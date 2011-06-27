  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2015 Subaru Legacy
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(65)
Appraise this car

2015 Subaru Legacy Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • excellent outward visibility
  • spacious cabin
  • top crash test scores.
  • Lackluster acceleration compared to top rivals
  • stiffer ride than many competitors.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Subaru Legacy for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$9,995 - $17,591
Used Legacy for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A roomy cabin, an upgraded interior and standard all-wheel drive make the 2015 Subaru Legacy a solid pick for a midsize sedan, especially if rain and snow accompany your commute.

Vehicle overview

Thanks to its offering standard all-wheel-drive systems on nearly all of its cars, Subaru has long been a popular choice for car buyers living in wet, snowy climates. But the 2015 Subaru Legacy aims to deliver more than just all-weather capability. A new look, improved fuel mileage, increased passenger comfort and new safety features make the redesigned Legacy a more competitive sedan among its midsize rivals.

Although the Legacy shares a similar look and feel to last year's model, changes under the skin have resulted in more passenger and cargo room. The cabin itself features nicer surfaces and materials, although Subaru's frills-free philosophy carries over to its dash and center stack layout. We like it for its simplicity and intuition, but some may find it a bit too sparse.

Four- and six-cylinder engines carry over but have been retuned to return better fuel economy. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder now achieves an EPA-estimated 30 mpg combined, while the six-cylinder gets a 10 percent bump in efficiency and now delivers 22 combined mpg. Some shoppers may lament the disappearance of a six-speed manual transmission for the four-cylinder engine, but the continuously variable transmission (CVT) standard on all Legacys does a good job of extracting the most performance from both engines.

These updates have made the 2015 Subaru Legacy a more well-rounded midsize sedan, one that needn't rely solely on all-wheel drive to sell. At the same time, however, the midsize sedan class is loaded with excellent choices. Top models such as the 2015 Ford Fusion, 2015 Honda Accord, 2015 Mazda 6, 2015 Nissan Altima and 2015 Toyota Camry are all excellent and can hold slight, but significant, advantages over the Legacy in regards to style, technology and handling prowess.

Overall, it's hard to go wrong in this segment. But if you want a refined and comfortable family sedan that can handle any kind of weather -- or simply something different from its mainstream competitors -- the 2015 Subaru Legacy merits strong consideration.

2015 Subaru Legacy models

The 2015 Subaru Legacy is a five-passenger sedan available in four trim levels: 2.5i, 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Limited and 3.6R Limited (the numbers reference engine size).

Base 2.5i models come with 17-inch steel wheels; automatic headlights; air-conditioning; cruise control; a height-adjustable driver seat; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; full power accessories; a 60/40-split folding rear seat; a rearview camera; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, an iPod/USB interface, an auxiliary audio jack, and smartphone integration with Pandora and Aha audio streaming. A 6.2-inch touchscreen display controls most entertainment and phone functions.

The 2.5i Premium adds 17-inch alloy wheels, heated exterior mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar) heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera, upgraded gauges and an upgraded audio system that includes six speakers, voice commands and a 7-inch touchscreen display.

Available options for the 2.5i Premium include a sunroof, a navigation system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, adaptive foglights, rear cross-traffic alert and Subaru's EyeSight system. The latter combines adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and collision-warning/mitigation with brake intervention.  

Upgrading to the 2.5i Limited trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat, driver memory functions, rear air vents, heated rear seats, rear cross-traffic alert and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Available options are nearly identical to those offered on the Premium, but keyless ignition and entry is also available.

Standard and optional equipment for the 3.6R Limited follow that of the 2.5i Limited, but the 3.6R features a six-cylinder engine and xenon headlights.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Subaru Legacy is redesigned. Highlights include subtle exterior changes, upgraded interior materials and improved fuel economy.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Subaru Legacy offers two engines: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a 3.6-liter six-cylinder. The base 2.5-liter horizontally opposed ("boxer") four-cylinder produces 175 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque. The six-cylinder generates 256 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. Both engines pair with the only available transmission: a CVT with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

During Edmunds track testing, a Legacy 2.5i Premium ran from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds. That's rather lackluster, as many rivals accomplish the same sprint in less than 8 seconds. 

The EPA rates the four-cylinder Legacy at 30 mpg in combined driving (26 city/36 highway), an impressive result in this class especially considering that all-wheel drive normally drags fuel economy down a point or two. The six-cylinder Legacy returns 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway) -- an improvement on last year's model, but still less impressive than the fuel economy of several competitors.

Safety

The 2015 Subaru Legacy comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, a rearview camera, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and new seat cushion airbags that deploy from the seat bottom to help keep occupants in place in a frontal collision.

Also optional is Subaru's EyeSight system that bundles adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane-departure warning and sway warning. The EyeSight system uses two cameras mounted inside the upper edge of the windshield, which Subaru says reduces the potential for damage compared with conventional radar systems mounted in the front bumper. EyeSight can also detect pedestrians and is capable of braking the Legacy if the driver takes no evasive action for potential frontal collisions.

In government crash testing, the Legacy earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars in the frontal- and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Legacy received a top score of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, small-overlap frontal offset, side-impact and roof-strength testing. The Legacy's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Legacy 2.5i Premium stopped from 60 mph in a short 114 feet, a better-than-average performance for this segment.

Driving

The 2015 Subaru Legacy's standard all-wheel-drive system gives it plenty of capability in bad weather. The new Legacy drives more smoothly, more quietly and more comfortably than before, although the ride still isn't as cushy as some of its competitors. But this is a good thing, as bumps and road rash are soaked up with a satisfying firmness that delivers confidence behind the wheel. This is not a sport sedan by any means, but it still delivers enough feedback to engage a discerning driver.

Both the four- and the six-cylinder engines are quiet and provide class-acceptable acceleration. The standard CVT that comes with either engine does an excellent job of getting the most out of the two power plants. Although it can essentially mimic a broad range of gearing for maximum mileage, this CVT is also programmed to deliver noticeable "shifts" to make it feel more like a traditional transmission.

Interior

Befitting the environments and uses of its traditional owners, the 2015 Subaru Legacy features a simple and straightforward interior design. Materials quality has improved compared to last year, and there's more cushioning at common touch points like armrests and the center console. The new, optional touchscreen navigation system can be controlled using tablet-like gestures and delivers better response and smartphone integration than the Legacy's last touchscreen-based system.

A slight repackaging delivers another 1.6 cubic feet of cabin space, realized in added room for arms, legs and elbows. Rear legroom is just shy of what the Accord and Fusion offer. Despite the Legacy's new, larger trunk, its 15 cubic feet of cargo capacity still trails the competition a little, a compromise Subaru chalks up to the space required for the Legacy's all-wheel-drive system.

A design change up front moves the windshield forward slightly and improves on the Legacy's already excellent outward visibility -- no small feat in an age of high door lines and bulky pillars that result from modern safety standards. Firm, supportive seats and a slightly higher driving position make the Legacy Subaru's most comfortable sedan yet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Subaru Legacy.

5(52%)
4(23%)
3(10%)
2(12%)
1(3%)
4.1
65 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 65 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Forget the EPA mileage!
Daniel,11/29/2015
2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I like the Legacy. (Mine is a 2015, so some of the glitches may have been remedied.) It feels like a heavier, more expensive car than it actually is -- streets ahead of the 2003 Honda Accord I previously owned and as good or better than the 2006 Acura TSC my wife drives. Like the other Subarus I have owned (a 1982 Hatchback and a 2000 Outback) the fit & finish leaves a lot to be desired. The fuel-filler door won't open in freezing weather, which could potentially kill someone living in a climate like mine. (You're driving home at two o'clock in the morning and the only gas station is self-service. What are you going to do, find a rock and smash the fuel-filler door?) If it's seriously cold, I'll trip the fuel-filler door the previous afternoon and drive to the gas station next morning with it ajar. After a year, I'm still waiting for a real fix, rather than FILING DOWN the nubbin that secures it, as the dealer wants to do.) Worse yet, on another sub-zero morning last winter, the car wouldn't start when I came out of the gym. I phoned my genius daughter, who rummaged in my desk and found the valet key, which she speculated would work when the radio chip key didn't -- she was right! Both of these are known flaws (see the Subaru 6th Gen Legacy forums) and there is no real fix. Another serious problem is the gas mileage. 30 mph combined? Forget it! I get 28 mpg in the summer, 23 mpg in the winter, driving country roads at 30-40 mph, typically five miles in one direction. I attribute this to the CVT tranny, which turns over at 1100 rpm in warm weather, 2000 rpm in cold weather (until it gets thoroughly warmed up). Then too our gasoline is adulterated with 10 percent alcohol, unlike the EPA testers'. Finally -- and yes, I know I'm nit picking, but this is a review, right? -- it's almost impossible to read the time on the clock. You must look down at the very bottom of the dashboard, and the size is minimal. (The same is true of the temperature, which is otherwise a nice feature.) By the time your eyes are back on the road, you may have run over the neighbor's dog, or worse yet, the neighbor. Updated at four years and 24K miles: Check Engine Light came on. Expensive, stupid repair for the failure of a sensor supposed to warn if the fuel cap was loose! Fuel filler door was repaired at two years but failed again in third year; now supposedly fixed after three visits to the dealer (who wanted to charge me $150 until I raged a bit). Backup camera passed as okay by dealer even though it fails to show the guidelines at least half the time. I've owned a lot of cars since the 1934 Chevy I bought in June 1953. The 2015 Subaru Legacy has been by far the most troublesome.
BEST MID-SIZED SEDAN FOR ME
ethanallen,05/26/2015
2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I'm 72 years old. My 2013 Accord beat me up over the potholed, patched and re-patched local roads. The Legacy glides smoothly over almost all imperfections. The seat and car was comfortable and quiet for a 8 hour trip, only stopping for toilets. Computer said 33.8 MPG then; but I usually average 28 MPG. Car corners like it's on rails. My handicapped wife can get in and out better than the other sedans. For a car that I consider light weight, small, economical, and lower priced, this does everything quite well. No problems at all at 3,000 miles. And the rear windows go all the way down, not half way, like some newer cars. P.S.:: now after 1 1/2 year and 8,000 miles total: The fuel mileage just gets better ( lifetime average is now 31 MPG ). I have no oil consumption problems, like some earlier Subaru's have reported. The CVT transmission is flawless. And the paddle shifter, wherein any gear can be selected and locked in, is useful in slippery snow and ice. This not as good as a manual transmission for deceleration on snow; but close to that, except for 1st gear (which "coasts"). The air conditioner, and climate control, keep us old folks cool on the hottest of days; and cools down quickly after the car "sits", closed up, all day in the sun.
6 Time Subaru Owner's Honest Opinion
Swiss,05/15/2015
2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Well I have had plenty of Subaru vehicles to compare the 2015 Legacy to. I wanted more safety features, the reliability I have grown to expect, comfort, fun, bells and whistles. I did not want leather seats if I could not get them ventilated and I wanted all the newest safety features that might prevent an accident from happening. Eyesight is impressive, blind spot help has already paid for itself, the rear camera with cross traffic indication in any parking lot seems a must when backing out of a busy lot with people walking in both directions and distracted drivers in cars rushing about. The car is comfortable, filled with new technology, fun to drive and decent gas mileage all with AWD Update Nov 2017. Still impressed with this vehicle. It feels poised and solid driving on all roads. It is quiet and refined, the car has given me no problems. MPG can be vary, but driven around 60 on highways the high 30s to low 40s is possible. The car is often referred to as under powered, this has not been an issue for me I have found no issues for my driving style. I do prefer the higher mpg than a lower 0 to 60 time. I find the performance to be great getting on the highway and cruising at all highway speeds. The safety features are amazing I cannot imagine not having them now. Safety and prevention is where this car excels l
1st Subaru..... and probably not last Subaru
usmcbigguns,03/08/2015
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I have been researching a new car for the last year. And out of all the cars I looked at in this class of car, I always came back to the Legacy. So i pulled the trigger and decided to lease this car instead of buying it since I have never had a Subaru before and I heard they will be upgrading the power train in a couple of years. I have the eyesight system and I can tell you it works. I got distracted and the things start beeping, display blinking and my brakes stopped my car. Already payed for itself! Overall the Legacy is a great value. Got my fully loaded Legacy 2.5 Limited for under $30k. Cant beat that for the features & safety you get.
See all 65 reviews of the 2015 Subaru Legacy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2015 Subaru Legacy features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Subaru Legacy

Used 2015 Subaru Legacy Overview

The Used 2015 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan. Available styles include 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), and 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Subaru Legacy?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Subaru Legacy trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV is priced between $10,500 and$17,591 with odometer readings between 35784 and134000 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV is priced between $12,019 and$15,719 with odometer readings between 55498 and94834 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited is priced between $10,500 and$14,300 with odometer readings between 82146 and178155 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i is priced between $10,888 and$10,888 with odometer readings between 91867 and91867 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited is priced between $13,995 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 74031 and74031 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 99321 and99321 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Subaru Legacies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Subaru Legacy for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2015 Legacies listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 35784 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Subaru Legacy.

Can't find a used 2015 Subaru Legacys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Legacy for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,258.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,576.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Legacy for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,566.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,079.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Subaru Legacy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Legacy lease specials

Related Used 2015 Subaru Legacy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles