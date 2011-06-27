  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(51)
2002 Subaru Legacy Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • All-wheel drive, a host of standard features, less expensive than many European competitors.
  • Side airbags available only on Limited models, no six-cylinder engine offered.
List Price Estimate
$1,486 - $3,488
Used Legacy for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A capable all-weather sedan or wagon for an agreeable price.

Vehicle overview

Do you live in a place where it is often cold and snowy? Do you have an entire drawer at home dedicated to "long johns?" Do you like the idea of owning a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Do you dislike the idea of owning a gas-guzzling SUV? If you've answered "yes" to any or all of these questions, Subaru has a car it'd like you to take a look at.

Subaru's midsize Legacy comes in both sedan and wagon form. It's powered by a 2.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine that makes 165 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. This engine can be equipped with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. All versions of the Legacy are all-wheel drive. While the drivetrain provides more power than most other four-cylinder midsize cars, it comes up short compared to the V6s found in competitors. If you want a bigger engine, check out the Outback; it comes with a 212-hp six-cylinder.

There are three different trim levels: L, GT and GT Limited (sedan only). Subaru outfits these cars with a high level of standard equipment. L models receive items like air conditioning, antilock brakes, cruise control, power windows and locks, and a tilt steering wheel. Going with a GT earns larger 16-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, special body add-ons, a power moonroof, a power driver seat and keyless entry. For the GT Limited sedan, Subaru takes a GT sedan and adds leather seating, an upgraded audio system and side airbags.

The best reason to take a look at the Legacy is its all-wheel drive. With all four wheels receiving power, the Legacy is more stable than a two-wheel-drive car when it comes to driving on wet, snowy and icy roads. Even on dry roads, the Legacy is an entertaining car to pilot thanks to its compliant suspension and tight steering. For maximum fun, get the GT model with the five-speed manual transmission.

Inside, the Legacy offers supportive seats and a roomy cabin. With the rear seats folded down, the wagon can hold 68.6 cubic feet of cargo. Interior design is straightforward, but it lacks the upscale look and feel found in the car's European competitors. In terms of protecting occupants, the Legacy has earned a four-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for driver and front passenger safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has given the car a "good" rating for offset crash protection.

Cars like the Audi A4 and Volkswagen Passat have more prestige associated with them, and their base prices are similar to the Legacy's. But load them up with equal amenities, and their stickers go skyward. For buyers with limited fundsand a desire for a relatively upmarket AWD sedan, the Legacy immediately takes the lead.

2002 Highlights

Only minor changes are in store for Subaru's midsize Legacy sedan and wagon. GT Limiteds receive a standard All-Weather Package that includes heated front seats, heated outside mirrors and a windshield wiper de-icer. GT models now have larger front brakes, a new ignition switch illumination ring, standard floor mats and wood grain-patterned door switch trim. Other upgrades for all Legacys include a dome light off-delay and an internal trunk release (sedans only).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Subaru Legacy.

5(37%)
4(37%)
3(20%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.0
51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Can't part with it.
ctgal,11/13/2010
I bought my subie because I needed a reliable car to get me back and forth to work every day in the NW CT hills. Through snow, ice, torrential rains, you name it. 120 miles a day. This car never failed me and was fun to drive! Finally, at 150,000 miles and 3 trips from East Coast to West Coast, it needed a new head gasket. There is no rust on this car and the finish looks as good as the day I bought it. There is a little wind noise from the driver's side window but I never felt noise was a problem. Now, with 175,000 miles, the car lives in sunny CA where I hope to put another 75K on it driving back and forth to the Sierra Nevada. Still has the pep of a youngster.
Wonderful car
Ownedlotsofcars,05/20/2010
I bought my 2002 Subaru Legacy wagon used in 2006. It has been sensational, reliable, fun to drive, easy to handle, just a fine automobile. Things I've had to repair: cooling system has a minute leak somewhere that was stopped with additive; moon roof stopped popping up but the sun roof (yes it's a double moon/sun roof!) works just fine, so the moon roof pop up hardware just needs to be re- engaged. I'm going to have to replace the head gasket soon, but I'm putting it off and putting up with the small leak stain I have in my garage. For a used car, though, it's hard to imagine a better buy. I'm a pretty assertive drive. I drive the crap out of this thing and it has never let me down.
Be cautious if buying used
bm16v,11/23/2011
Bought this vehicle used and it has not been a great experience. Overall, the car is ok but if you are in the market for this model, go above and beyond to see if the vehicle has any oil consumption issues. My car eats oil like crazy and after researching "oil consumption subaru" I have learned I am not alone. I've switched to a thicker oil and have just learned to live with the issue. I have had several VW's and now appreciate what I had with the VR6 engine. Looking forward to seeing how this thing does in the snow, but I really don't like driving this car. Subarus can be good, but this thing is getting sold in the spring.
Really Reliable Subie
Adrian,06/01/2016
GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
I traded my piece of crap truck for my 2002 Subaru Legacy GT Limited, and it has been really reliable for me. It had 239,000 miles on it when i got it, and I have put almost 10,000 miles on her since I got her. I'm a delivery driver at a pizza company, and so I really depend on my car, and it has not failed me once. Occasionally when I'm at a complete standstill while in either reverse or drive, I'll hear a little knocking sound, but It hasn't really effected my Subie's performance at all. I live in California, so I don't really have to deal with the snow, but even still, it's been fun having her. I really don't want to get rid of her until she runs into the ground. Handles like a dream, hugs corners nicely. Not a racing car, but something to get you from point A to point B without having to worry about reliability issues.
See all 51 reviews of the 2002 Subaru Legacy
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2002 Subaru Legacy features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2002 Subaru Legacy

Used 2002 Subaru Legacy Overview

