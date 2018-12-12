  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
  4. 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
Edmunds Rating
6.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(19)
Ad
13 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

What’s new

  • Last year's optional SEL Tech package now standard on the SEL trim
  • Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy
  • Lots of available tech features and driver aids
  • Large cargo area
  • Seats and ride are generally uncomfortable
  • Allows in a bit too much road noise
  • Unrefined braking feel and transmission shifting
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for Sale
2018
2017
MSRP Starting at
$22,400
Save as much as $2,253
Select your model:
Save as much as $2,253 with Edmunds

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 IONIQ Hybrid
Blue, SE, SEL and Limited

msrp 

$23,200
starting price
SEE ALL TRIMS
HyundaiUSA.com
Build & price

Which Ioniq Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

The Blue model is undoubtedly attractive because it's the least expensive and most fuel-efficient trim in the lineup. But we think it's worth paying a little more for the midlevel SEL. In addition to its extra convenience features, the SEL comes with a host of advanced safety systems designed to make the driving experience a little easier.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.7 / 10

Since it launched in 2017, the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid has been a key rival to the popular Toyota Prius. As far as fuel economy goes, the Ioniq is definitely a winner. With a potential of 58 mpg in combined city/highway driving, the Ioniq even outshines the Prius' maximum of 56 mpg. In addition, the Ioniq's interior has Hyundai's typically thoughtful design and high amount of tech, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. And for some, the Ioniq's more conventional styling compared to the Prius will be another bonus.

Sounds good, right? Well, there are some issues. Mostly, the way the Ioniq drives leaves us cold. The car's unrefined ride quality, grabby brake feel and awkward transmission shifting are all turnoffs. In these aspects, the Prius still has the Ioniq beat. The quality of many of the Ioniq's interior materials is also disappointing.

Certainly, the 2019 Ioniq Hybrid is worth considering if maximum fuel economy and value are your priorities. Otherwise, we'd suggest taking a look at the new Honda Insight. It shares most of the Ioniq's strengths but improves upon them with a better ride quality, more comfortable seats and a more spacious interior.

Notably, the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article and we picked the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020.

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid models

The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid comes in three trim levels. The base Blue trim is the most fuel-efficient of the group, with an EPA rating of 58 mpg combined compared to the other models' 55 mpg estimate. The SEL doesn't cost much more and includes several advanced safety features among its upgrades. Topping the Ioniq range is the loaded-up Limited.

Every Ioniq Hybrid comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. They're augmented by an electric motor fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Total system output is 139 horsepower.

Standard features on the base Blue trim include 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, selectable driving modes, a driver information display, height-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Bluetooth, a USB port, and satellite and HD radio.

Stepping up to the SEL adds LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated side mirrors, an upgraded driver information display, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a charge-only USB port, a rear center armrest, and chrome interior and exterior accents. Many driving aids — including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and a lane departure and mitigation system — are also included.

On top of the SEL's features, the Limited trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED cabin lighting and Hyundai's Blue Link telematics.

An optional Ultimate package for the Limited includes adaptive headlights, rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory settings, rear air vents, a cargo cover, wireless device charging, an Infinity eight-speaker sound system, navigation and an 8-inch touchscreen.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue (1.6L inline-4 hybrid | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall6.7 / 10
Driving5.5
Comfort6.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.5

Driving

5.5
The Ioniq's weakest area is its everyday driving demeanor. It accelerates tepidly unless you floor it, and steering is vague yet well-weighted. It's a relatively light car whose bumpy-road handling gives the impression of a heavier, blunter car. The current Prius is significantly superior in this category.

Acceleration

6.5
The Ioniq feels reluctant and sluggish around town, requiring more pedal input than expected when in default mode. Sport mode provides much more natural acceleration but sacrifices efficiency. In our testing, the Ioniq covered 0-60 mph in 8.7 seconds, which is about a second quicker than a Prius.

Braking

5.5
Pedal effort is springy and on the light side. The way it blends regenerative and friction braking feels unnatural. And under moderately heavy to full panic braking, the nose dives pretty dramatically, which can be unsettling.

Steering

5.5
The mushy on-center steering feel adds a challenge to maintaining lane position at freeway speeds. The effort is suitable at all speeds, never too light or too heavy. But it's nearly lifeless, communicating little about the road and the state of grip to the driver.

Handling

6.0
The Ioniq's handling is benign but has low limits. Its tires howl in protest even in moderately quick turns. It turns into a corner cleanly and without much hesitation. But when it encounters bumps, it reacts like a much heavier car, with exaggerated up-and-down ride motions.

Drivability

5.5
There's a distinct lack of regenerative braking when coasting so you have to be on the brake pedal more often. Shift quality, responsiveness and acceleration smoothness are inconsistent. It seems like the transmission is easily tripped up, especially immediately after hard braking.

Comfort

6.0
The Ioniq's unsupportive seats and conflicted ride quality won't win over any hearts, though its climate control interface stands out for its simplicity and innovative driver-only mode. Decent isolation from engine vibration is overshadowed by road noise, which is noticeable at all speeds.

Seat comfort

6.0
The flat-bottom seat cushion lacks lower thigh and lateral support. The backrest portion is better and the cloth upholstery feels durable, but we felt squirmy after a couple of hours. The back seat is flat, upright and quite firmly padded. Also, the front seat adjustments are manual on this trim.

Ride comfort

5.0
The Ioniq's ride is somewhat busy, and the car moves up and down in an exaggerated manner when you're driving over lumpy road sections. It's also a little floaty at times, which means it exhibits the kind of ride movements that might make sensitive types nauseated.

Noise & vibration

6.0
Road noise is transmitted into the cabin to an undesirable degree. The engine is relatively muted by comparison, though it's still audible. Engine vibration is well-isolated, and wind noise is reasonably suppressed.

Climate control

8.0
We like the simple layout with large buttons and two easy-to-use knobs for temperature. The clever driver-only setting saves energy. The Ioniq has no trouble battling summer temps and keeping the cabin cool with a minimum of fan noise. We like that dual-zone automatic climate control is standard.

Interior

7.5
Functionally, the Ioniq's interior succeeds. Its controls are laid out well, and its height-adjustable and long-travel driver's seat should accommodate people of all sizes. There's also ample head- and legroom up front. Backseat passengers don't fare nearly as well.

Ease of use

8.0
The Ioniq's placement of controls is clear and logical with lots of large buttons. The infotainment screen is high-resolution and doesn't wash out, and the menu flow is simple (no navigation). The redundant hard keys are a nice touch, too.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The front doors are long and open wide, and the wide but low sills and minimal seat bolsters help with access. Access to the rear seat is more narrow. The narrowness, combined with the gently sloping roofline and high seat, hampers entry to a degree.

Driving position

8.0
It's easy to find a suitable driving position thanks to a wide range of adjustment in both the seat and the tilt-and-telescoping steering column. As a bonus, the steering wheel feels terrific in your hands.

Roominess

7.5
There's ample legroom and, with no sunroof, there's plenty of headroom for tall drivers. Inside the car feels airy, and the pedal box for the driver's feet is sufficiently wide. Six-footers in the back seat are somewhat cramped with limited headroom and toe room.

Visibility

7.0
The front windshield pillar bases and rearmost pillars are a bit chunky and can obstruct the view. But there's decent visibility to the back thanks to a rear window that splits above and below the hatch edge. (The bisected rear lights are an unfortunate byproduct.) The backup camera display is smallish and not especially sharp, but it's adequate.

Quality

6.0
Many of the Ioniq's drab, gray plastics and cloth surfaces look and feel low-rent, though their assembly is tight. The console bin lid and door panel creak readily when touched.

Utility

7.0
Its cargo hold is relatively basic but sizable enough to hold most everyday items you'd want to transport. Front passengers will find plenty of cabin nooks, but backseat occupants don't have nearly as many options.

Small-item storage

7.5
A tall, narrow console bin and open, narrow slot are surprisingly useful; so is the well forward of the shift selector. The door pockets are useful for water bottles only, and the glovebox is basic. The back seat has only two tiny door pockets and a net on the back of the passenger front seat.

Cargo space

7.0
The back seat is split 60/40 and folds nearly flat. The hatch opens high so tall people won't hit their heads on it, but the liftover height is on the tall side. The cargo hold measures 26.5 cubic feet and is wide, but not that tall.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The outboard seat LATCH anchors are buried deep between the cushions and somewhat hard to reach. The top tether points are obscured by a retractable cargo shade.

Technology

7.5
The touchscreen is well-lit and responds well to touch inputs. Device integration and phone pairing are simple and support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The native voice controls function well but are limited in what they can control.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Bluetooth pairing is simple and fast, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard. There are USB and auxiliary ports and two 12-volt accessory outlets.

Voice control

7.0
Native voice recognition supports only basic commands (phone calls, switching audio source), but it responds well. In any case, that's where Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come in. You can access Siri or Google Assistant by holding the Ioniq's voice button for a few seconds.
Ad
Build Your IONIQ Hybrid
100 people are viewing this car
MSRP$23,200 - $31,200
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Limited, SEL, SE, Blue

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid.

5 star reviews: 48%
4 star reviews: 37%
3 star reviews: 5%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 5%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 19 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • comfort
  • interior
  • value
  • seats
  • spaciousness
  • handling & steering
  • warranty
  • technology
  • driving experience
  • visibility
  • electrical system
  • brakes
  • safety
  • sound system
  • appearance
  • ride quality
  • road noise
  • maintenance & parts
  • climate control
  • infotainment system
  • wheels & tires
  • transmission

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, High value, High Tech, Low-medium Price
Mike,
SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

Has a smooth but by-design hybrid acceleration (which is spongy and sluggish unless you really get aggressive with the pedal). This is somewhat mitigated by the sport mode, which is an on-the-fly shift on/off while in "D" (drive gear). The cockpit is low to the ground, so you must lift yourself out of it, but not too low. Folks with back injuries might have difficulty. The tech package is amazing for the price point on the Ioniq SEL. Cruise control is very advanced + lane assist + radar-guided collision detection and follow distance from the cars in front of you + back up camera + passing car detection + other stuff. I think the stock audio system is exceptional and tuned to the cab, if not slightly bass-heavy--or you can go to the Limited and get the Infinity 8-speaker as an option. I'm loving the Apple CarPlay integration. Split HVAC is great, and can switch to driver-side only for greater fuel efficiency. The driver and front passenger have cavernous leg room! Visually, the car is sedan-average-looking in my opinion, but looks way better than the Prius. The ride is very car-like compared to an SUV. You feel the road when it's rough, but on a nice road--smooth as glass. I recommend purchasing WeatherTech fitted all-weather floor and cargo mats, and I'm thinking about custom alloy spoke wheels to dress it up a little.

4 out of 5 stars, Very Enjoyable Vehicle
Gorj,
Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

I have been wanting a more economical vehicle for several years, but did not care for the style and ride of what was offered. Then I read about the Hyundai line of Ioniq vehicles and was impressed. I did much research and talking with several Hyundai dealers and finally made a deal for a white Ioniq Limited with the Ultimate package. I have had the Ioniq for almost a month now and have not been disappointed. I am averaging 50 MPG which I find very good for a brand new vehicle. On one road trip it managed 62 MPG. With a hybrid, one need to learn to drive differently to achieve good MPG. Some say the seats are not comfortable, but I am 210 pounds and I think they are just fine. I also think the handling and braking are good - not a sports car - but good. I am in my mid 70's but the road noise seems about normal for a vehicle of this class. The Ioniq is solid going over rail road tracks and bumps. It has most all of the creature comforts of vehicles costing twice as much. Three things I wish it had: rain sensing wipers, power passenger seat, and a hood that did not need a rod to hold it up. With the front seats in the position I would normally have them there is ample room in the rear seat for passengers. And of course it is loaded with all the safety and tech stuff, like lane keeping and departure warning, backup warning and camera, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot alert, adaptive cruise, dynamic bending headlights, navigation, Android Auto, Bluelink, Infinity Audio, memory driver's seat. The rear luggage area has plenty room for four passenger's luggage and because it is a hatchback it has more room than sedan of this size with a trunk. There is also some storage space under the luggage area floor. The Ioniq comes with an emergency puncture repair kit, but I ordered a space saver spare kit which fits nicely under the luggage compartment floor. The dealer experience, Crain Hyundai, of Conway AR, was the best. I told them what I wanted and they got it. There was no pressure to buy an extended warranty or accessories and it was delivered with a full tank of fuel.

5 out of 5 stars, Amazed by my Ioniq
Murray,
Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

In April of 2019 I traded in my 2014 Accent GLS Hatchback 6-speed for a new Ioniq Hybrid Blue. I loved driving the Accent, but found the cargo space to be somewhat limiting at times, and this was my main reason for the "upgrade". So far, I have been very impressed with the Ioniq. The car is very comfortable, quiet, and easy to drive, and the mileage has been nothing short of amazing. I used to get about 5.5 L/100km in the Accent, and to date I am averaging 4.0 L/100km with the Ioniq -- amazing considering the Ioniq is a considerably larger car than the Accent. On one particular trip across Toronto in the heart of rush hour, the dash display was showing 2.9 L/100km -- that's 81 miles per U.S. gallon. I was somewhat disappointed that the Blue trim did not include the cargo cover, and the price to buy the cover in Canada is insane, so I ordered one from a U.S. dealership close to the border. My only other complaints are that the stock radio does not sound very good, and I would have liked fog lights, and a tachometer in the display, but I consider these to be minor gripes. I am surprised that I don't see more Ioniq (of any "flavor") on the road, as from my experience at least, this is an exceptional vehicle. *** UPDATE - 1 year later *** I have owned the Ioniq for over 1 year now, and this car continues to impress. The mileage is not as good in the cold weather, but after a full year, my average fuel consumption is 4.5L/100km. I would not hesitate to recommend this car to anyone.

4 out of 5 stars, bright blue Hyundai Ioniq
Alexander Koops,
Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

I just leased a brand new 2019 Hyundai Ionic Hybrid blue. It is the basic cheapest hybrid you can buy and I got the base cheapest model/version of this car. The car looks more awesome then Honda or Toyota in my opinion, and I love hatchbacks. The bright blue color is attractive and beautiful. It shifts well and is automatically in the economy mode all the time, but you can easily switch it to the sport mode and control the shifting and get more power if you want it (I love that I have the easy ability to switch!). The gas mileage is estimated to be an average of 55 mpg which is AWESOME! Best mpg in its class!! It is very comfortable and decently quiet inside. The only tiny issue I have is the driver's seat is the basic seat and doesn't have the "Lumbar" adjustability I had on my last car, but it is still comfortable. I'm assuming if you got the SEL or Limited it would come with that feature on the seat. Another great thing is this hybrid has a lifetime warranty on the battery to the original buyer--that is a great value! I highly recommend this hybrid.

Write a review

See all 19 reviews

Features & Specs

SEL 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SEL 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$24,950
MPG 55 city / 54 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
Blue 4dr Hatchback features & specs
Blue 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$22,400
MPG 57 city / 59 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
Limited 4dr Hatchback features & specs
Limited 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$28,550
MPG 55 city / 54 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
See all 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Ioniq Hybrid safety features:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Applies the brakes automatically to avoid or lessen an impact if the onboard camera and radar sensor predict an imminent collision.
Blind-Spot Detection
Helps prevent side collisions by prompting a visual (driver-side mirror) and audible alert when a vehicle is driving alongside.
Lane Change Assist
Determines the speed of an approaching vehicle in an adjacent lane and warns if a lane change isn't safe.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. the competition

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius

Toyota has spent decades refining the affordable hybrid, and its superiority is apparent. The Ioniq's dual-clutch automatic delivers clunky shifts and can't match the smoothness provided by the Prius' continuously variable automatic transmission. The Ioniq's ride is also rougher, and the cabin materials look low-rent. The Ioniq's main advantage is its tech interface, thanks to standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The Prius offers neither.

To learn more about the Prius of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Toyota Prius Four Touring.

Compare Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid & Toyota Prius features

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. Honda Insight

The Honda Insight is back after a half-decade break. The time Honda spent refining its compact hybrid seems to have been well-spent. The new Insight is a Civic-sized sedan, giving it far more passenger space than either the Ioniq or the Prius. It's also refined and enjoyable to drive. We've rated the Insight higher than the Ioniq.

Compare Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid & Honda Insight features

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

The Sonata Hybrid is a step up in terms of price and size from the Ioniq. It primarily competes against other midsize hybrids, including the Toyota Camry Hybrid, Honda Accord Hybrid and Ford Fusion Hybrid. The Sonata is more expensive and less efficient than the Ioniq, but it's also roomier.

Compare Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid & Hyundai Sonata Hybrid features

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Ioniq Hybrid both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.7 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Ioniq Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 55 mpg to 58 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Ioniq Hybrid has 26.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid:

  • Last year's optional SEL Tech package now standard on the SEL trim
  • Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Ioniq Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Ioniq Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Ioniq Hybrid and gave it a 6.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Ioniq Hybrid is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,400.

Other versions include:

  • SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $24,950
  • Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $22,400
  • Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $28,550
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, the next question is, which Ioniq Hybrid model is right for you? Ioniq Hybrid variants include SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). For a full list of Ioniq Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Overview

The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Ioniq Hybrid Hatchback. Available styles include SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Ioniq Hybrid 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Ioniq Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Ioniq Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,125. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $2,253 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,253 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,872.

The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 8.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2019 Ioniq Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,080 and mileage as low as 11 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,069 on a used or CPO 2019 Ioniq Hybrid available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,119.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,177.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

Related 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles