Used 2001 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

1,945 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Legacy Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,945 listings
  • 2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    110,578 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Subaru Legacy L
    used

    2000 Subaru Legacy L

    42,786 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,300

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Legacy L in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Subaru Legacy L

    145,004 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited
    used

    2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    75,230 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited
    used

    2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    176,416 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,499

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Limited 30th Anniversary
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy Limited 30th Anniversary

    55,948 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,998

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    159,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    153,363 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,971

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    152,735 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy

    150,302 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,750

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    188,140 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,997

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    171,012 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    50,396 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT in Gold
    used

    2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT

    100,017 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition in Light Green
    used

    2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition

    171,965 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,994

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Silver
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    140,289 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    132,679 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,799

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Legacy searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,945 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2001 Subaru Legacy

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Legacy
Overall Consumer Rating
3.935 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
  • 5
    (37%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (23%)
  • 2
    (11%)
My little unstoppable AWD tank
travelking,01/17/2014
This is the best car Ive ever had. While this car only has decent gas mileage, due mostly to the AWD, the reliability and performance of this car is unparalleled. I bought this car new and drove it to 267,000 miles. The problems I had with it were minor. Ive gone through a couple of alternators, batteries, and clutches; but this is to be expected. At about 230,000 miles I had to replace the sychros in the manual transmission. At around 250,000 miles I developed a radiator leak which was fixed with a bottle of radiator sealant. The car was finally done by a broken timing belt. If I had replaced the timing belt when my mechanic advised, the little Subaru would still be on the road.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
Legacy
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru Legacy info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings