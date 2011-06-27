2015 Subaru Legacy Review
Pros & Cons
- Standard all-wheel drive
- excellent outward visibility
- spacious cabin
- top crash test scores.
- Lackluster acceleration compared to top rivals
- stiffer ride than many competitors.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
A roomy cabin, an upgraded interior and standard all-wheel drive make the 2015 Subaru Legacy a solid pick for a midsize sedan, especially if rain and snow accompany your commute.
Vehicle overview
Thanks to its offering standard all-wheel-drive systems on nearly all of its cars, Subaru has long been a popular choice for car buyers living in wet, snowy climates. But the 2015 Subaru Legacy aims to deliver more than just all-weather capability. A new look, improved fuel mileage, increased passenger comfort and new safety features make the redesigned Legacy a more competitive sedan among its midsize rivals.
Although the Legacy shares a similar look and feel to last year's model, changes under the skin have resulted in more passenger and cargo room. The cabin itself features nicer surfaces and materials, although Subaru's frills-free philosophy carries over to its dash and center stack layout. We like it for its simplicity and intuition, but some may find it a bit too sparse.
Four- and six-cylinder engines carry over but have been retuned to return better fuel economy. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder now achieves an EPA-estimated 30 mpg combined, while the six-cylinder gets a 10 percent bump in efficiency and now delivers 22 combined mpg. Some shoppers may lament the disappearance of a six-speed manual transmission for the four-cylinder engine, but the continuously variable transmission (CVT) standard on all Legacys does a good job of extracting the most performance from both engines.
These updates have made the 2015 Subaru Legacy a more well-rounded midsize sedan, one that needn't rely solely on all-wheel drive to sell. At the same time, however, the midsize sedan class is loaded with excellent choices. Top models such as the 2015 Ford Fusion, 2015 Honda Accord, 2015 Mazda 6, 2015 Nissan Altima and 2015 Toyota Camry are all excellent and can hold slight, but significant, advantages over the Legacy in regards to style, technology and handling prowess.
Overall, it's hard to go wrong in this segment. But if you want a refined and comfortable family sedan that can handle any kind of weather -- or simply something different from its mainstream competitors -- the 2015 Subaru Legacy merits strong consideration.
2015 Subaru Legacy models
The 2015 Subaru Legacy is a five-passenger sedan available in four trim levels: 2.5i, 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Limited and 3.6R Limited (the numbers reference engine size).
Base 2.5i models come with 17-inch steel wheels; automatic headlights; air-conditioning; cruise control; a height-adjustable driver seat; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; full power accessories; a 60/40-split folding rear seat; a rearview camera; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, an iPod/USB interface, an auxiliary audio jack, and smartphone integration with Pandora and Aha audio streaming. A 6.2-inch touchscreen display controls most entertainment and phone functions.
The 2.5i Premium adds 17-inch alloy wheels, heated exterior mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar) heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera, upgraded gauges and an upgraded audio system that includes six speakers, voice commands and a 7-inch touchscreen display.
Available options for the 2.5i Premium include a sunroof, a navigation system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, adaptive foglights, rear cross-traffic alert and Subaru's EyeSight system. The latter combines adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and collision-warning/mitigation with brake intervention.
Upgrading to the 2.5i Limited trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat, driver memory functions, rear air vents, heated rear seats, rear cross-traffic alert and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Available options are nearly identical to those offered on the Premium, but keyless ignition and entry is also available.
Standard and optional equipment for the 3.6R Limited follow that of the 2.5i Limited, but the 3.6R features a six-cylinder engine and xenon headlights.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2015 Subaru Legacy offers two engines: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a 3.6-liter six-cylinder. The base 2.5-liter horizontally opposed ("boxer") four-cylinder produces 175 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque. The six-cylinder generates 256 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. Both engines pair with the only available transmission: a CVT with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.
During Edmunds track testing, a Legacy 2.5i Premium ran from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds. That's rather lackluster, as many rivals accomplish the same sprint in less than 8 seconds.
The EPA rates the four-cylinder Legacy at 30 mpg in combined driving (26 city/36 highway), an impressive result in this class especially considering that all-wheel drive normally drags fuel economy down a point or two. The six-cylinder Legacy returns 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway) -- an improvement on last year's model, but still less impressive than the fuel economy of several competitors.
Safety
The 2015 Subaru Legacy comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, a rearview camera, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and new seat cushion airbags that deploy from the seat bottom to help keep occupants in place in a frontal collision.
Also optional is Subaru's EyeSight system that bundles adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane-departure warning and sway warning. The EyeSight system uses two cameras mounted inside the upper edge of the windshield, which Subaru says reduces the potential for damage compared with conventional radar systems mounted in the front bumper. EyeSight can also detect pedestrians and is capable of braking the Legacy if the driver takes no evasive action for potential frontal collisions.
In government crash testing, the Legacy earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars in the frontal- and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Legacy received a top score of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, small-overlap frontal offset, side-impact and roof-strength testing. The Legacy's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
In Edmunds brake testing, a Legacy 2.5i Premium stopped from 60 mph in a short 114 feet, a better-than-average performance for this segment.
Driving
The 2015 Subaru Legacy's standard all-wheel-drive system gives it plenty of capability in bad weather. The new Legacy drives more smoothly, more quietly and more comfortably than before, although the ride still isn't as cushy as some of its competitors. But this is a good thing, as bumps and road rash are soaked up with a satisfying firmness that delivers confidence behind the wheel. This is not a sport sedan by any means, but it still delivers enough feedback to engage a discerning driver.
Both the four- and the six-cylinder engines are quiet and provide class-acceptable acceleration. The standard CVT that comes with either engine does an excellent job of getting the most out of the two power plants. Although it can essentially mimic a broad range of gearing for maximum mileage, this CVT is also programmed to deliver noticeable "shifts" to make it feel more like a traditional transmission.
Interior
Befitting the environments and uses of its traditional owners, the 2015 Subaru Legacy features a simple and straightforward interior design. Materials quality has improved compared to last year, and there's more cushioning at common touch points like armrests and the center console. The new, optional touchscreen navigation system can be controlled using tablet-like gestures and delivers better response and smartphone integration than the Legacy's last touchscreen-based system.
A slight repackaging delivers another 1.6 cubic feet of cabin space, realized in added room for arms, legs and elbows. Rear legroom is just shy of what the Accord and Fusion offer. Despite the Legacy's new, larger trunk, its 15 cubic feet of cargo capacity still trails the competition a little, a compromise Subaru chalks up to the space required for the Legacy's all-wheel-drive system.
A design change up front moves the windshield forward slightly and improves on the Legacy's already excellent outward visibility -- no small feat in an age of high door lines and bulky pillars that result from modern safety standards. Firm, supportive seats and a slightly higher driving position make the Legacy Subaru's most comfortable sedan yet.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2015 Subaru Legacy.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Legacy
Related Used 2015 Subaru Legacy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