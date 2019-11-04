2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
What’s new
- Minor exterior trim changes
- Some driver assistance features now standard
- Part of the first 4 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback body style makes it easy to load cargo
- Stout performance with either engine
- Upscale interior with easy-to-use controls
- Well-balanced ride and handling
- Less backseat headroom than the 3 Series sedan
- Heavier and costlier than similar sedan competitors
- Less cargo space than its closest hatchback competitors
- Available only with an automatic transmission
2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Review
A new BMW 3 Series launched last year, but the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is still based on the previous-generation 3 Series. The 4 Series is a collection of body styles based on but differentiated from the 3 Series sedan. And BMW has been slow to update the coupe, convertible and hatchback (Gran Coupe). The 4 Series Gran Coupe ultimately has less rear-seat room and a smaller cargo area than the current 3 Series, but it might be a better vehicle overall.
Despite its hatchback body style, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is somehow less utilitarian than the 3 Series sedan. Blame the swept roofline that gives the Gran Coupe its signature good looks. It reduces rear headroom, to the point that even average-size adults have to duck to get in and will feel cramped once seated. The roof also cuts into the cargo area, severely reducing its effectiveness.
However, it's the most practical version of the 4 Series, and the only four-door option if you want a new BMW that feels like the last-generation 3 Series. We think the old 3 Series is more comfortable to drive than the current one. And when you opt for the more aggressive suspension with the sport-themed packages, the ride won't beat you up as the sport suspension does on the new car. That means the 4 Series Gran Coupe is rewarding when you drive fast, yet it isn't punishing at low speeds.
You sacrifice some usability and pay a little more if you decide to go with the 4 Series Gran Coupe, but we think it's a more pleasing car overall than a new 3 Series. Just make sure to get a set of summer performance tires, as the standard all-seasons offer less grip than you might expect.
Our verdict7.1 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The Gran Coupe is otherwise impressive. The brakes are great in both everyday and spirited driving. The steering wheel has a nice, hefty weight to it, and effort can be changed using the different drive modes. Transmission shifts are smooth, and the auto stop-start system remembers your preference even after you turn off the engine.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Our tester's sport seats, while well-bolstered, can feel narrow for drivers with wide hips or shoulders. The seat bottom is extendable, but even in the shortest setting it might feel too long for shorter drivers. The climate system is also a little strange. There is no way to sync the dual zones, and the automatic setting button barely alters the fan speed.
How’s the interior?7.0
Issues arise once you start moving rearward. Compared to the standard 3 Series sedan, the 4 Series Gran Coupe has a swept roofline that arguably makes it look better, but it severely limits rear headroom. Even shorter passengers will feel the pinch. Getting in is a challenge, too, and rear visibility is poor. The thick pillars create large blind spots.
How’s the tech?8.0
The only real issue is with the 4 Series' device integration. Apple CarPlay is offered on a subscription basis, and BMW's pricing strategy feels a little nickel-and-dimey. It's also a wireless system, which sounds neat in theory, but we had intermittent connection issues that soured the experience. Android Auto is not offered.
How’s the storage?6.0
Cabin storage for small items is abysmal. The center console is tiny, and the door pockets and cupholders are slim and shallow. Accommodation for car seats is merely average.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
But since the Gran Coupe is a bit of a style statement, its price seems artificially inflated, especially when you compare it to an equally competent 3 Series. Basic and powertrain warranties are typical for the class, but the scheduled maintenance program (three services at three years/36,000 miles) is more generous than most.
Wildcard6.5
Which 4 Series Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe models
Despite the name, the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door hatchback with a sedan profile. Two trim levels are available, 430i and 440i, with what's underneath the hood the main distinction. The 430i's turbocharged four-cylinder (248 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) offers a compelling blend of performance and fuel economy.
The 440i has a more powerful and nearly as efficient turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (320 hp, 330 lb-ft). Both models are available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (called xDrive in BMW-speak). An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available.
Standard features for the 430i include LED headlights, a sunroof, a power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, and simulated leather upholstery. You also get lane departure warning, a blind-spot monitor, and a forward collision warning system with automatic low-speed emergency braking.
An 8.8-inch central display screen with navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a nine-speaker sound system handle the infotainment duties. You'll have to pay extra for an Apple CarPlay subscription, but the first year is included.
You'll primarily upgrade to the 440i for the six-cylinder engine. But you also get power lumbar adjustment for the front seats, hands-free liftgate operation, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.
Many optional packages are common to both trim levels. These include the Convenience and Executive packages. First, though, you'll have to decide if you want your Gran Coupe in the Luxury or Sport Line treatment, both of which dress up the exterior with different trim details. Note that the Sport Line includes sport seats, which can be switched for the Luxury's less aggressively bolstered thrones at no cost.
You can also increase the Gran Coupe's sporting capability with the M Sport package that adds summer performance tires, a sport suspension (or an adaptive suspension for an added fee), more aggressive-looking front and rear styling, and the contents of the Convenience package. The Track Handling package includes non-run-flat performance tires, upgraded brakes, an adaptive suspension and variable-ratio sport steering.
Sponsored cars related to the 4 Series Gran Coupe
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,750
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|430i 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$44,750
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$53,150
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|320 hp @ 5500 rpm
|440i 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$51,150
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|320 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 4 Series Gran Coupe safety features:
- Side and Top View Cameras
- Provide a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Make it easier to navigate in tight parking spots.
- BMW Assist eCall
- This standard system includes automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Alerts the driver when the vehicle wanders out of its lane. Also warns when a front collision is imminent. Can apply brakes if necessary.
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe vs. the competition
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe vs. BMW 3 Series
A couple of years ago, the 4 Series Gran Coupe was essentially a BMW 3 Series with a swoopy roofline and hatchback body style. Conceptually, that's still correct, but the 3 Series was totally redesigned last year, while the entire 4 Series lineup remains based on the previous-generation 3 Series. That's not necessarily a bad thing since we're not convinced the new 3 Series is better than the last one.
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe vs. BMW 5 Series
Like many of the automaker's offerings, the BMW 5 Series is the sporty choice in its segment, midsize luxury sedans. Its traditional sedan profile is akin to the 3 Series, and the longer wheelbase means it has far more rear head- and legroom than the 4 Series Gran Coupe. The downside is the price, which is quite a bit more than the Gran Coupe's, especially when you consider the base engine and standard features are roughly the same between the two cars.
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe vs. Audi A5
Like the Gran Coupe, the Audi A5 Sportback is a sleek hatchback variant of a traditionally styled sedan. That means it has less rear headroom than the A4. In contrast to the Gran Coupe, however, the Sportback's cargo area is significantly larger than the A4's trunk and, indeed, the Gran Coupe's. We're also huge fans of the A5's elegantly uncluttered interior and superb infotainment system.
FAQ
Is the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe:
- Minor exterior trim changes
- Some driver assistance features now standard
- Part of the first 4 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2014
Is the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,750.
Other versions include:
- 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,750
- 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,750
- 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,150
- 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,150
What are the different models of BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
More about the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Overview
The 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is offered in the following submodels: 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan. Available styles include 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
Which 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.
Can't find a new 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,237.
Find a new BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,889.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2017
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Genesis G80 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2008
- Used Nissan Armada 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2012
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used Toyota RAV4 2014
- Used BMW 4 Series
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Acura MDX 2019
- Land Rover Range Rover 2019
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 3 Series
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2021 Audi e-tron GT News
- 2019 Kia Sportage
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 3 Series
- 2019 BMW 5 Series
- 2019 BMW 4 Series
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 BMW M5
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Porsche 718 Cayman 2019
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4