Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 ES 350
5(78%)4(16%)3(4%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.7
50 reviews
List Price Range
$9,753 - $12,495
ES 350 - Best car, Best value

CapSac, 09/05/2010
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

We've had this car for two months and 1500 miles. The seats are very comfortable (I'm 6'1" 250). The ride is silky smooth and very quite. We love the navigation system, and contrary to what "CarMan" wrote, it does give turn by turn voice directions, voice and visual traffic info, and even severe weather info. The only issue with the navi is that you cannot adjust some of its functions while moving. Other than this very minor navi inconvenience the car is perfect for us. It gives great gas mileage even though it is powerful and quick. The fit and finish both inside and out is exceptionally luxurious. We love this car! If you're considering buying one, you won't be disappointed.

Just what we were looking for!

PrAl10, 11/21/2010
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

We had been shopping around for our new family sedan for a long time. Eventually, no other options came close to the ES350 in terms of style, build quality, luxury, comfort, value, and fuel economy. I actually disagree with comments about this not being a "sporty" car: I have driven many "sporty" sedans, and I find the ES350 to be perfectly adequate and entertaining at legal speeds on a typical US public road: it is safe, predictable and agile enough to please its driver. And 30 m.p.g. are very easy to get in normal driving, very impressive! We have seen 31 mpg. tank average (real) during its first road trip (less than 1,000 miles on the odometer).

The seats are soooo comfortable! Goodbye Rav4.

Ryan Scot, 04/16/2017
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I just traded my 2013 Rav4 XLE for this 2010 Lexus ES 350. The comfort of the Lexus is night and day. The Rav4 had rock hard seats (tilted at an odd forward angle) and a punishing, rough ride. My back could not take it any more. But the Lexus ES350 seats are soft like a recliner and I like the cold air hitting my back side in this TN heat. Also it drives so very smooth and quiet. I don't regret it for a second!!

very nice car

JerseyJoe, 02/06/2017
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

great ride, quite, comfortable, very reliable. 65,000 no problems at all

AWESOME RIDE

rjc3360, 07/01/2010
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I just purchased the 2010 es as a surprise 50th birthday present for my wife and she loves it. She had a 2007 es and like a dummy I traded it in for a Challenger srt 8 in may of 09 and that was a big mistake. But I did give her my 2008 ls 460 when I did that but she really liked the es so I surprised her with another one. The car is great and we are very pleased and I will not purchase another brand of car anymore! I added the premium wheels, side door molding and window tint and I got every option I could get one it's loaded and it looks awesome. I can't say enough about this car we love it.

Research Similar Vehicles