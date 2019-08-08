2020 Jaguar XF
What’s new
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable to drive yet still fun and engaging
- Generous passenger and cargo room
- Infotainment system isn't intuitive
- Mediocre interior quality
- Less engine performance than many rivals
2020 Jaguar XF Review
The 2020 Jaguar XF is an interesting alternative if you're looking for something a little different from the typical German luxury sedan. Besides hailing from this British automaker, the XF delivers high levels of comfort and accommodating passenger and cargo space. It also typically costs a few thousand dollars less than the competition.
But that comes with some caveats. In an apples-to-apples comparison, the engine choices from Jaguar are at a power disadvantage, and the materials used in the cabin aren't nearly as nice as those used in its German rivals. Another issue is that the infotainment system is beset by occasional glitches and slow responses.
Had the XF undergone the type of freshening that Jaguar's smaller XE sedan received for 2020, it would be on more of an even playing field as its rivals. As it is, you might feel as though you're getting less for your money. We recommend checking out the German competition alongside the Jag.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
How comfortable is it?7.0
How’s the interior?7.0
How’s the tech?6.5
How’s the storage?9.0
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard7.0
Which XF does Edmunds recommend?
Jaguar XF models
The Jaguar XF sedan is available in four main trim levels: Premium, Prestige, Checkered Flag Edition and S. The Sportbrake wagon is available only in Prestige and S trims. The Prestige builds on the Premium trim's standard set of features, while the new Checkered Flag Edition adds advanced safety items along with cosmetic touches inside and out. The S trim includes almost all of the Jag's available features, including maximum engine performance.
Jaguar also uses designations to indicate which engine a particular car is equipped with: 25t and 30t. The 25t (247 hp, 269 lb-ft) and 30t (296 hp, 295 lb-ft) have gas-powered four-cylinders. An eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
Standard Premium features include xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, push-button ignition, a 10-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 11-speaker sound system.
The Prestige adds upgrades such as keyless entry, leather upholstery, heated seats, a navigation system, smartphone-enabled onboard apps and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
The new Checkered Flag model adds to the Prestige feature list with items such as adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, premium leather upholstery, a digital gauge cluster, satellite radio, frontal collision mitigation, lane keeping assist and a blind-spot monitor.
Finally, the S trim comes with a supercharged V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, an S-specific body kit, and an adaptive suspension. Feature-wise, it's similar to the Prestige, though it also comes with sport front seats and a few extra safety features.
For extra safety features, look to get the Vision Assist and Driver Assistance option packages. The Tech package is also notable for its 17-speaker sound system.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Jaguar XF.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|25t Prestige 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$55,550
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|25t Premium 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$51,100
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$68,200
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 6500 rpm
|25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$58,550
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XF safety features:
- Closing Vehicle Sensing
- Warns the driver of fast-approaching vehicles by looking far behind the vehicle, similar to a long-range blind-spot warning system.
- Reverse Traffic Monitor
- Warns the driver of oncoming vehicles when backing out of a tight parking spot.
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Alerts the driver to changes in speed limits and road conditions. Can automatically adjust the speed if the adaptive speed limiter is enabled.
Jaguar XF vs. the competition
Jaguar XF vs. Audi A6
Coming off a complete redesign for 2019, the Audi A6 is the newest in the midsize luxury sedan class. Like the Jag, it's sporty enough to keep drivers engaged, but the A6 gains a distinct advantage when it comes to interior quality and technology. One of the few drawbacks is the Audi's smaller trunk capacity, though it's probably big enough for most buyers.
Jaguar XF vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
As with most Mercedes vehicles, the E-Class embodies classic luxury. The E-Class is a few years into its current generation, but it continues to be the benchmark for interior refinement and comfort. There are also seemingly endless options to personalize your Benz to fit your particular preferences. And we suggest upgrading from the rather stiff standard suspension.
Jaguar XF vs. BMW 5 Series
The Jaguar XF is plenty sporty for most drivers, but the BMW 5 Series remains the standard-bearer in this regard. There are a variety of engines for the choosing — from more than adequate to wonderfully excessive — with the brakes and handling to match. At the same time, the 5 Series is pleasantly quiet and comfortable, though it may be a bit too understated for those looking to make an impression.
FAQ
Is the Jaguar XF a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Jaguar XF?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jaguar XF:
Is the Jaguar XF reliable?
Is the 2020 Jaguar XF a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Jaguar XF?
The least-expensive 2020 Jaguar XF is the 2020 Jaguar XF 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,100.
Other versions include:
- 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,550
- 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,100
- S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $68,200
- 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,550
- 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $54,100
- 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $61,550
- 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,550
- 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $66,600
What are the different models of Jaguar XF?
More about the 2020 Jaguar XF
2020 Jaguar XF Overview
The 2020 Jaguar XF is offered in the following submodels: XF Sedan, XF Wagon. Available styles include 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sportbrake S Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Jaguar XF?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jaguar XF and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 XF.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jaguar XF and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 XF featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Jaguar XF?
2020 Jaguar XF 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Jaguar XF 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $71,777. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar XF 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $14,669 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $14,669 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,108.
The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar XF 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 20.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Jaguar XF 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $68,637. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $14,519 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $14,519 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,118.
The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 21.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Jaguar XFS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Jaguar XF for sale near. There are currently 36 new 2020 XFS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $58,721 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jaguar XF. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,000 on a used or CPO 2020 XF available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Jaguar XFs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jaguar XF for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,812.
Find a new Jaguar for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,256.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jaguar XF?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jaguar lease specials
