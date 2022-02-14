What is the Elantra?

Hyundai's Elantra has gone through many iterations since its 1992 debut, but we think the newest version — which launched in 2021 — is the best yet. It features a razor-sharp design similar to that of its larger sibling, the Hyundai Sonata, to make the Elantra one of the most distinctive compact sedans on the market. The cabin is appropriately high-tech, too, with optional features including a fully digital instrument panel and a wide 10.25-inch touchscreen display.

Hyundai offers the Elantra in several flavors to suit people with varying wants and needs. Elantra models include a well-equipped base trim with a full suite of driving aids to the luxe Limited and even a fuel-efficient Hybrid. Last year's addition of the 276-horsepower Elantra N appeals to the speed demons inside us as well. Given the compact sedan's recent redesign and diverse lineup, we don't expect any major changes for the 2023 Hyundai Elantra.