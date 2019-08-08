  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XF
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10

2020 Jaguar XF

Type:
#8 Midsize luxury sedan

What’s new

  • The Portfolio and Sport trims have been discontinued
  • The diesel engine option has been discontinued
  • New Checkered Flag Edition trim
  • Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Part of the second XF generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable to drive yet still fun and engaging
  • Generous passenger and cargo room
  • Infotainment system isn't intuitive
  • Mediocre interior quality
  • Less engine performance than many rivals
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Jaguar XF for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
MSRP Starting at
$51,100
Save as much as $14,669
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $14,669 with Edmunds

2020 Jaguar XF pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Jaguar XF Review

The 2020 Jaguar XF is an interesting alternative if you're looking for something a little different from the typical German luxury sedan. Besides hailing from this British automaker, the XF delivers high levels of comfort and accommodating passenger and cargo space. It also typically costs a few thousand dollars less than the competition.

But that comes with some caveats. In an apples-to-apples comparison, the engine choices from Jaguar are at a power disadvantage, and the materials used in the cabin aren't nearly as nice as those used in its German rivals. Another issue is that the infotainment system is beset by occasional glitches and slow responses.

Had the XF undergone the type of freshening that Jaguar's smaller XE sedan received for 2020, it would be on more of an even playing field as its rivals. As it is, you might feel as though you're getting less for your money. We recommend checking out the German competition alongside the Jag.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.5 / 10
The Jaguar XF balances luxury and performance well. It is not the best performer among midsize luxury sedans, nor is it the most refined. But it stands out in other ways. Excellent cargo space, a large and quiet interior, and impressive warranty coverage make the XF worth consideration.

How does it drive?

8.0
Although not as quick as V8 offerings in this segment, the XF has a fun demeanor that makes it interesting to drive in a variety of situations. Whether you're on a back road or simply commuting to work, it's an easy car to get comfortable with. Its 3.0-liter supercharged V6 hustles the XF from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. That's not the quickest in the class, but it's more than adequate for any passing or merging maneuver.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
The XF straddles the line between luxury and sport. The ride quality is on the stiffer side, though not so much as to be a crutch. Meanwhile, the cabin remains quiet and isolated. Though the driver's seat is spacious, it is overly firm. The lack of comfort could be a deal-breaker for some people.

How’s the interior?

7.0
Respectable materials extend throughout, giving the interior an appropriate look. Passenger space is comparable to capacity in other sedans in the class. Taller drivers may be subject to larger blind spots from the rear roof pillars.

How’s the tech?

6.5
The touchscreen infotainment layout is logical and easy to use. Hard buttons bordering the interface offer some redundant controls and are a welcome alternative. We've had issues with Jaguar's infotainment systems, however ― they can be slow to respond and occasionally glitchy.

How’s the storage?

9.0
The trunk is impressively large. The space is wide and deep, and the gooseneck trunklid arms are recessed so as not to impede cargo loading. The pass-through size is average, as are the number and depth of interior nooks.

How economical is it?

7.0
The EPA estimates 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway) for the XF with the V6. We averaged 22 mpg, including 25 mpg on the 115-mile Edmunds mixed-driving loop.

Is it a good value?

8.0
Where the Jaguar sets itself apart from its peers is with an appealing warranty package and extended free-maintenance plan. The XF is otherwise competitively priced within the segment. Interior switches lack the quality of some competitors.

Wildcard

7.0
The XF is a luxury sedan when it's time to button up and a sport sedan when it's time to loosen up. And it is competitive within its segment on both levels. It's well-balanced fun.

Which XF does Edmunds recommend?

For most shoppers, the 30t Prestige trim should be the model of choice. It comes with a long list of features, and its 296-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder has plenty of punch. Drivers seeking the kind of performance that Jaguar is famous for will likely want the supercharged V6, but unfortunately it's only offered on the top S trim level.

Jaguar XF models

The Jaguar XF sedan is available in four main trim levels: Premium, Prestige, Checkered Flag Edition and S. The Sportbrake wagon is available only in Prestige and S trims. The Prestige builds on the Premium trim's standard set of features, while the new Checkered Flag Edition adds advanced safety items along with cosmetic touches inside and out. The S trim includes almost all of the Jag's available features, including maximum engine performance.

Jaguar also uses designations to indicate which engine a particular car is equipped with: 25t and 30t. The 25t (247 hp, 269 lb-ft) and 30t (296 hp, 295 lb-ft) have gas-powered four-cylinders. An eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.

Standard Premium features include xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, push-button ignition, a 10-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 11-speaker sound system.

