2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Review

A new BMW 3 Series launched last year, but the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is still based on the previous-generation 3 Series. The 4 Series is a collection of body styles based on but differentiated from the 3 Series sedan. And BMW has been slow to update the coupe, convertible and hatchback (Gran Coupe). The 4 Series Gran Coupe ultimately has less rear-seat room and a smaller cargo area than the current 3 Series, but it might be a better vehicle overall. Despite its hatchback body style, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is somehow less utilitarian than the 3 Series sedan. Blame the swept roofline that gives the Gran Coupe its signature good looks. It reduces rear headroom, to the point that even average-size adults have to duck to get in and will feel cramped once seated. The roof also cuts into the cargo area, severely reducing its effectiveness. However, it's the most practical version of the 4 Series, and the only four-door option if you want a new BMW that feels like the last-generation 3 Series. We think the old 3 Series is more comfortable to drive than the current one. And when you opt for the more aggressive suspension with the sport-themed packages, the ride won't beat you up as the sport suspension does on the new car. That means the 4 Series Gran Coupe is rewarding when you drive fast, yet it isn't punishing at low speeds. You sacrifice some usability and pay a little more if you decide to go with the 4 Series Gran Coupe, but we think it's a more pleasing car overall than a new 3 Series. Just make sure to get a set of summer performance tires, as the standard all-seasons offer less grip than you might expect.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.1 / 10

Comfortable and quiet on the road, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is adept at highway living. While decent in this form, we'd likely seek out some options to up its level of performance. But if you're looking for a more attractive upgrade from a 3 Series or any other entry-level luxury sedan, this BMW is worth a look.

How does it drive? 7.5

The 430i Gran Coupe's driving dynamics are hard to criticize but also difficult to love. The turbocharged four-cylinder has decent thrust, but this is a heavy sedan. A 0-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds is acceptable but not quick. There's also a noticeable delay between when you press the pedal and real power kicks in. Handling is disappointing given BMW's storied past, but low grip was ultimately a failure of the all-season tires rather than the chassis.



The Gran Coupe is otherwise impressive. The brakes are great in both everyday and spirited driving. The steering wheel has a nice, hefty weight to it, and effort can be changed using the different drive modes. Transmission shifts are smooth, and the auto stop-start system remembers your preference even after you turn off the engine.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

A quiet and soft ride on the highway is the defining characteristic of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, at least in the default Comfort setting. Sport and Sport+ are decidedly firmer and feel out of character for a grand tourer. As expected of a luxury car in this price range, there were no panel squeaks or rattling to speak of. Engine, wind and tire noise is managed well.



Our tester's sport seats, while well-bolstered, can feel narrow for drivers with wide hips or shoulders. The seat bottom is extendable, but even in the shortest setting it might feel too long for shorter drivers. The climate system is also a little strange. There is no way to sync the dual zones, and the automatic setting button barely alters the fan speed.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The Gran Coupe's interior is comfortable, with easy access to the front seats and an excellent driving position. The driver's seat is highly adjustable, and it takes no time at all to dial in a perfect position. Most controls are also within easy reach. While the iDrive infotainment interface does have an initial learning curve, it's likable once you learn how it operates.



Issues arise once you start moving rearward. Compared to the standard 3 Series sedan, the 4 Series Gran Coupe has a swept roofline that arguably makes it look better, but it severely limits rear headroom. Even shorter passengers will feel the pinch. Getting in is a challenge, too, and rear visibility is poor. The thick pillars create large blind spots.

How’s the tech? 8.0

As is typically the case, BMW's proprietary technology is a strong point. The central screen is bright and attractive, displaying navigation images that are easy to understand. The screen, however, is on the small side. The iDrive system has nearly flawless voice recognition software as well, and we appreciate that a Wi-Fi hotspot is standard.



The only real issue is with the 4 Series' device integration. Apple CarPlay is offered on a subscription basis, and BMW's pricing strategy feels a little nickel-and-dimey. It's also a wireless system, which sounds neat in theory, but we had intermittent connection issues that soured the experience. Android Auto is not offered.

How’s the storage? 6.0

As a hatchback, the Gran Coupe should be significantly more utilitarian than the mechanically similar 3 Series sedan. But the swept roofline cuts into the cargo room, resulting in a cargo area only marginally larger than that of the 3 Series. Direct competitors also offer more space.



Cabin storage for small items is abysmal. The center console is tiny, and the door pockets and cupholders are slim and shallow. Accommodation for car seats is merely average.

How economical is it? 7.0

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the test car we had, the 430i xDrive, is 27 mpg combined. On our highway-heavy evaluation route, we were able to achieve 29.1 mpg. These numbers are right on par for the segment.

Is it a good value? 7.0

As we've come to expect from BMW, build quality is very good in the 430i. It has soft-touch surfaces on most areas of frequent contact, and our tester was devoid of squeaks or rattles. The panel gaps are small and even, and the paint quality is top-notch.



But since the Gran Coupe is a bit of a style statement, its price seems artificially inflated, especially when you compare it to an equally competent 3 Series. Basic and powertrain warranties are typical for the class, but the scheduled maintenance program (three services at three years/36,000 miles) is more generous than most.

Wildcard 6.5

Three specific options — the six-cylinder engine, the M Sport package and the Track Handling package — would make the 4 Series Gran Coupe more fun to drive. That would mean more power and more grip around the corners, plus some added style. As it is, the 430i Gran Coupe is stylish but not stunning.

Which 4 Series Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

If you're considering the Gran Coupe over the standard 3 Series, passenger accommodations likely take a back seat to performance. While the 430i is sufficiently powerful for most folks, the 440i is more entertaining to drive and likely fits your needs a little better. The M Sport package is a must if you want to give the 4 Series the dynamic feel worthy of the BMW roundel. Plus, it's the easiest way to get the summer performance tires, which we recommend if you live in a part of the country untouched by snow.

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe models

Despite the name, the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door hatchback with a sedan profile. Two trim levels are available, 430i and 440i, with what's underneath the hood the main distinction. The 430i's turbocharged four-cylinder (248 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) offers a compelling blend of performance and fuel economy.