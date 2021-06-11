The NX's lineup now includes the NX 250, NX 350 (reviewed here), NX 350h and NX 450h. The bold, expressive exterior design we liked from the previous generation carries over to this new model and now incorporates a full-width rear taillight bar just above the automaker's spelled out name. Key enhancements include a new infotainment system, a roomier cabin and a more powerful engine.

Look for the 2022 Lexus NX 350 to arrive at dealers late in 2021 and have a starting price of about $39,000.