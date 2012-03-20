Used 2012 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 143,352 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,300$906 Below Market
Knox Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
This 2012 Subaru Legacy Limited is a two-owner car with no accidents and 12 Carfax service records. It comes with a 2.5L engine and CVT transmission that powers a symmetrical all-wheel drive system. This car comes with keyless entry heated leather seats steering wheel mounted controls aux-ready stereo power windows/locks cruise control dual zone automatic climate control and Harman Kardon audio. There are no accidents reported; however Carfax does show damage reported in 2015 (See our website for the complimentary Carfax report). With under 150k miles this sharp-looking sedan is ready to meet your needs! Call to confirm availability and schedule your appointment today. Knox Auto Sales Inc. is located at 107 NC 55 E. Dunn NC 28334. We are a Christian-owned family run dealership that specializes in vehicles under $6000. As always our vehicles come with complimentary CARFAX and test drives. We welcome TRADE-INS PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTIONS and BANK FINANCING. We are a cash-based dealership which means YOU get the best price whether you finance or not!! We carry over 75 vehicles in the $2000-$12000 price range. Visit our website at knoxautosalesinc.com or stop by for more information. Open Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBJ66C3024494
Stock: 024494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,950 milesGreat Deal
$8,947$1,445 Below Market
Yalcars - Youngstown / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBK64C3036769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,808 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,990$1,549 Below Market
Moose Motors - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBG68C3015500
Stock: 15500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,742 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,370$1,037 Below Market
C & S Hyundai - Waterloo / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMCG60C3010197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,000$852 Below Market
Quality Auto Sales - Waterbury / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBC61C3024870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,621 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,985$1,129 Below Market
Better Buys Auto - East Windsor / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMDK6XC2010002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,816 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,500$336 Below Market
Byers Toyota - Delaware / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2012 Ice Silver Metallic Subaru Legacy 2.5i AWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder SOHC 16VOdometer is 41358 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. 23/31 City/Highway MPGPLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.BYERSTOYOTA.COM YOUR #1 E-COMMERCE DEALER IN CENTRAL OHIO.Internet pricing is subject to change and is Plus Tax, Title and $250.00 Doc Fee. CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER. *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* MOON/SUNROOF, AWD, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE ENTRY, AUX AUDIO.This all wheel drive 2012 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Premium features a *Ice Silver Metallic exterior with a Off-black interior* and has only 68,821 miles.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This used Subaru Legacy includes Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Electronic Messaging Assistance, Anti Theft System, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bluetooth Connection, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# T201340AA PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Byers Toyota has this used 2012 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Premium for sale today. Don't forget Byers Toyota WILL BUY OR TRADE FOR YOUR USED CAR, USED TRUCK and/or USED SUV!*Our Dealership in Delaware:* Call Byers Toyota today at *(888) 696-7101 TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN HOME TEST DRIVE* of this 2012 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Premium! Byers Toyota serves Columbus, Delaware, Marion, Mount Vernon, Dublin, Westerville, & Marysville. You can also visit us at, 1588 Columbus Pike Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Subaru Legacy comes factory equipped with an impressive 4cyl, 2.5l, 170.0hp engine, an 1-speed cvt transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Continuously Variable Transmission, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Auto Transmission with Manual Mode, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Gasoline Engine, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Cloth Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Air Conditioning, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Emergency Trunk Release, Passenger Air BagWe're glad you found this used Subaru Legacy for sale at our car dealership in Delaware, OH. Looking for financing? Our Byers Toyota finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Subaru Legacy for sale. Byers Toyota has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Delaware.Internet pricing is subject to change and is Plus Tax, Title and $250.00 Doc Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMCG66C3029224
Stock: T201340AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 103,937 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,695$549 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Check out our 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium AWD Sedan featured in White! Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder producing 170hp and connected to a CVT! Our All Wheel Drive can get near 31mpg on the open road! The interior of our Legacy 2.5i Premium is larger than most mid-sized sedans and the trunk can handle more cargo than other cars in this class. Enjoy the 6-speaker audio system with iPod controls, Bluetooth and a USB port. Reviewers love our Legacy Premium's 10-way adjustable drivers' seat and the multitude of practical features. Safety in our Subaru Legacy includes traction control, airbags, and anti-lock brakes. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBB68C3026374
Stock: 3026374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2019
- 101,345 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,500$1,256 Below Market
Best Auto Service Center - Tannersville / Pennsylvania
Nice Subaru Legacy Premium edition. 2.5 liter engine with automatic transmission. Vehicle was checked over by our certified technicians and they serviced the engine. The timing belt was replaced so the new owner will have many more enjoyable miles to drive this all wheel drive Subaru. Good on fuel. It runs and drives great. All of our vehicle include a warranty and the first oil change is free. Also yearly state inspections are included., Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Not seen any accidents, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBK69C3041790
Stock: P2040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,719 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,998$200 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
All-Weather Pkg Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Ice Silver Metallic Off-Black; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver is pleased to be currently offering this 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with 102,719mi. This Subaru includes: ICE SILVER METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Subaru Legacy. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD SubaruLegacy 2.5i Premium. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. The interior of this Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. If you're looking for world-class speed, acceleration, cornering and handling, don't blink because you'll miss this truly amazing automobile. More information about the 2012 Subaru Legacy: Subaru has long been known for its insistence of standard all-wheel drive in all of its models. The Legacy brings Subaru's reputation for safety and reliability to a stylish mid-size sedan capable of surprising performance, with MSRP starting at just under $20,000. Interesting features of this model are ride comfort, fine balance of luxury and performance, plenty of power, Compelling design inside and out, and standard all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBC6XC3033700
Stock: C3033700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 132,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,550$417 Below Market
Honda of Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, ALLOYS, AWD,4X4, FOG LIGHTS.Clean CARFAX.Save money on this Dealer Special! Due to the current massive levels of our inventory this vehicle's price has been dramatically reduced to move by month's end! All of the pre-owned vehicles at Honda of Mentor go through an extensive mechanical and safety inspection before they are sold. Upon inspection some maintenance items may have been recommended that we may have opted not to perform. We plan to send the car off to the auction this coming Thursday. Call now for the opportunity to purchase this vehicle as-is at a pre-auction price far below the retail value!We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Honda of Mentor is one of the largest Honda Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Honda of Mentor is head and shoulders above all other Honda dealers in our market! - This 2012 Subaru Legacy 4dr 4dr Sedan H4 Automatic 2.5i Premium features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Ruby Red Pearl with a Off Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Front Bucket Seats, Cloth Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, Front Center Armrest with Storage 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMCC6XC3034710
Stock: 61177A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 132,769 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,900
Ira Subaru - Danvers / Massachusetts
Check out this gently-used 2012 Subaru Legacy we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Subaru Legacy treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. More information about the 2012 Subaru Legacy: Subaru has long been known for its insistence of standard all-wheel drive in all of its models. The Legacy brings Subaru's reputation for safety and reliability to a stylish mid-size sedan capable of surprising performance, with MSRP starting at just under $20,000. This model sets itself apart with ride comfort, fine balance of luxury and performance, plenty of power, Compelling design inside and out, and standard all-wheel drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBC68C3039690
Stock: C3039690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 80,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,200$822 Below Market
Kastrati Auto Sales - Burlington / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMCK62C3023315
Stock: 23315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,655 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$9,357$844 Below Market
Volvo Cars Mobile - Mobile / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMCC65C3043010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,370 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
Virginia Auto Mall - Woodford / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBG61C3022739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,800
Used Car Superstore of Lisle - Lisle / Illinois
ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE!, LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER LOCKS/POWER WINDOWS/CRUISE CONTROL/ AM FM CD PLAYER, BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE, USB/AUDIO INTERFACE, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMCC62C3017397
Stock: H00537A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 157,456 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,323
Don Miller Subaru East - Madison / Wisconsin
Take command of the road in the 2012 Subaru Legacy! This vehicle rocks its class with 4-cylinder efficiency and distinctive styling! Top features include front fog lights, power windows, an overhead console, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMCA66C3020953
Stock: 80-523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 101,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,500
Honda Cars of Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
Honda Cars Of Bellevue is pleased to be currently offering this 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with 101,276mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Ice Silver Metallic AWD Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. With less than 101,276mi on this Subaru Legacy, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Looking for a Subaru Legacy that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. More information about the 2012 Subaru Legacy: Subaru has long been known for its insistence of standard all-wheel drive in all of its models. The Legacy brings Subaru's reputation for safety and reliability to a stylish mid-size sedan capable of surprising performance, with MSRP starting at just under $20,000. Strengths of this model include ride comfort, fine balance of luxury and performance, plenty of power, Compelling design inside and out, and standard all-wheel drive. Paste this link into your web browser or go to our website to see a video of our Used Car Manager doing a walk around of this actual vehicle: https://youtu.be/FTEpGYUTvak
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBC63C3036955
Stock: 200321A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy
- 5(63%)
- 4(19%)
- 3(15%)
- 2(4%)
