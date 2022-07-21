What is the Equinox?

The Chevrolet Equinox is the brand's two-row crossover SUV. It comes in a plethora of trims and is a generally affordable point A to point B machine. We like it for its smooth ride and simple-to-understand-and-use interior controls that are simple to understand and use. However, the Equinox feels slow compared to its competitors despite the benefit of a turbocharged engine, its cargo area is far from the most accommodating in its class, and the interior isn't up to the standard set by competitors including the Mazda CX-5, Subaru Forester and Honda CR-V.

For the 2022 model year, the Equinox received a major update that gave it sharper looks both inside and out and added a more sporty RS trim to the lineup. As a result, we expect the Equinox to soldier on largely unchanged for 2023. It's a decent choice if you need something both affordable and comfortable, but to be blunt, there are simply better options out there that are worth considering.