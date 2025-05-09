- We’ve gathered the most popular subcompact SUVs on sale today.
- Every car in this test has a starting price of less than $30,000, showing that there are still some good values in the new car world.
- Follow along as we rank these extra-small SUVs from worst to best.
What's the Best SUV Under $30,000? We Test 9 of Them
We compare nine players in the extra-small SUV space, from the the Chevy Trax, Honda HR-V, and Subaru Crosstrek
If you’re in the market for a small SUV, look no further. Nine vehicles are represented in this test, and every one of them has a starting price under $30,000. With each of these SUVs, we've evaluated the driving experience, technology, safety systems, passenger space, comfort and overall value, giving each car a score out of 10. Finding an affordable SUV might seem like a tough task these days, but here's how the top nine players in this segment stack up.
9. Mazda CX-30
Overall rating: 7.5
Base price: $26,615
As-tested price: $34,945
Good: Great interior materials, stylish, fun-to-drive
Bad: Tiny cabin, confounding technology
The CX-30 is arguably the most fun-to-drive vehicle in this group, what with its precise handling and optional turbocharged engine. But it still finishes dead last. The CX-30 has a significantly smaller cabin than most of the other SUVs here, and that means both passenger and cargo space suffers.
The Mazda's biggest problem is its infotainment system. Most versions of the CX-30 come with a small screen that is controlled via a knob between the front passengers. That's right, it isn't a touchscreen at all. The larger screen found in Turbo models is a touchscreen, but it's so far away that it's hard to reach, and it only works as a touchscreen when using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. (We're as confused as you are.) Beyond that, the menu structure is complex and it can be hard to find the things you're looking for. This really ruins the whole experience.
8. Toyota Corolla Cross
Overall rating: 7.5
Base price: $22,445
As-tested price: $34,787 (Corolla Cross Hybrid)
Good: Ride quality, standard tech, optional hybrid powertrain
Bad: Cheap interior materials, tight on passenger space
Everyone knows the Toyota Corolla sedan, but the Corolla Cross SUV is a newer name in the segment. It's meant to appeal to the same Corolla sensibilities: Offer reliable transportation with decent fuel economy and a strong list of standard features. However, the Cross doesn’t pull this off as well as the sedan.
We like the Toyota’s relaxed ride quality while driving around town, and it gets bonus points for being the only model in this test that offers a hybrid powertrain (right now). But the Corolla Cross falls short of the pack with an interior that is full of cheap materials, more so than any other vehicle here. There are hard, scratchy plastic pieces all over the interior. It’s also tight on passenger space, especially in the second row — you’ll have to move either front seat very far forward to accommodate a rear-facing car seat.
7. Subaru Crosstrek
Overall rating: 7.6
Base price: $27,230
As-tested price: $35,280
Good: Off-road capability (especially the Wilderness), ride quality, easy-to-install car seats
Bad: Uncomfortable seats, poor infotainment, overactive driver aids
If your plans include going off-road, the Crosstrek is the one to get — especially in Wilderness form with its all-terrain tires and extra ground clearance. Plus, every Crosstrek comes standard with all-wheel drive. On the road, the Subie has excellent suspension tuning that results in great overall ride quality.
Unfortunately, the seats aren't as comfortable as the ride. They lack support and become uncomfortable on longer drives. On top of that, a lot of wind and road noise makes its way inside the cabin. The screen is also a major issue; not its size, because at 11.6 inches it's quite large. It's the laggy response times and pixelated menus that make the Crosstrek's tech feel a generation behind the competition, though the Subaru is actually one of the newest vehicles here.
6. Chevy Trailblazer
Overall rating: 7.7
Base price: $24,395
As-tested price: $35,070
Good: Spacious, comfortable interior, supportive front seats, optional all-wheel drive
Bad: Best features cost money, mediocre acceleration
If you’re in the market for a small SUV, Chevrolet offers two of them. The Trailblazer is the more expensive of the group, but unlike the Trax — which you'll see later in this comparison — it offers optional all-wheel drive. We appreciate the Chevy’s interior, which feels comfortable and spacious for such a small car. There are some great standard features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a good-size touchscreen too.
Our biggest gripe with the Trailblazer is that most of its best features all cost extra money, like blind-spot monitoring and automatic climate control and a wireless charging pad. Our test car jumped to just over $35,000 with these things added.
5. Nissan Kicks
Overall rating: 7.7
Base price: $23,220
As-tested price: $30,705
Good: Low starting price, technology features, easy-to-use controls
Bad: Very slow, poor ride quality, subpar fuel economy
The Kicks picked up a handsome new design in its most recent makeover, and it's also one of the most affordable vehicles in this test. Plus, a big 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay comes standard on all but the base trim. There's also some great technology and safety features that most of the other vehicles here don't offer, including a surround-view camera system and front/rear parking sensors.
However, the Kicks is the slowest vehicle here, taking 10.3 seconds to get from 0 to 60 mph. That means getting on the highway or passing takes an uncomfortably long time. Plus, its suspension is too tight, so the Kicks feels very busy and unsettled on the road, and it doesn't have good handling characteristics either. It's honestly better to be a passenger princess in the Kicks; you'll get to enjoy its great interior without the frustration of having to drive this SUV.
4. Honda HR-V
Overall rating: 7.8
Base price: $26,795
As-tested price: $32,395
Good: High-quality interior materials, great ride quality and driveability
Bad: Uncomfortable front seats, tiny infotainment screen that feels dated
Honda’s small SUV, the HR-V, is one of the better-known players in the space. It’s a great all-around product with good looks to match. We appreciate the HR-V’s high-quality interior as well as its solid driving experience highlighted by a supple ride quality.
But the HR-V could be better. Its front seats lack the support that we’d like on a long journey, and the infotainment isn’t as strong as other options we’ve tested. The HR-V uses a small screen that could really benefit from the Google integration that Honda puts in some of its other vehicles.
3. Buick Envista
Overall rating: 7.9
Base price: $25,095
As-tested price: $31,710
Good: Striking design, strong standard technology features, upscale interior
Bad: Styling hurts interior room, no all-wheel drive option
Buick is probably not at the forefront of people's minds, and that's too bad because the Envista is one of the brand's best offerings. Technology is a strong point, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay housed in a standard 11-inch touchscreen. And lots of attention has clearly been paid to the styling, with its design standing out among this set of competitors.
Unfortunately, that sloping roofline negatively impacts rear headroom and the size and shape of the cargo area. You'll have to duck your head to climb into the back seat. We were also hoping that the Buick would have a few more features to differentiate it from its Chevy Trax brethren, but it still has single-zone climate control. And there's one final catch: no all-wheel drive.
2. Chevrolet Trax
Overall rating: 8.0
Base price: $21,895
As-tested price: $27,085
Good: Reasonable starting price, great passenger space, easy-to-use controls
Bad: No all-wheel drive option, sparse back seat with no amenities
If value is your top priority, it’s hard to beat the Chevy Trax. It has the lowest starting price of any car in this test, and even loaded up with options, it's hard to beat this price. Despite being related to the Buick Envista, the non-sloping roof makes a big difference, with plenty of space to carry a few adults in the second row. All of the controls are super easy to use, with real knobs and buttons for all of the car’s major functions. Chevy also offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard features.
The Trax falls short in only a few areas. It doesn’t come with an option for all-wheel drive, so those who live in cold weather climates might feel inclined to pass. Also, while the back seat itself is large, there are virtually no amenities for the passengers, including air vents.
1. Hyundai Kona
Overall rating: 8.5
Base price: $26,000
As-tested price: $35,475
Good: Spacious interior, best tech setup, huge cargo space, solid interior storage options
Bad: Overly soft suspension tuning, average fuel economy
Finally, we’ve reached our top-ranked extra small SUV, the Hyundai Kona. Despite its classification as extra-small, the Kona is larger than everything else in this test, offering the best overall passenger space and exceptional cargo room. Hyundai didn’t skimp on the features either. The Kona has dual 12.3-inch displays with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All that extra screen real estate looks like it belongs in something more premium.
Our biggest issue with the Kona is its squishy suspension tuning, which makes the car flop around too much over bumps in the road. Also, the fuel economy is fine but not exceptional. You can expect 26-28 mpg combined, while other cars in this class get well above 30 mpg.
That being said, the everyday creature comforts in the Hyundai Kona are simply better than those of its competitors. And that's why it tops both our extra-small SUV rankings and our comparison.