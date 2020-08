Used 2007 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah

**WE FINANCE**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**Feel free to text questions to 801-390-2354 anytime. Don't forget to check out our website. www.chariotautosales.com Come and discover a whole new buying experience at Chariot Auto Sales. Our no pressure approach and straight forward pricing make buying a vehicle enjoyable. A large part of our business comes from outside the area and we can ship your vehicle anywhere in the US. Contact us to find out just how easy this can be. We are also happy to make arrangements to pick you up from the airport *Financing options available *Trade ins always welcome.*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S3BP676974320566

Stock: 2010-0

Certified Pre-Owned: No