The Prestige adds upgrades such as keyless entry, leather upholstery, heated seats, a navigation system, smartphone-enabled onboard apps and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The new Checkered Flag model adds to the Prestige feature list with items such as adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, premium leather upholstery, a digital gauge cluster, satellite radio, frontal collision mitigation, lane keeping assist and a blind-spot monitor.

Finally, the S trim comes with a supercharged V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, an S-specific body kit, and an adaptive suspension. Feature-wise, it's similar to the Prestige, though it also comes with sport front seats and a few extra safety features.

For extra safety features, look to get the Vision Assist and Driver Assistance option packages. The Tech package is also notable for its 17-speaker sound system.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Jaguar XF.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    25t Prestige 4dr Sedan features & specs
    25t Prestige 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$55,550
    MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    25t Premium 4dr Sedan features & specs
    25t Premium 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$51,100
    MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    S 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    S 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
    MSRP$68,200
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower380 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all for sale
    25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$58,550
    MPG 23 city / 33 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Jaguar XF features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite XF safety features:

    Closing Vehicle Sensing
    Warns the driver of fast-approaching vehicles by looking far behind the vehicle, similar to a long-range blind-spot warning system.
    Reverse Traffic Monitor
    Warns the driver of oncoming vehicles when backing out of a tight parking spot.
    Traffic Sign Recognition
    Alerts the driver to changes in speed limits and road conditions. Can automatically adjust the speed if the adaptive speed limiter is enabled.

    Jaguar XF vs. the competition

    Jaguar XF vs. Audi A6

    Coming off a complete redesign for 2019, the Audi A6 is the newest in the midsize luxury sedan class. Like the Jag, it's sporty enough to keep drivers engaged, but the A6 gains a distinct advantage when it comes to interior quality and technology. One of the few drawbacks is the Audi's smaller trunk capacity, though it's probably big enough for most buyers.

    Compare Jaguar XF & Audi A6 features

    Jaguar XF vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    As with most Mercedes vehicles, the E-Class embodies classic luxury. The E-Class is a few years into its current generation, but it continues to be the benchmark for interior refinement and comfort. There are also seemingly endless options to personalize your Benz to fit your particular preferences. And we suggest upgrading from the rather stiff standard suspension.

    Compare Jaguar XF & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features

    Jaguar XF vs. BMW 5 Series

    The Jaguar XF is plenty sporty for most drivers, but the BMW 5 Series remains the standard-bearer in this regard. There are a variety of engines for the choosing — from more than adequate to wonderfully excessive — with the brakes and handling to match. At the same time, the 5 Series is pleasantly quiet and comfortable, though it may be a bit too understated for those looking to make an impression.

    Compare Jaguar XF & BMW 5 Series features

    FAQ

    Is the Jaguar XF a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 XF both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.5 out of 10. You probably care about Jaguar XF fuel economy, so it's important to know that the XF gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XF has 17.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar XF. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Jaguar XF?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jaguar XF:

    • The Portfolio and Sport trims have been discontinued
    • The diesel engine option has been discontinued
    • New Checkered Flag Edition trim
    • Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
    • Part of the second XF generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Jaguar XF reliable?

    To determine whether the Jaguar XF is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XF. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XF's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Jaguar XF a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Jaguar XF is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 XF and gave it a 7.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 XF is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Jaguar XF?

    The least-expensive 2020 Jaguar XF is the 2020 Jaguar XF 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,100.

    Other versions include:

    • 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,550
    • 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,100
    • S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $68,200
    • 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,550
    • 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $54,100
    • 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $61,550
    • 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,550
    • 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $66,600
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Jaguar XF?

    If you're interested in the Jaguar XF, the next question is, which XF model is right for you? XF variants include 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of XF models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Jaguar XF

    2020 Jaguar XF Overview

    The 2020 Jaguar XF is offered in the following submodels: XF Sedan, XF Wagon. Available styles include 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sportbrake S Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Jaguar XF?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jaguar XF and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 XF.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jaguar XF and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 XF featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Jaguar XF?

    2020 Jaguar XF 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    The 2020 Jaguar XF 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $71,777. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar XF 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $14,669 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $14,669 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,108.

    The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar XF 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 20.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2020 Jaguar XF 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    The 2020 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $68,637. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $14,519 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $14,519 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,118.

    The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 21.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2020 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Jaguar XFS are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Jaguar XF for sale near. There are currently 36 new 2020 XFS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $58,721 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jaguar XF. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,000 on a used or CPO 2020 XF available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Jaguar XFs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Jaguar XF for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,812.

    Find a new Jaguar for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,256.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jaguar XF?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Jaguar lease specials

    Related 2020 Jaguar XF info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles