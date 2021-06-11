The first-generation NX, which was sold for the 2015 to 2021 model years, was Lexus' first crack at the small luxury SUV segment. While the NX was competent and competitively priced, a few drawbacks limited its appeal compared to rival SUVs such as the Acura RDX and Mercedes-Benz GLC. Those drawbacks included a small cargo area and a distracting-to-use infotainment interface. Thankfully, Lexus upped its game when designing the second-generation NX.
2022 Lexus NX 350
- Redesigned NX debuts with a new turbocharged engine
- A simpler, less busy cabin design
- New touchscreen-based infotainment system
- 2022 model kicks off the second NX generation
The NX's model designations refer to what's under the hood, and the NX 350 gets a new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. This is an increase of 40 hp and 59 lb-ft from the old NX 300 that had a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. Lexus says the extra grunt is good for a 6.8-second sprint from 0-60 mph. If that proves to be accurate (we'll know for sure once we do our own independent testing), then the NX 350 should be respectably quick and on par with rivals such as the Acura RDX and BMW X3 xDrive30i.
The first thing you'll notice upon entering the cabin is the wide central display canted toward the driver. A 9.8-inch touchscreen is standard, and can be upgraded to a 14-inch screen with a combination of virtual and physical controls for the climate system. This is a massive departure from other Lexus models, which usually are equipped with a central display mounted far from the driver and controlled by touchpad. We haven't even tried this system firsthand, but desperately hope the new screen percolates throughout the Lexus lineup. We panned the previous NX's display screen/touchpad combo for being overly distracting to use while driving.
The Lexus NX 350 comes with a ton of cool tech features. All models are equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, so you can access your smartphone's entertainment and map apps without having to plug in. On the options list is a 10-inch head-up display that projects useful information onto the windshield for easy viewing. The available navigation system is now cloud-based, which Lexus says allows for more accurate mapping. The system even recognizes when you're about to enter an area with low 4G coverage, and will download maps in advance so navigation is uninterrupted.
The redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350 has some pleasing improvements that should make it a more desirable pick for a small luxury SUV than its predecessor. While it won't revolutionize your life, the enhanced technology and driver aids, plus the extra power, should make this little Lexus fully competitive with other top SUVs.
