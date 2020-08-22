Used 2009 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    118,578 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,498

    $776 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    100,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,799

    $1,244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Gray
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    58,433 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,339

    $1,374 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Red
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    136,108 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    $772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Black
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    103,771 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in White
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    87,775 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,377

    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in White
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    115,679 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,849

    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Black
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    105,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Red
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    146,750 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    $284 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Black
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    95,921 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,991

    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Green
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    175,330 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    89,884 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,477

    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    156,550 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,280

    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    121,404 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Red
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,450

    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    242,998 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    149,051 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,249

    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Silver
    used

    2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    150,288 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,250

    $1,532 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Legacy
Overall Consumer Rating
4.666 Reviews
See all 66 reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (2%)
My 1st SUBARU-"It's a keeper"-STILL!
hank60,07/08/2014
2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
This 2009 Legacy is a good value for what it is; I bought it used with about 20k miles on it---now it's 4 yrs later with over 75k miles. The AWD is great for the Ohio winters, especially once I replaced the OE tires with higher quality treads. I get about 25 mpg overall city/hwy which is not great, but for having AWD and the comfort and space for me, it's OK. I appreciate the rear seatbacks which fold forward, which gives extra space for storage, or transporting materials from Home Depot when doing weekend projects. I wish the engine had more power for quicker acceleration at times, but it's adequate most of the time. The car has been basically trouble-free...it's a KEEPER for me! UPDATE: I have now had this car for over 6 years, and have put 100,000 miles on it since I got it. It still runs and handles the same. Most of the maintenance has been performed by a local Subaru dealer, except brake jobs, which I felt they were just too expensive. The 4 speed automatic is very outdated, so the acceleration is slow. The newer Legacy with the CVT seem to be a lot quicker and quieter, which I will keep in mind, for some day. The newer models also have improved technology as far as sound systems, navigation, etc. I suppose I will be ready for a more updated model in a few years. This car seems like it will go another 100,000 miles without a doubt. It's still great for the Ohio winters.
Report abuse
