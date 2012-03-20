Used 2012 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

All-Weather Pkg Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Ice Silver Metallic Off-Black; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver is pleased to be currently offering this 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with 102,719mi. This Subaru includes: ICE SILVER METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Subaru Legacy. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD SubaruLegacy 2.5i Premium. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. The interior of this Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. If you're looking for world-class speed, acceleration, cornering and handling, don't blink because you'll miss this truly amazing automobile. More information about the 2012 Subaru Legacy: Subaru has long been known for its insistence of standard all-wheel drive in all of its models. The Legacy brings Subaru's reputation for safety and reliability to a stylish mid-size sedan capable of surprising performance, with MSRP starting at just under $20,000. Interesting features of this model are ride comfort, fine balance of luxury and performance, plenty of power, Compelling design inside and out, and standard all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S3BMBC6XC3033700

Stock: C3033700

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020