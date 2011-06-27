  1. Home
2001 Subaru Legacy Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • All-wheel drive all the time, sharp styling, a host of standard features.
  • Side airbags available only on Limited models, lethargic automatic transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A capable all-weather sedan or wagon for an agreeable price.

Vehicle overview

Subaru distances itself from mainstream automakers by emphasizing its all-wheel-drive (AWD) lineup, thus carving out a unique niche that other companies are just now beginning to address. Subaru emphasizes that true all-wheel drive is a transmission that "drives all four wheels all the time," thus differentiating their vehicles from other entry-level luxury sedans whose AWD systems turn on the non-powered wheels only when the others lose traction. A wise move, since loyal Subaru buyers stick with the brand partially because of the wide variety of AWD models in the company's stable. The AWD in the Subaru Legacy GT makes for a more controlled turn, giving the driver more confidence on tight curvy roads by increasing its handling ability. This is enhanced by the fully independent, sport-tuned suspension. The steering, tight and responsive, provides accurate control of the vehicle with no excessive pulling or looseness. Overall, it makes for a well-balanced, powerful ride and allows one to thread through traffic with precision. All Legacy models have a Phase II 2.5-liter, 16-valve, 165-horsepower boxer engine under the hood. Making 166 foot-pounds of torque @ 4,000 rpm, models come with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Subaru's H-4 design, first developed over 30 years ago for Japanese cars, makes the engine much smoother, as the cylinder vibrations cancel each other out. As a result, this engine growls, instead of roars, when you rev it. While either drivetrain offers substantial low-end torque, a bump in horsepower would greatly enhance the Legacy's fun factor and allow it to challenge more established competitors like Accord, Camry and Maxima.

This year, the Brighton model is no longer available. The Legacy L now includes an ambient temperature gauge, dual mode digital trip odometer, and a fixed intermittent rear wiper with washer on the wagons, while the GT sedans and wagons get a power moonroof (dual on wagons), a six-way power driver's seat, limited-slip rear differential, multi-reflector halogen fog lights and an in-glass antenna. Additionally, all Legacys boast conservative sheetmetal, a hidden tailpipe, standard breakaway mirrors and front and rear cupholders. Safety features for all models include daytime running lights, front seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters, and a three-point seatbelt for the rear-seat center position. Side-impact airbags are standard on the Outback Limited and GT Limited, but are not available on lesser trim levels. The Outback has a built-in child seat option. Subaru has a good thing going with its Legacy, which offers a little something for everyone. Roomy, comfortable and loaded with utility, the Legacy's standard all-wheel drive, along with its many technical and stylistic innovations, should entice you to take a close look.

2001 Highlights

The Brighton model is stricken from the Legacy lineup. All 2001 Legacys comply with low-emission vehicle (LEV) standards and come with standard 24-hour roadside assistance. Legacy L models now include an ambient temperature gauge, a dual-mode digital trip odometer and a fixed intermittent rear wiper with washer on the wagons. GT models feature a power moonroof, six-way power driver seat, limited-slip rear differential and multireflector halogen foglights.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Subaru Legacy.

5(37%)
4(29%)
3(23%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
3.9
35 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My little unstoppable AWD tank
travelking,01/17/2014
This is the best car Ive ever had. While this car only has decent gas mileage, due mostly to the AWD, the reliability and performance of this car is unparalleled. I bought this car new and drove it to 267,000 miles. The problems I had with it were minor. Ive gone through a couple of alternators, batteries, and clutches; but this is to be expected. At about 230,000 miles I had to replace the sychros in the manual transmission. At around 250,000 miles I developed a radiator leak which was fixed with a bottle of radiator sealant. The car was finally done by a broken timing belt. If I had replaced the timing belt when my mechanic advised, the little Subaru would still be on the road.
Best Car Ever, so far
iluvcar,12/22/2014
L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
It may be a little early to write a review. I've owned the car since 120,xxx, it has 150,000 now. This car is solid. I've had no major mechanical issues. With some weight reduction and iridium spark plugs, this car can easily get 22 city/ 28 hwy mpg. I bought it in May 2013 for $2,400. Update- The car has 180,xxx miles, and it's running strong. Update- Finally got rid of it at 206xxx, it ran ok but would have costed too much to maintain the car. Great car for sure, just be wary of the head gasket issues, and make sure it has somewhat clean transmission fluid.
Great little rig
subipharm,03/29/2011
This has been a great wagon for me so far. I bought it with 145,000 miles on it few months back. It had all scheduled maintenance records and had the head gaskets replaced so it has been running like a champ. -The engine has ample power with the 5 speed, it can zip around town just fine and get up to speed quickly on highways. The car cruises nicely at 70mph. Plenty of head room and leg room for driver and passengers. Overall this car is a great value, reliable, handles great in rain/snow with AWD, and styling still looks good 10 years later! I would highly recommend this vehicle as family car or vehicl for outdoors people.
On Subaru 10...and FINAL
Disgruntled,06/17/2009
I've owned 9 other Subaru's. Each Subaru had over 200000 miles on them and ran incredibly well. I now own a 2001 Legacy GT Limited and have had nothing but problems since day one. The first month I had the vehicle, I had lost my brakes. The pedal wouldn't even move at all. This happened twice. Dealer "fixed" the problem each time. Since then I've blown my engine because the head gaskets. There are SO MANY other issues I've had since purchasing this vehicle. I hope this helps anyone looking at one. I WILL NEVER OWN ANOTHER SUBARU AS LONG AS I LIVE!!!
See all 35 reviews of the 2001 Subaru Legacy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2001 Subaru Legacy features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2001 Subaru Legacy

Used 2001 Subaru Legacy Overview

The Used 2001 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan, Legacy Wagon. Available styles include L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M), GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M), GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M), GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Subaru Legacy?

