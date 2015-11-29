Used 2015 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

1,945 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Legacy Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,945 listings
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    123,805 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,998

    $2,936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited

    65,508 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,495

    $2,605 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV in Silver
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV

    138,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,500

    $1,667 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV

    105,022 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,525

    $1,207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV

    44,046 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,760

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV in Silver
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV

    81,629 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,390

    $1,092 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV

    101,439 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,915

    $2,571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium

    133,571 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,790

    $1,615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    93,481 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,991

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV in Black
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV

    114,791 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV

    29,858 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,690

    $684 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium

    86,036 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,920

    $1,808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV in White
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV

    74,259 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,294

    $1,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium

    73,178 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,999

    $1,145 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV in White
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV

    63,100 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,987

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited

    42,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,494

    $1,125 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV

    37,388 miles
    Fair Deal

    $16,998

    $423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in White
    used

    2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    79,258 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,975

    $1,484 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Legacy searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,945 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2015 Subaru Legacy

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Legacy
Overall Consumer Rating
4.165 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 65 reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Forget the EPA mileage!
Daniel,11/29/2015
2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I like the Legacy. (Mine is a 2015, so some of the glitches may have been remedied.) It feels like a heavier, more expensive car than it actually is -- streets ahead of the 2003 Honda Accord I previously owned and as good or better than the 2006 Acura TSC my wife drives. Like the other Subarus I have owned (a 1982 Hatchback and a 2000 Outback) the fit & finish leaves a lot to be desired. The fuel-filler door won't open in freezing weather, which could potentially kill someone living in a climate like mine. (You're driving home at two o'clock in the morning and the only gas station is self-service. What are you going to do, find a rock and smash the fuel-filler door?) If it's seriously cold, I'll trip the fuel-filler door the previous afternoon and drive to the gas station next morning with it ajar. After a year, I'm still waiting for a real fix, rather than FILING DOWN the nubbin that secures it, as the dealer wants to do.) Worse yet, on another sub-zero morning last winter, the car wouldn't start when I came out of the gym. I phoned my genius daughter, who rummaged in my desk and found the valet key, which she speculated would work when the radio chip key didn't -- she was right! Both of these are known flaws (see the Subaru 6th Gen Legacy forums) and there is no real fix. Another serious problem is the gas mileage. 30 mph combined? Forget it! I get 28 mpg in the summer, 23 mpg in the winter, driving country roads at 30-40 mph, typically five miles in one direction. I attribute this to the CVT tranny, which turns over at 1100 rpm in warm weather, 2000 rpm in cold weather (until it gets thoroughly warmed up). Then too our gasoline is adulterated with 10 percent alcohol, unlike the EPA testers'. Finally -- and yes, I know I'm nit picking, but this is a review, right? -- it's almost impossible to read the time on the clock. You must look down at the very bottom of the dashboard, and the size is minimal. (The same is true of the temperature, which is otherwise a nice feature.) By the time your eyes are back on the road, you may have run over the neighbor's dog, or worse yet, the neighbor. Updated at four years and 24K miles: Check Engine Light came on. Expensive, stupid repair for the failure of a sensor supposed to warn if the fuel cap was loose! Fuel filler door was repaired at two years but failed again in third year; now supposedly fixed after three visits to the dealer (who wanted to charge me $150 until I raged a bit). Backup camera passed as okay by dealer even though it fails to show the guidelines at least half the time. I've owned a lot of cars since the 1934 Chevy I bought in June 1953. The 2015 Subaru Legacy has been by far the most troublesome.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
Legacy
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru Legacy info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings