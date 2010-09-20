Used 2010 Mercury Mountaineer for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California

4.6L Sohc 24-Valve V8 Engine Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Sangria Red Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2010 Mercury Mountaineer Premier only has 112,817mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Mercury includes: 4.6L SOHC 24-VALVE V8 ENGINE 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Mountaineer Premier doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Mercury marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Ebony AWD Mercury enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. The Mountaineer Premier is well maintained and has just 112,817mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercury Mountaineer Premier. More information about the 2010 Mercury Mountaineer: As a sister model to the Ford Explorer, the 5-passenger Mountaineer has space and towing capacity to spare. The difference is in off-road capability and overall comfort. The Mountaineer is not intended to take on the rough stuff; rather, it has been tuned for city and highway driving, with upgrades to creature comforts inside, a more refined exterior appearance, and a starting price under $30,000. This model sets itself apart with Cushy ride and smooth handling, advanced safety systems and top crash ratings, and lots of space for people and cargo All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4M2EN4J88AUJ03187

Stock: AUJ03187

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-16-2020