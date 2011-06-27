  1. Home
A driver airbag is now standard on all Legacys. Touring wagons and LSi wagons were introduced in 1992 as upscale versions of the Legacy. Commendably, antilock brakes are now standard on all Legacys except the L models. Several new trim levels of the Legacy are available for 1993. Based on the L wagon, these models are geared to appeal to different groups of outdoor enthusiasts such as skiers, beachcombers and campers. The standard equipment lists of these models reflect the differences in their target market, such as heated seats and a ski rack on the Alpine model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Subaru Legacy.

5(53%)
4(44%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
30 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Overall amazing car!
brooke01,02/07/2013
Mine has about 300k and it's still going! This car actually has more room then the 95-99 legacy wagons. Couldn't ask for a better vehicle.
amazing
rlgerow,04/15/2012
bought the car in 2009 my first car.i have put 70,000 miles on it,it now has over 350,000 miles on it.i get 28/36 mpg i have done alot to it like struts brake disc all 4 corners new wheel bearings and hubs waterpump timing belt....but it is by far the best car ive owned so far i like it even more than my 2001 outback.i would love to have many more to play with
Dependable
Andrew Lipschutz,07/28/2015
LSi 4dr Wagon AWD
I really love this car. I bought it with 193,000 miles on it and drove it to 219,000 when the timing belt snapped. This was the only time it broke down on me. Luckily I Wasnt driving when it happened so it didnt ruin the motor. Getting it fixed now, will update later to say how many more miles i get until the next break down :p . Its a beast in the snow. UPDATE - 1/28/2017 Car is still going strong ever since timing belt was replaced. it currently has 245000 miles on it. lets see how many i can get. Update July 29 2017 Still running strong at 255000
Made me a believer
Azariel,05/25/2004
I bought My Legacy with 142,000 miles on it. I now have 179,000 and have changed nothing except for the C.V axels. This car keeps on surprising me with its performance and gas mileage. I get about 28 miles to the gallon and I drive hard. I am constantly beating Honda accords and Toyota camrys from the same year. I think I am gonna throw a party for my car when it reaches 200,000 miles
See all 30 reviews of the 1993 Subaru Legacy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1993 Subaru Legacy features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

