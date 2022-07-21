What is the Atlas Cross Sport?

The Atlas Cross Sport is, in essence, a more stylish version of the standard Volkswagen Atlas. Its more rakish roofline and smaller profile help it fit into the trend of SUVs that are trying to, well, not look like SUVs. It's the second biggest offering in Volkswagen's U.S. lineup, and its straightforward cabin design, easy-to-use interior and comfortable ride make it a great option for those who need a family hauler with a little extra pizazz.

The Cross Sport will saunter into 2023 with one small change. The SE models with the Technology package, a step up from the base SE trim level, now feature a customizable 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster in the place of the usual analog speedometer and tachometer. Volkswagen has been moving most of its models over from classic gauges to digital displays, and the Atlas is the most recent model to receive this update. Pricing will start just slightly higher for the 2023 model, at $35,205. Other than that, the Atlas Cross Sport is exactly the same as it was last year. The Atlas Cross Sport offers a lot of value, but if space is your No. 1 concern, go for the standard Atlas, as it too gets the new gauge cluster for 2023.