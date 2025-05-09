What's the Best SUV Under $30,000? We Test 9 of Them

9. Mazda CX-30

Overall rating: 7.5

Base price: $26,615

As-tested price: $34,945

Good: Great interior materials, stylish, fun-to-drive

Bad: Tiny cabin, confounding technology

The CX-30 is arguably the most fun-to-drive vehicle in this group, what with its precise handling and optional turbocharged engine. But it still finishes dead last. The CX-30 has a significantly smaller cabin than most of the other SUVs here, and that means both passenger and cargo space suffers.

The Mazda's biggest problem is its infotainment system. Most versions of the CX-30 come with a small screen that is controlled via a knob between the front passengers. That's right, it isn't a touchscreen at all. The larger screen found in Turbo models is a touchscreen, but it's so far away that it's hard to reach, and it only works as a touchscreen when using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. (We're as confused as you are.) Beyond that, the menu structure is complex and it can be hard to find the things you're looking for. This really ruins the whole experience.