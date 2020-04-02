2020 Kia Rio
What’s new
- New 1.6-liter engine is more efficient but less powerful
- A continuously variable automatic transmission replaces last year's automatic
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 7-inch touchscreen are now standard on both trims
- Part of the fourth Rio generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Sporty handling makes it entertaining to drive
- Solid build quality for such a price-conscious car
- Long warranty coverage for peace of mind
- Standard equipment is a bit bare-bones
- No telescoping steering wheel available
- Sedan has subpar cargo space
2020 Kia Rio Review
Value reigns supreme in the subcompact class, but that doesn't mean you need to settle for a car with bland character. The 2020 Kia Rio is priced reasonably but also comes with a load of features and a sporty character.
The Rio was redesigned two years ago, upgraded with a more sophisticated suspension, better ride quality and classier styling. But its strengths remained. The small cabin feels roomier than it appears (at least for front passengers), thanks to the thoughtful interior design and intuitive control layout. The infotainment software and touchscreen interface rate as some of the best in class, and the Rio's crisp handling and steering make it one of the livelier subcompacts around.
For 2020, there's a new four-cylinder engine and new transmission to go with it. The engine lost 10 horsepower, which gives us some pause. The Rio wasn't that quick with its last engine. But Kia says it's more efficient, capable of 41 mpg highway and 36 mpg combined, gains of roughly 10%.
The Rio's previous engine felt zippy enough around town but ran out of breath at higher speeds. We'll have to wait and see how the new engine and transmission combination performs. In theory, the new continuously variable automatic transmission should do a better job keeping the engine in the sweet spot of power delivery.
Other upgrades for this year include standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and a larger 7-inch touchscreen display.
As its strengths remain, so, too, do the Rio's weaknesses, namely a lack of space. There's not a whole lot of rear-seat room, and trunk space is average at best. And while front and side airbags come standard, other safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, are only available as options. But if these shortcomings aren't deal-breakers, the 2020 Kia Rio still impresses with its excellent warranty, generous set of features and nice price, even when fully loaded.
Which Rio does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Rio models
The 2020 Kia Rio is a subcompact car available either as a sedan or a hatchback (Kia calls it the 5-Door). The sedan comes in two trim levels, LX and S, while the hatchback is only sold in S trim.
The LX is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (120 horsepower, 112 lb-ft of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. Standard features include heated side mirrors, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a six-speaker sound system.
The S adds remote keyless entry with a trunk opener, a 60/40-split folding rear seat with adjustable headrests, a center console with a sliding armrest, cruise control, and an additional USB port for rear passengers.
An optional Technology package that's only available for the S trim adds LED headlights, forward collision warning and emergency braking, Kia's Uvo eServices communications, an upgraded driver information display, and satellite radio.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Kia Rio.
Trending topics in reviews
- maintenance & parts
- interior
- infotainment system
- lights
- safety
- transmission
- appearance
- doors
Most helpful consumer reviews
Pros: It's sharp and comfortable, regular 37-39 MPG in town, only paid $15,900 new, the infotainment system is pretty good and responsive despite the price. Cons: It gets blown around on the freeway, there needs to be a mode between normal and sport for the freeway, no keyless entry or cruise on the base model. I purchased the base LX with floor mats as the only option. It reminds me of a cross between my mother's 2005 Honda Civic and my old 2003 Saturn S-Series. All are simple, durable, and go-kart like. It get great gas mileage, and does the trick for commuting. The IVT doesn't have the typical CVT drone, and honestly it's fairly peppy for the segment. There's more front driver room than in my old Chevy Malibu. However, you'll wrestle with it on the freeway. It doesn't track great about 65 mph, and gets blown around by wind and semi-truck wake. Being used to small cars (Saturn, Metro, Cobalt, Cavalier), I did get used to it. Cruise control and big tires would help. It was one of the cheapest new cars on the market. It's not the best at everything. The Honda Fit is roomier, but terribly cheap on the inside and much pricier. The Ford Fiesta is way more fun to drive, but the reliability is awful (I'd own one if it didn't have such a bad transmission). The Nissan Versa is made by Nissan. The Yaris is cool looking, but pricier. The Mirage is equally as basic and cheap, but terrible to drive. The Spark is terrible all around. In the end, it's not the best, it's just the perfect medium spot for price, feature and comfort. I'll be sure to drive it into the ground.
Designed by the same German chap who designed the Audi TT coupe. It’s shape is more sophisticated than the goofy wedge shaped Honda Fit and others in this category. Great interior and infotainment system. Great second car for zipping around town etc.
Bought a 2020 Reo and am a little surprised at some of the safety features it doesn’t have. Maybe not real important to some. The doors do not auto lock when you drive but yet will unlock when you park it. The dome light does not dim down when you get in the car , it just shuts off . I go to work in the dark and come home in the dark, those two things might not be important to some but are to me. Funny thing is my manual says it locks when put in drive and that the dome light has a 30 second delay. The dealership just laughed and said nope! A few things to look for when thinking about the 2020 Reo
2020 small. no room in back seat .. Trunk space is ok . I only had it 1 week .. And driven it 4 time it was full and not on half a tank . I thought it looked sporty. Which it does. Like the car/blue color. But will not buy one again will go back to Kia forte . rides great and low to ground . I don't understand the mpg say 52.0 which I think is not right. So I am going to fill it up when empty. To see cost to fill up forte was 25.00. I come back in A month ...
Features & Specs
|S 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,490
|MPG
|33 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6300 rpm
|LX 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$15,850
|MPG
|33 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Rio safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns you if a front collision is imminent. Available only on the S trim level.
- Rearview Camera
- Helps the driver navigate into tight parking spots and avoid collisions when backing out of spots in crowded parking lots.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- When the system is paired with forward collision warning, it can automatically engage the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Rio vs. the competition
Kia Rio vs. Hyundai Accent
The Rio and the Accent are related and, besides sharing powertrains, they have many technology and mechanical similarities. Styling could very well be the deciding factor. The Rio's ride and handling is a bit sportier, but the Accent is more relaxed. For seat comfort, we prefer the Rio.
Kia Rio vs. Nissan Versa
The Nissan Versa is a small car with a remarkably low base price, a relatively huge back seat, a similarly giant trunk, and a plush ride quality. It also comes with safety features beyond the Rio's standard airbags, such as automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning. What you don't get is an engine with much refinement or power, an engaging driving experience or an interior with any upmarket aspirations. The Rio is a better bet unless you frequently need to carry tall passengers and their cargo.
Kia Rio vs. Honda Civic
Although it's larger, the Honda Civic gets about the same fuel economy as the Rio. Of course, you'll appreciate its larger cargo space and roomier interior, but it comes at a price. Most important, even in its lowest trim, the Civic is more expensive and not as fully featured as the Rio.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Kia Rio and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Rio featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
