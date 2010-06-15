Used 2004 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

1,945 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Legacy Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,945 listings
  • 2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT in Gold
    used

    2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT

    100,017 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition in Light Green
    used

    2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition

    171,965 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,994

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,499

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Silver
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    140,289 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    132,679 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,799

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    153,363 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,971

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i

    198,109 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    142,770 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    188,140 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,997

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    171,012 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    90,183 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    67,368 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    99,332 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,893

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    240,744 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    121,444 miles

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Legacy L in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Subaru Legacy L

    145,004 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    120,329 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,300

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    134,334 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,199

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Legacy searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,945 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2004 Subaru Legacy

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Legacy
Overall Consumer Rating
4.536 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (36%)
  • 3
    (8%)
Best car for the money
Froggie,06/15/2010
Great car. I have over 121,000 miles on it now and still not a rattle or squeak. Runs and looks like new. This is my third Subaru, all very reliable. I have had only 2 out of pocket repairs. The head gaskets were replaced at 80,000 miles and new struts at 116,000 miles. Gas mileage is OK at 22-23 Mpg in town and 27-30 Mpg on the highway.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
Legacy
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru Legacy info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings