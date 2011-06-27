Vehicle overview

Sometimes, being different is a good thing. Among midsize sedans, the 2012 Subaru Legacy certainly carves out a niche for itself. But some of what makes it unique also serves to limit its appeal.

Much of what's different with the 2012 Legacy relates to what's under the hood. While nearly every other midsize four-door goes with the sure-fire formula of front-wheel drive and a choice of either inline-4 or V6 power plants, the Legacy keeps on rocking its standard all-wheel drive and horizontally opposed four- and six-cylinder engines, including one that's turbocharged. Then there's the Legacy's styling, which has always stood out from the crowd for better or worse.

On the downside, the Subaru Legacy's weight and reduced efficiency from routing power to all four wheels results in less favorable fuel economy numbers. Its road-holding prowess in inclement weather is a plus, for sure, but if you live in milder climates, it may be harder to justify. Furthermore, the sporty 2.5 GT Limited is not available with an automatic transmission, and a rather fussy navigation system is an option only for the range-topping trim levels.

Given the competitiveness of the family sedan segment, we think there are better choices for most buyers. Top models like the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Passat (http://www.edmunds.com) offer select advantages regarding fuel economy, features, handling and design. And if you want all-wheel drive, the Ford Fusion is worth checking out. Yet if you're the sort of person who doesn't automatically follow the crowd, the 2012 Subaru Legacy is a solid, non-conformist choice.