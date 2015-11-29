Used 2015 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me
1,945 listings
- 123,805 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,998$2,936 Below Market
- 65,508 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495$2,605 Below Market
- 138,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500$1,667 Below Market
- 105,022 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,525$1,207 Below Market
- 44,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,760
- 81,629 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,390$1,092 Below Market
- 101,439 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,915$2,571 Below Market
- 133,571 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,790$1,615 Below Market
- 93,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,991
- 114,791 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$810 Below Market
- 29,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,690$684 Below Market
- 86,036 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,920$1,808 Below Market
- 74,259 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,294$1,844 Below Market
- 73,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999$1,145 Below Market
- 63,100 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,987
- 42,367 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,494$1,125 Below Market
- 37,388 miles
$16,998$423 Below Market
- 79,258 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,975$1,484 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy
Overall Consumer Rating4.165 Reviews
Report abuse
Daniel,11/29/2015
2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I like the Legacy. (Mine is a 2015, so some of the glitches may have been remedied.) It feels like a heavier, more expensive car than it actually is -- streets ahead of the 2003 Honda Accord I previously owned and as good or better than the 2006 Acura TSC my wife drives. Like the other Subarus I have owned (a 1982 Hatchback and a 2000 Outback) the fit & finish leaves a lot to be desired. The fuel-filler door won't open in freezing weather, which could potentially kill someone living in a climate like mine. (You're driving home at two o'clock in the morning and the only gas station is self-service. What are you going to do, find a rock and smash the fuel-filler door?) If it's seriously cold, I'll trip the fuel-filler door the previous afternoon and drive to the gas station next morning with it ajar. After a year, I'm still waiting for a real fix, rather than FILING DOWN the nubbin that secures it, as the dealer wants to do.) Worse yet, on another sub-zero morning last winter, the car wouldn't start when I came out of the gym. I phoned my genius daughter, who rummaged in my desk and found the valet key, which she speculated would work when the radio chip key didn't -- she was right! Both of these are known flaws (see the Subaru 6th Gen Legacy forums) and there is no real fix. Another serious problem is the gas mileage. 30 mph combined? Forget it! I get 28 mpg in the summer, 23 mpg in the winter, driving country roads at 30-40 mph, typically five miles in one direction. I attribute this to the CVT tranny, which turns over at 1100 rpm in warm weather, 2000 rpm in cold weather (until it gets thoroughly warmed up). Then too our gasoline is adulterated with 10 percent alcohol, unlike the EPA testers'. Finally -- and yes, I know I'm nit picking, but this is a review, right? -- it's almost impossible to read the time on the clock. You must look down at the very bottom of the dashboard, and the size is minimal. (The same is true of the temperature, which is otherwise a nice feature.) By the time your eyes are back on the road, you may have run over the neighbor's dog, or worse yet, the neighbor. Updated at four years and 24K miles: Check Engine Light came on. Expensive, stupid repair for the failure of a sensor supposed to warn if the fuel cap was loose! Fuel filler door was repaired at two years but failed again in third year; now supposedly fixed after three visits to the dealer (who wanted to charge me $150 until I raged a bit). Backup camera passed as okay by dealer even though it fails to show the guidelines at least half the time. I've owned a lot of cars since the 1934 Chevy I bought in June 1953. The 2015 Subaru Legacy has been by far the most troublesome.
