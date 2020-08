Used 2013 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

Mentor Nissan - Mentor / Ohio

KEY FEATURES:Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation/Navi/GPS, Heated Leather Seats, Auto Check Accident Free, and Non-Smoker OwnedOTHER EQUIPMENT:Moonroof & Navigation System (DISC) (Moonroof), AM/FM Stereo w/Single Disc CD Player, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror w/Homelink, Navigation System, and Rear-Vision Camera. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V AWD CVT Lineartronic 24/32 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick (built after August 2012)Mentor Nissan is a family-owned business dedicated to our customers, employees and community. We try hard to separate ourselves from other dealerships with a core belief that as a community we can work together to provide positive experiences. We will respect your time, input and decision as we work together to help you purchase your next vehicle. We pride ourselves on finding creative solutions including best rate financing, credit rebuilding options, estate and trust purchases and unique vehicle acquisitions.Price does not include tax, title, doc fee, tags. As these are electronic listings and subject to delay or error, it is the purchaser’s responsibility to confirm listing accuracy, pricing and availability. We spend countless hours trying to make sure the information is as accurate as possible. However, we still reserve the right to correct any errors or refuse any sale at any time because of incorrect information. Please call, text or email us if you have any questions.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S3BMCL61D3039800

Stock: N3926A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-13-2020