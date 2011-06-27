2022 Subaru Forester Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,195
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|29 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|29 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/33 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.6 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|431.6/547.8 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 5,800 rpm
|Torque
|176 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Popular Package #3
|+$1,030
|Popular Package #1
|+$1,028
|Popular Package #2
|+$960
|Optional Package
|+$625
|Standard Model
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Cargo Net
|+$52
|Cargo Sidewall Protector
|+$104
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$132
|Exterior & Interior Auto Dimming Mirror
|+$615
|Cargo Cover
|+$181
|Cargo Separator
|+$418
|Rear Seat Back Protector
|+$122
|Cargo Tray
|+$120
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|+$379
|Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgrade
|+$645
|Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light
|+$236
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|+$229
|Side Sill Plates - Front
|+$141
|Sunshade - Windshield
|+$76
|USB Charging Ports
|+$205
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|41.2 in.
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Rear Bumper Cover
|+$161
|Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Grey Metallic
|+$172
|Sport Grille
|+$421
|Wheel Locks - Alloy
|+$82
|Fog Light Kit
|+$369
|Body Side Molding - Cascade Green Metallic
|+$279
|Door Scuff Protector
|+$135
|Body Side Molding - Magnetite Grey Metallic
|+$279
|Door Edge Guards - Cascade Green Metallic
|+$172
|Body Side Molding - Horizon Blue Pearl
|+$279
|Crossbar Set - Fixed
|+$201
|Crossbar Set - Aero
|+$201
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|+$172
|Door Edge Guards - Horizon Blue Pearl
|+$172
|Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl
|+$279
|Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black
|+$160
|Splash Guards
|+$176
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|20.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|24.6 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|28.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,454 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|140.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|67.5 in.
|Length
|182.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|74.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|80.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|71.5 in.
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|full wheel covers
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|225/60R H tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
