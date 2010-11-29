Used 2006 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

1,945 listings
Legacy Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,945 listings
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    67,368 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    99,332 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,893

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    240,744 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    121,444 miles

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    120,329 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,300

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    134,334 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,199

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    176,696 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,799

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,000

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy

    106,539 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Black
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    128,419 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Black
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    209,274 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    153,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,100

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Silver
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    140,289 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    132,679 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,799

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Silver
    used

    2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    150,972 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,980

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    172,223 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i

    198,109 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    107,001 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Legacy
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6113 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 113 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
A "poorman's Porsche" 4 wheel wagon?
Multisport transport,11/29/2010
4 years and 75,400 miles and it's still a blast to drive. Very reliable except wheel bearing issues on both the front and rear passenger side wheels. Extended warranty actually paid off. (Had a costly transmission fiasco with prior Volvo all wheel Cross Country) Broke even this time. Combines practicality and style, costs less than an Honda Accord, handles better than VW Passat and offers the all wheel drive of an Audi A4 wagon which costs $15,000 more. I bought a Harley Davidson Nightrod with the savings. The long wagon roof line and additional interior space provides versatility for carrying gear for family vacations and outdoor adventures. Decent MPG range of 23 town & 30 on highway.
Report abuse
