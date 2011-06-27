  1. Home
1994 Subaru Legacy Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$717 - $1,753
Used Legacy for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Antilock brakes become optional on the L sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Subaru Legacy.

5(42%)
4(53%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Subie Has Outdone Herself!
LoveYouSubie,06/14/2010
16 yo car w 240,000 miles and just recently we decided to just let her go. It makes me super sad because my parents bought her brand new! New computer in 2005 or so, up until about 2007 there were pretty much NO major problems besides that, other things that have broken since then include some sensors that make the check engine light stay on, brakes more than once, rear struts are completely shot, exhaust needs to be replaced, seat belt mechanism came out of the track, multifunction switch failed after getting a new ignition so the dashboard lights don't work, pass. side window wont roll up without help, rear hatch handle is cracked and breaking. By far the worst thing is the struts.
Excellent Wagon
Renaldo,09/28/2008
We've owned this car for over five years. It has been excellent. In slick road conditions, it is a true champion with AWD. It is as reliable as any car I've had (which includes several Toyotas). It handles better than other wagon owned (Volvo, Toyota). There are many of these vehicles still on the road. This one has 130,000 miles on it, which is low. There are many with >200,000. If you can find and buy one in good shape that has been well taken care of, you will have a versatile and reliable vehicle that will not be flashy, but will get you everywhere you wish to go at anytime for a very long time.
Go-anywhere tank
Otter,04/11/2010
I bought my Legacy Ti Outdoor Wagon new in 1994 and have been the sole driver. I put a lot of upstate NY winter miles on it, and warmer climate too, it's over 200,000 miles now and still going. No engine trouble ever. Replaced some CV joints a few times, brakes and clutch once, heater core once. Air suspension was the only part with high maintenance needs; while useful it's understandable why they discontinued that. Performance + mpg have both always been better than sticker. Minor ergonomic issues with the interior. Cost doesn't justify major repairs at this point but I'm keeping it until it falls apart. Nothing made today could replace it's utility, fun, and reliability under $50K.
Good first car for teenager
morin2,01/16/2005
I bought this 10 year old car for my son's first car and drove it for a few months to work while getting it fixed upfor him -new timing belt, drive belts,exhaust, water pump, fluids. Nice drive, getting up to 32mpg on my highway commute. He bought it from mea nd is learning to care for it now butonly gets 22-23 mpg locally. Advantages for a new driver: easy to drive, slow, logical displays/switches, reliable,safe with driver airbag, liability-onlyinsurance lower than his friends' newMustang GT insurance (what were thoseparents thinking?). The 94 is the lastof the "square" (easy to view corners) Legacies, first year 134A. Large, useful trunk. More comfortable than Civic or Corolla.
See all 19 reviews of the 1994 Subaru Legacy
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Subaru Legacy features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 Subaru Legacy

Used 1994 Subaru Legacy Overview

The Used 1994 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan, Legacy Wagon. Available styles include L 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Wagon AWD, L 4dr Sedan AWD, LSi 4dr Wagon AWD, Sport Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD, Touring Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD, LS 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan AWD, L 4dr Wagon, LSi 4dr Sedan AWD, L 4dr Wagon AWD, and LS 4dr Wagon.

