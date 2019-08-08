2020 Jaguar XF Review

The 2020 Jaguar XF is an interesting alternative if you're looking for something a little different from the typical German luxury sedan. Besides hailing from this British automaker, the XF delivers high levels of comfort and accommodating passenger and cargo space. It also typically costs a few thousand dollars less than the competition. But that comes with some caveats. In an apples-to-apples comparison, the engine choices from Jaguar are at a power disadvantage, and the materials used in the cabin aren't nearly as nice as those used in its German rivals. Another issue is that the infotainment system is beset by occasional glitches and slow responses. Had the XF undergone the type of freshening that Jaguar's smaller XE sedan received for 2020, it would be on more of an even playing field as its rivals. As it is, you might feel as though you're getting less for your money. We recommend checking out the German competition alongside the Jag.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.5 / 10

The Jaguar XF balances luxury and performance well. It is not the best performer among midsize luxury sedans, nor is it the most refined. But it stands out in other ways. Excellent cargo space, a large and quiet interior, and impressive warranty coverage make the XF worth consideration.

How does it drive? 8.0

Although not as quick as V8 offerings in this segment, the XF has a fun demeanor that makes it interesting to drive in a variety of situations. Whether you're on a back road or simply commuting to work, it's an easy car to get comfortable with. Its 3.0-liter supercharged V6 hustles the XF from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. That's not the quickest in the class, but it's more than adequate for any passing or merging maneuver.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The XF straddles the line between luxury and sport. The ride quality is on the stiffer side, though not so much as to be a crutch. Meanwhile, the cabin remains quiet and isolated. Though the driver's seat is spacious, it is overly firm. The lack of comfort could be a deal-breaker for some people.

How’s the interior? 7.0

Respectable materials extend throughout, giving the interior an appropriate look. Passenger space is comparable to capacity in other sedans in the class. Taller drivers may be subject to larger blind spots from the rear roof pillars.

How’s the tech? 6.5

The touchscreen infotainment layout is logical and easy to use. Hard buttons bordering the interface offer some redundant controls and are a welcome alternative. We've had issues with Jaguar's infotainment systems, however ― they can be slow to respond and occasionally glitchy.

How’s the storage? 9.0

The trunk is impressively large. The space is wide and deep, and the gooseneck trunklid arms are recessed so as not to impede cargo loading. The pass-through size is average, as are the number and depth of interior nooks.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA estimates 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway) for the XF with the V6. We averaged 22 mpg, including 25 mpg on the 115-mile Edmunds mixed-driving loop.

Is it a good value? 8.0

Where the Jaguar sets itself apart from its peers is with an appealing warranty package and extended free-maintenance plan. The XF is otherwise competitively priced within the segment. Interior switches lack the quality of some competitors.

Wildcard 7.0

The XF is a luxury sedan when it's time to button up and a sport sedan when it's time to loosen up. And it is competitive within its segment on both levels. It's well-balanced fun.

Which XF does Edmunds recommend?

For most shoppers, the 30t Prestige trim should be the model of choice. It comes with a long list of features, and its 296-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder has plenty of punch. Drivers seeking the kind of performance that Jaguar is famous for will likely want the supercharged V6, but unfortunately it's only offered on the top S trim level.

Jaguar XF models

The Jaguar XF sedan is available in four main trim levels: Premium, Prestige, Checkered Flag Edition and S. The Sportbrake wagon is available only in Prestige and S trims. The Prestige builds on the Premium trim's standard set of features, while the new Checkered Flag Edition adds advanced safety items along with cosmetic touches inside and out. The S trim includes almost all of the Jag's available features, including maximum engine performance.