Used 2006 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 67,368 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Extensive service history displayed on CARFAX, and the mileage has been verified as 100% CARFAX accurate. A nice clean car indeed that runs great, is super clean and needs nothing. It is the special edition model so it has premium 5-spoke alloy wheels, power sliding sunroof, premium stereo with CD, all-wheel drive, power windows locks and seats, 2 keys, automatic transmission and so much more. Fresh trade in to a local Subaru dealer who in turn wholesaled it to us. Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,400 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BL626167217075
Stock: 217075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,332 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,893
Bob Rohrman Subaru - Lafayette / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 2006 Subaru Steel Gray Metallic AWD Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Odometer is 49103 miles below market average! Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, USB Port. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single-Disc CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Tweed Flat Woven Seat Upholstery, and Variably intermittent wipers.23/30 City/Highway MPGBob Rohrman Subaru is Indiana's #1 volume Subaru dealer! We are the visible choice for all your new Subaru and used vehicle needs, automobile finance, vehicle service and repair, and Subaru parts provider. Buy Subaru and keep Lafayette Driving! Check out our impressive selection of New, Used, Pre-owned, and Certified vehicles, both foreign and domestic, with some under $10k and under $5k. 1600 South Creasy Lane Lafayette, IN 47905 phone (888) 904-1256. All preowned vehicle prices at Bob Rohrman Subaru are based on the current market value. Since prices vary based on supply and age you can find the price today at bobrohrmansubaru.com. Online prices at Bob Rohrman Subaru are subject to $399 dealer preparation, $199 documentation and $30 title fees, and your local taxes. Local taxes are based on the purchaser’s state, city, and county of residence. Residence location is determined by supporting documents provided by the purchaser.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BP626X67361874
Stock: 3316PPA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 240,744 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$3,495
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this awesome 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5L! This car is in great shape inside and out! This vehicle has been freshly serviced by our ASE certified technicians and replaced parts include; New Head Gasket, Timing Belt, Water Pump. It's loaded with options including an Automatic Transmission, AWD, 2.5L 4 Cylinder, Sunroof, Aftermarket Alpine Stereo, Climate Control, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise, Tilt, and much more! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BL626767211796
Stock: 211796C71405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-18-2019
- 121,444 miles
$5,999
Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Kia - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited w/Navigation NAVIGATION!. WR Blue Pearl 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Bob Rohrman's Schaumburg KIA, is part of the #1 volume* auto group in the Midwest. Come and see for yourself what has made us #1 We have the new KIA you want today at the price you want to pay and we'll sell it to you with a smile :-) Proudly Selling and Servicing New Used Preowned Certified KIA 's . Schaumburg KIA Service's Chicago Land, Illinois, Schaumburg, Arlington, Arlington Heights, Cook, Lake, Dupage. We have cars Under 10k, Under 5k. Hundreds of Pre-Owned Vehicles to choose from here at Bob Rohrman Schuamburg Kia 1100 E. Golf Road, Minutes from Woodfield Mall and Chicago's O'hare International Airport. Easy Financing Terms and all Trades Welcome. *Vehicle subject to a $895 reconditioning fee that includes a one-year maintenance package, two-year interior protection plan, Vin Etch, multi-point inspection, and free car washes. See dealer for exact details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BL676764212425
Stock: P3020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 120,329 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,300
World Car Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited, Navigation, Sunroof/Moonroof, Heated Seat AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L H4 SMPI DOHC Appearance Group 1C (Brilliant Silver Metallic Rocker Panel Trim and SD Brilliant Silver Metallic Spoiler), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All Weather Floor Mats, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass & HomeLink, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Splash Guards, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Performance Sport Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Black Center Armrest Extension, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seat Upholstery, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Splash Guards, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BL676764212232
Stock: PN212232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 134,334 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,199
Tucson Used Auto Sales - Tucson / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BL626867204355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,696 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,799
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2006 Subaru Legacy Sedan 4dr 2.5i Limited AWD 4dr Sedan features a 2.5L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BL626067213342
Stock: WYC-213342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-12-2019
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,000
Peninsula Subaru - Bremerton / Washington
2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i AWD 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC Features: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Come to http://www.peninsulasubaru.com to See Our Specials!! Call (800) 458-5808 for Help with any of our Departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BL626267209213
Stock: U1336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- 106,539 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof. This Subaru Legacy Sedan also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Legacy with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BL626X67201277
Stock: 122344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 128,419 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
2.5i LimitedLegacySubaru2006New Arrival*** This credible Legacy seeks the right match!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BL626467220794
Stock: M1613A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 209,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
VIP Auto Sales - Franklin / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BL626367217207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,100
Duncans Hokie Honda - Christiansburg / Virginia
3 months or 3,000 mile limited power-train coverage. Honored at any ASE Certified repair facility.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BL626177202142
Stock: HH11598A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 140,289 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000
Peninsula Subaru - Bremerton / Washington
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited Silver AWD 2.5L DOHC Intercooled Turbocharged 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Clean CARFAX. Features: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Cupholders, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seat Upholstery, Performance 4-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 24629 miles below market average! Come to http://www.peninsulasubaru.com to See Our Specials!! Call (800) 458-5808 for Help with any of our Departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BL676554220229
Stock: L1546B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 132,679 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,799
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Subaru LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED AWD . Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 132,679 miles, you can feel confident that this LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED AWD is in prime condition. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Subaru LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED AWD through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Looking for power? Look no further! This 2.5L 4 cyl engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cyl engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Subaru LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED AWD will give you the luxury that everyone wants. The best thing about this Subaru LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED AWD is that its features have features. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. With amazing deals at Best Auto of Manassas INC, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Dumfries. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Perfect first car! Power everything! Hard-to-find model!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BL626557216302
Stock: 11875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,972 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**WE FINANCE**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**Feel free to text questions to 801-390-2354 anytime. Don't forget to check out our website. www.chariotautosales.com Come and discover a whole new buying experience at Chariot Auto Sales. Our no pressure approach and straight forward pricing make buying a vehicle enjoyable. A large part of our business comes from outside the area and we can ship your vehicle anywhere in the US. Contact us to find out just how easy this can be. We are also happy to make arrangements to pick you up from the airport *Financing options available *Trade ins always welcome.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BP676974320566
Stock: 2010-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Subaru Legacy Wagon 4dr 4dr H4 Automatic Special Edition features a 2.5L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Charcoal interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BP616677314831
Stock: YC-314831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 198,109 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$. Take a look at this super clean 2005 Subaru Legacy sedan! This fun to drive Subaru Legacy is 4CYL, 2.5L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our dealership today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592. Good Car$ - Great Price$
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BL616457209245
Stock: c049279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2019
- 107,001 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
Diamond Auto Sales - Alameda / California
Take a look at our impressive 2007 Subaru Legacy Special Edition AWD Wagon in Brilliant Silver Metallic. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 169hp while matched with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive combination helps our Legacy buzz around traffic in all weather conditions, plus you'll score near 30mpg on the open road! Check out the great-looking wheels and roof rack that highlights the exterior. Our Special Edition shines on the inside. Enjoy comfortable cloth seating, a huge sunroof, air conditioning, power windows/locks, and a stellar six speaker AM/FM/CD stereo with auxiliary input and available satellite radio. Proof positive that Subaru had your safety in mind, the Legacy Wagon earned the highest rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety thanks to ABS, daytime running lights, and plenty of airbags. We know you will love the Special Edition! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! . -WE ARE A CARFAX CERTIFIED DEALER!-.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BP616477302242
Stock: D3809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Legacy searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy
- 5(74%)
- 4(19%)
- 3(3%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(1%)
Related Subaru Legacy info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Subaru BRZ 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2015
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2017
- Used Ford Taurus 2011
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 2017
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2016
- Used Audi S5 2013
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2017
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2015
- Used BMW 7 Series 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2016
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2014
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2010
- Used FIAT 500e 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- Used Subaru Baja
- Used Volvo S80
- Used Buick Envision
- Used Dodge Magnum
- Used Toyota Prius Prime
- Used Saturn Sky
- Used Suzuki SX4
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse
- Used Toyota MR2 Spyder
- Used Lexus GS 300
- Used HUMMER H3T
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
Shop used models by city
- Used Subaru Impreza Garden Grove CA
- Used Subaru Tribeca Everett WA
- Used Subaru Ascent Manchester NH
- Used Subaru Forester Syracuse NY
- Used Subaru Tribeca Corona CA
- Used Subaru Forester Gainesville FL
- Used Subaru Forester New York NY
- Used Subaru Tribeca Elizabeth NJ
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Santa Monica CA
- Used Subaru Ascent Peoria IL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Subaru Legacy 2011 Edison NJ
- Used Subaru Outback 2017 Chesapeake VA
- Used Subaru WRX 2014 Torrance CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Buick Encore 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- Volvo S90 2019
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019