Used 1991 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 38,077 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
Clean CARFAX. Tan 1993 Subaru Legacy LSi 4WD 4-Speed Automatic 2.2L H4 4WD.Recent Arrival!The power to dream. Have you ever dreamed of walking into a car dealership and buying a vehicle without all the haggling? 405 Motors offers just such an experience. We are a one price dealer. We offer a fixed and fair markup on all our vehicles. Make car buying a pleasant experience. 405 Motors Difference * Carfax History report provided for every vehicle offered for sale * 24 hour No Hassle Exchange Policy * 30 day complimentary warranty on vehicles with under 100k miles that are sold at listed price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Subaru Legacy LSi with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BC6534P7648660
Stock: P648660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-20-2019
- 214,298 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BK4254V7301422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,819 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,795
University Honda - Corvallis / Oregon
Full Detail, Recent Oil Change. Green 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton AWD 5-Speed Manual 2.2L H4**WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!**At University Honda, our emphasis is on our customers. We began in Corvallis, Oregon in 1986 with the simple belief that if we could focus on customer satisfaction, particularly in our service and parts departments, one customer at a time, our future as an Oregon Honda dealer of new and used cars would be secure. We believe, 30+ years later, that the focus remains the same.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BK4253V6304558
Stock: 6504B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 55,948 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,998
Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Just in 4dr Sedan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Subaru Legacy Limited 30th Anniversary with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BD6859X7251214
Stock: M747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,000
Dewey Griffin Subaru - Bellingham / Washington
1999 Subaru Legacy Outback Rio Red AWD 2.5L H4 4-Speed Automatic4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.Come to deweygriffinsubaru.com To See Our Specials!!! Call us at 360-734-8700 For Help with Any of Our Departments!!UNLIMITED FREE CAR WASHES AS LONG AS YOU OWN YOUR CAR!!We have a 5 of 5 Star Rating on Kelly Blue Book and DealerRater!! With scores like that -you KNOW we put Customers First!!,See us on our Facebook Page.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BG6853X7647985
Stock: 2006772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 152,735 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne - South Jordan / Utah
Text Heather with any questions you have at 801-997-1030 THINK PRE-AUCTION THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **SUPER LOW PRICES, NO NEGOTIATION **LIMITED TIME OFFER **PURCHASER RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISRTRATION, LICENSING, INSPECTION, AND EMMISIONS **VEHICLE AS-IS, NO WARRANTY.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BG6853X7651583
Stock: 64864A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 150,302 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,750
Mark Miller Subaru - Salt Lake City / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Subaru Legacy with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BG6857X7618733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,396 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BG6859X7624341
Stock: K00971B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 42,786 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,300
Ira Subaru - Danvers / Massachusetts
This 2000 Subaru Legacy Sedan L is offered to you for sale by Ira Subaru. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Subaru Legacy L with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BE6358Y7215620
Stock: Y7215620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 75,230 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
Gold, Gray Leather.Odometer is 84203 miles below market average!Gold 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited/ Leather, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels GTGold, Gray Leather, **ABS BRAKES**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CD PLAYER**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER SUNROOF**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BE6561Y7212581
Stock: M212581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 10,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,988$4,858 Below Market
Puente Hills Subaru - City of Industry / California
Moonroof Navigation System RAB HBA, Navigation System, Popular Package #2A, Power Moonroof, Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0' Multimedia Nav System, Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Cargo Tray, Distance pacing cruise control: EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control, Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Light, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Surround Sound Speaker System, High Beam Assist, LED Steering Responsive Headlights, Map Dome Lights LED Upgrade, Memory seat, Speed control, Splash Guards, All-Weather Floor Liners, Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * SiriusXM 3-Month trial subscription, $500 Owner Loyalty coupon 1 year trial subscription to STARLINK * 152 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History 2019 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited **Attention!! Puente Hills Subaru uses an Advanced Software Program to shop the Market everyday!! This Program allows us to offer you the Best Value you can find anywhere!! We know you've done your Homework on-line and so have we!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BNEN66K3016175
Stock: P4128L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-22-2019
- 23,943 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$14,999$3,537 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4257 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BNAB6XJ3024856
Stock: M299451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 176,416 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Roy Robinson Chevrolet - Marysville / Washington
