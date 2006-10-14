Used 2007 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

1,945 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Legacy Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,945 listings
  • 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    153,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,100

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Silver
    used

    2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    150,972 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,980

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    172,223 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    107,001 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Silver
    used

    2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    160,160 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    67,368 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    99,332 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,893

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I Limited
    used

    2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I Limited

    83,280 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    240,744 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I
    used

    2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I

    71,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,484

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited
    used

    2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    125,721 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,400

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    121,444 miles

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    120,329 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,300

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Legacy 3.0 R Limited
    used

    2008 Subaru Legacy 3.0 R Limited

    125,496 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    134,334 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,199

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    176,696 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,799

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,000

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I Limited
    used

    2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I Limited

    109,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Legacy searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,945 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2007 Subaru Legacy

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Legacy
Overall Consumer Rating
4.658 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 58 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Best of all...it's reliable!
scott B,10/14/2006
Not everyone needs AWD. If you do, you'd be hard-pressed to find a car that does AWD better than Subaru. I drive 40,000 miles a year, sometimes in snowy conditions, so I feel the AWD is important to have. The Subaru fuel economy combined with the Subaru reputation for engine longevity make this car appropriate for such high mileage. It's just a plus that it is so comfortable. My traveling partner has a BMW 330, and we both agree the Legacy is more comfortable...so much so that we never take the BMW on business trips. 31 mpg at 78 mph is very good for an automatic AWD...better than I would have guessed...and better than advertised. After 250,000 miles, I'll probably buy another one!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
Legacy
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru Legacy info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings