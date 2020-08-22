Used 2009 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror W/Compass/Homelink All Wheel Drive Satin White Pearl Taupe This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2009 Subaru Legacy we recently got in. NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION 1 OWNER , NON SMOKER, AWD , AND VALUE PRICED , FRESH MD STATE INSPECTION !!! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Subaru Legacy. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Subaru Legacy Ltd, 115K. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Subaru Legacy Ltd, 115K. Fast and exciting, this Subaru Legacy Ltd, 115K is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Subaru. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. When you see this car in person, you'll ask yourself When did WOW become a color of paint? This incredibly rare Subaru Legacy Ltd, 115K is a work of art and is the type of vehicle a true automotive aficionado will appreciate for a lifetime. More information about the 2009 Subaru Legacy: The Legacy covers a lot of ground -- literally and figuratively. The inexpensive base models, starting below $21,000, offer impressive handling and a fun driving experience disguised as a family-friendly sedan. The upper levels of trim emphasize performance, especially in the 3.0 R and 3.0 R Limited editions, which trade in the standard 2.5L 4-cylinder engine for a 3.0L flat-six. The 2.5GT Spec.B trim steps further toward performance, with a 2.5L 4-cylinder mated to a 6-speed manual -- for about $35,000. Fuel economy is reasonable, with the 3.0L 6-cylinder getting 17 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and the 4-cylinder, 5-speed manual achieving 20 mpg city, 27 mpg highway. This model sets itself apart with responsive, sporty driving, all-weather capabilities, and Standard all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S3BL626X97231139

Stock: 97231139

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020