This Subaru Legacy Sedan GT, with a Gas Flat 4 Cyl 2.5L/150 engine, features a 5-Speed Manual w/OD transmission, and generates 28 highway/21 city MPG. Find this vehicle with only 176416 miles! Subaru Legacy Sedan GT Options: This Subaru Legacy Sedan GT offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Electronic AM/FM stereo radio w/cassette, single compact disc-inc: clock, weatherband, (6) speakers, CD changer controls, In-Dash CD (single disc), Radio (AM/FM). Safety options include Front wipers (intermittent), Intermittent windshield wipers, Front airbags (dual), Pwr door locks, Side airbags (front). Visit Us: Find this Subaru Legacy Sedan GT at Roy Robinson Chevrolet today. We are conveniently located at 6616 35th Ave NE Marysville WA 98271.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BE6567Y7201102
Stock: 403006B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 111,616 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,582$3,584 Below Market
Toyota West - Columbus / Ohio
2016 Subaru Legacy Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Reviews:* Standard all-wheel drive in a segment where it's extremely rare to even be an option; excellent outward visibility; high-tech safety features work well and are widely available throughout the lineup; top crash test scores. Source: EdmundsCVT Lineartronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V26/36 City/Highway MPG2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BNBF60G3011266
Stock: TG3011266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- certified
2020 Subaru Legacy Sport3,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,590$3,552 Below Market
Diablo Subaru - Walnut Creek / California
Sport trim. Subaru Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 3,311! FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: Vehicles must pass a 152-point inspection, Additional coverages available, One-year Trial Subscription to STARLINK Safety Plus Package with Automatic Collision Notification, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included, 3-Month trial to SiriusXM satellite radio programming included, $500 Owner Loyalty Coupon. Free CarFax Vehicle History Report available, 7-year/100,000-mile Powertrain coverage with $0 deductible BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: With So Many Happy Drivers in the Greater Concord CA, Danville, San Ramon and Berkeley Areas, It's Easy to See Why Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek is Your Trusted Source for Subaru Vehicles. We're renowned in the greater Walnut Creek, Concord CA, Danville, San Ramon and Berkeley areas for our superb selection of new Subaru models, plain and simple. Interested in utilizing one of our areas of expertise? Come visit us at 2646 N Main Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek, CA for all your automotive needs. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Subaru Legacy Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BWAG69L3004591
Stock: L3004591RC
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- certified
2020 Subaru Legacy Sport2,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,990$3,235 Below Market
Diablo Subaru - Walnut Creek / California
Subaru Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 2,719! FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, BSD & MOONROOF & REVERSE AUTOMATIC BR... CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: BSD & MOONROOF & REVERSE AUTOMATIC BRAKING & NAV Blind Spot Detection (BSD)/RCTA System, system off switch, exterior power mirrors w/BSD/RCTA detection indicator, rear radar detection sensors, lane change assist and audible vehicle detection warning, Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), Power Moonroof, tilt up and internal retracting w/auto-open/close and UV, dark tint, laminated glass, Radio: Subaru STARLINK 11.6" Multimedia Nav System, AM/FM stereo, HD Radio, voice activated controls and navigation, Bluetooth audio streaming and hands-free phone connectivity w/SMS text messaging (applicable w/compatible cellphone), Near Field Communication (NFC), iPod control capability, SiriusXM All Access radio (subscription required), SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required), SiriusXM Travel Link, POPULAR PACKAGE #2 Rear Bumper Applique Part number E771SAN000, Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Light Part number J201SAN000, Splash Guards Part number J101SAN200, Dome Light LED Upgrade Part number H461SFL110, Cargo Tray Part number J501SAN210, All-Weather Floor Liners Part number J501SAN100, ROCKFORD FOSGATE AUDIO UPGRADE Part number H630SAN000. OUR OFFERINGS: With So Many Happy Drivers in the Greater Concord CA, Danville, San Ramon and Berkeley Areas Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Subaru Legacy Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BWAG65L3004541
Stock: L3004541RC
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 15,344 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$14,499$1,779 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3401 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BNAC6XH3033937
Stock: B276564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2019
- certified
2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium15,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,999$2,385 Below Market
Lithia Subaru of Fresno - Fresno / California
Subaru Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 15,063 Miles! Premium trim. WAS $21,999, PRICED TO MOVE $4,100 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio. MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Subaru Premium with Crystal White Pearl exterior and Warm Ivory interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 175 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "Car shoppers looking for a vehicle that can comfortably carry four or five passengers, in deep snowbelt territory, often see SUVs as the only way to get around. But the 2019 Subaru Legacy proves that this midsize sedan has what it takes to keep up when the roads get nasty.". Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $21,999. This Legacy is priced $4,100 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner Vehicles must pass a 152-point inspection, Additional coverages available, One-year Trial Subscription to STARLINK Safety Plus Package with Automatic Collision Notification, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included, 3-Month trial to SiriusXM satellite radio programming included, $500 Owner Loyalty Coupon. Free CarFax Vehicle History Report available, 7-year/100,000-mile Powertrain coverage with $0 deductible Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BNAF61K3020609
Stock: K3020609SC
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Legacy searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy
- 5(47%)
- 4(47%)
- 3(7%)