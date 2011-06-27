We've owned this car for over five years. It has been excellent. In slick road conditions, it is a true champion with AWD. It is as reliable as any car I've had (which includes several Toyotas). It handles better than other wagon owned (Volvo, Toyota). There are many of these vehicles still on the road. This one has 130,000 miles on it, which is low. There are many with >200,000. If you can find and buy one in good shape that has been well taken care of, you will have a versatile and reliable vehicle that will not be flashy, but will get you everywhere you wish to go at anytime for a very long time.

