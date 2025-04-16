2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness First Look: Land Cruisers, Beware?

Toughened up

The Wilderness, as the name suggests, has to be a more rugged offering than the standard Outback, else there'd be no reason for it to exist. Separating the Wilderness from standard Outback models (visually, at least), there is quite a lot more black plastic on the outside than there was before. Almost the entire front lacks any paint whatsoever (so you can't scratch it), and the black body cladding along the sides extends much farther than it used to.

Going Wild(erness) also brings a new wheel-and-tire package. The wheels measure 17 inches and are wrapped in Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tires. Ground clearance rises from 8.7 inches on the standard car to 9.5 inches in the Wilderness, while approach, breakover and departure angles are 20 degrees, 21.2 degrees and 22.5 degrees, respectively — all of those figures are improvements over the old car.

To add a little context, Toyota's rough-and-tumble, body-on-frame Land Cruiser only has 8.7 inches of ground clearance. The Outback can't quite match the LC's approach and breakover angles (departure still goes to the Subaru), but this thing will be plenty capable off-road right out of the box.

While we aren't worried about how it'll handle that fire road to your favorite campground, the last Wilderness was a fine soft off-roader, it managed to feel sloppy and wallowy when you're on paved roads. The improvements Subaru made to the Outback's skeleton (namely a 42% increase in lateral stiffness) should help remedy that nicely, but we won't know for sure until we drive it later this year.