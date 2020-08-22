Used 2009 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me
1,945 listings
- 118,578 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,498$776 Below Market
- 100,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,799$1,244 Below Market
- 58,433 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,339$1,374 Below Market
- 136,108 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900$772 Below Market
- 103,771 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,900
- 87,775 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,377
- 115,679 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,849
- 105,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 146,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000$284 Below Market
- 95,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,991
- 175,330 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,500
- 89,884 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,477
- 156,550 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,280
- 121,404 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,450
- 242,998 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 149,051 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,249
- 150,288 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,250$1,532 Below Market
hank60,07/08/2014
2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
This 2009 Legacy is a good value for what it is; I bought it used with about 20k miles on it---now it's 4 yrs later with over 75k miles. The AWD is great for the Ohio winters, especially once I replaced the OE tires with higher quality treads. I get about 25 mpg overall city/hwy which is not great, but for having AWD and the comfort and space for me, it's OK. I appreciate the rear seatbacks which fold forward, which gives extra space for storage, or transporting materials from Home Depot when doing weekend projects. I wish the engine had more power for quicker acceleration at times, but it's adequate most of the time. The car has been basically trouble-free...it's a KEEPER for me! UPDATE: I have now had this car for over 6 years, and have put 100,000 miles on it since I got it. It still runs and handles the same. Most of the maintenance has been performed by a local Subaru dealer, except brake jobs, which I felt they were just too expensive. The 4 speed automatic is very outdated, so the acceleration is slow. The newer Legacy with the CVT seem to be a lot quicker and quieter, which I will keep in mind, for some day. The newer models also have improved technology as far as sound systems, navigation, etc. I suppose I will be ready for a more updated model in a few years. This car seems like it will go another 100,000 miles without a doubt. It's still great for the Ohio winters.
