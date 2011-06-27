Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. 2022 Subaru Forester
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Subaru Forester Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Forester
More about the 2022 Forester
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG29 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG29 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)431.6/547.8 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower182 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Popular Package #3 +$1,030
Popular Package #1 +$1,028
Popular Package #2 +$960
Optional Package +$625
Standard Modelyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Cargo Net +$52
Cargo Sidewall Protector +$104
All-Weather Floor Liners +$132
Exterior & Interior Auto Dimming Mirror +$615
Cargo Cover +$181
Cargo Separator +$418
Rear Seat Back Protector +$122
Cargo Tray +$120
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink +$379
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgrade +$645
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light +$236
Footwell Illumination Kit +$229
Side Sill Plates - Front +$141
Sunshade - Windshield +$76
USB Charging Ports +$205
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room41.2 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Cover +$161
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Grey Metallic +$172
Sport Grille +$421
Wheel Locks - Alloy +$82
Fog Light Kit +$369
Body Side Molding - Cascade Green Metallic +$279
Door Scuff Protector +$135
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Grey Metallic +$279
Door Edge Guards - Cascade Green Metallic +$172
Body Side Molding - Horizon Blue Pearl +$279
Crossbar Set - Fixed +$201
Crossbar Set - Aero +$201
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$172
Door Edge Guards - Horizon Blue Pearl +$172
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$279
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black +$160
Splash Guards +$176
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach20.0 degrees
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,454 lbs.
EPA interior volume140.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height67.5 in.
Length182.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.2 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.5 in.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Cascade Green Silica
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Subaru Forester Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates