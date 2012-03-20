Used 2012 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

1,945 listings
  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV in White
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV

    143,352 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,300

    $906 Below Market
  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV in White
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV

    111,950 miles
    Great Deal

    $8,947

    $1,445 Below Market
  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV in Dark Blue
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV

    73,808 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,990

    $1,549 Below Market
  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium in Gray
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium

    162,742 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,370

    $1,037 Below Market
  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV in Dark Blue
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV

    157,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,000

    $852 Below Market
  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited in Silver
    2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited

    86,621 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,985

    $1,129 Below Market
  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium in Silver
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium

    68,816 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,500

    $336 Below Market
  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV in White
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV

    103,937 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,695

    $549 Below Market
  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV in Silver
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV

    101,345 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,500

    $1,256 Below Market
  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV in Silver
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV

    102,719 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,998

    $200 Below Market
  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium in Red
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium

    132,378 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,550

    $417 Below Market
  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV in Silver
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV

    132,769 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,900

  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in White
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    80,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,200

    $822 Below Market
  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium in Gray
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium

    78,655 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,357

    $844 Below Market
  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV in Red
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV

    86,370 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium in Gray
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium

    127,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,800

  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i in Dark Blue
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i

    157,456 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,323

  • 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV in Silver
    2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV

    101,276 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,500

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Legacy searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy

Overall Consumer Rating
4.427 Reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (4%)
First Subaru Experience
member23,03/20/2012
I came out of an SUV into a Subaru for fuel economy. While there are many good car choices in this class (Fusion, Accord, Altima) the driver seat comfort and AWD won me over. After 4500 miles the new car thrill is gone and I have a car that I like driving, is reliable, and gets good mpg's. The decision to buy a new car is personal and I'm not knocking any other cars, as there are some great choices. But this car works for me and I'd recommend it to a friend.
