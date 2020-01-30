2020 Lexus RC 350 Review

Walking up to the 2020 Lexus RC 350, it's easy to be struck by its sporty styling and proportions. Its sharply creased skin, stretched tight over a long hood, and low-slung ride height give the impression of a high-performance coupe that can battle against the best from Germany. But you'd be wrong. Instead, the RC 350 registers near back-of-the-pack when it comes to performance. In return, you'd expect it to favor comfort over athleticism. But that's not entirely true either since the RC doesn't enjoy a significant advantage in that category. With this in mind, the RC coupe is best thought of as a decent luxury coupe with a dash of style. We award the RC 350 points for its well-built interior, quiet ride and smooth V6 engine, but we deduct points for its frustrating infotainment interface and tiny rear seats. You might also like that Lexus prices the RC thousands less than similarly equipped luxury coupes. But even with value factored in the RC 350 doesn't rise above the Audi A5/S5, BMW 4 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class for all-around desirability.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.2 / 10

The RC 350 exists in a space between a grand-touring coupe and a sports car. It never really settles into either role, but it does deliver on the luxury coupe experience with excellent build quality and eye-catching styling. A frustrating tech interface and tight interior, however, make it tough to fully recommend.

How does it drive? 8.0

Outright performance isn't the game the RC 350 prefers to play. Accelerating to 60 mph takes 6.2 seconds. That's not as quick as most of its competition, especially those fitted with six-cylinder engines.



The F Sport's available summer performance tires return fairly good braking and handling numbers, should you decide to drive with some gusto. The car responds well to steering inputs but lacks the eagerness to change direction you might expect in a sports coupe. Much of that comes down to the RC's 3,800-pound curb weight. But the RC 350 will inspire confidence and is ultimately easy to handle at the limit.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Space notwithstanding, the RC provides the level of suppleness you'd expect from a luxury brand. The well-bolstered seats help keep you in place while cornering, but the bolsters aren't so large that they make the seats uncomfortable.



The stiff, sporty ride matches the RC 350's visuals but lacks suppleness over less than perfect surfaces. In short, it's busy and can be tiring over longer drives. The RC 350 is pretty quiet though. Road and wind noise is minimal at any speed.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The RC is one of the larger luxury coupes in the segment, but it has the smallest interior. We struggle to think of whom the rear seats would serve. Even small children will find the lack of rear legroom a problem. As with many coupes, the RC's long doors can be an issue in tight parking lots.



It takes a while to get used to the layout of the center stack's organization and use of multiple types of inputs — both physical and touch-sensitive — but it makes sense after practice. The touchpad that controls the entertainment system requires too much attention from the driver.

How’s the tech? 6.5

The large entertainment screen looks impressive, but it's frustrating to operate. It locks out many functions while the RC is in motion — that might be a good thing because of how cumbersome it is. Phone integration now includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay at least. And the optional Mark Levinson audio system sounds terrific.



The adaptive cruise control manages speed without needing much driver input. Unfortunately, it doesn't work under 25 mph, so it's ineffective during the most frustrating parts of the commute. You also have to be ready on the brake pedal for when traffic slows and the system stops working.

How’s the storage? 6.5

The RC's trunk is one of the smallest in this class. You can get more room by lowering the rear seats, but you can't do so from the trunk. You have to climb into the back to reach the release switches.



The center console has just enough room for a few phones. The door pockets fall on the smaller side of the spectrum, and there are just two cupholders. Outside of these options, the back seat becomes the main storage space for larger bags and sports bottles.

How economical is it? 6.5

With an EPA combined rating of 23 mpg, the rear-wheel-drive RC 350 returns slightly below average fuel economy for the class. Adding all-wheel drive lowers that number further. Competitors with similar performance are able to achieve better highway mpg. We averaged 20.7 mpg over the course of 365 miles in our test car.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The RC boasts meticulous attention to detail. The interior panel gaps are uniform throughout, and the absence of squeaks and rattles provides a sense of quality assembly. Some plastic materials, especially the panel that surrounds the center clock and air vents, look slightly out of place.



You'll likely pay less to get an RC compared to some rival coupes, and you get some true highlights for the money, such as the sound system and the build quality. But German competitors offer more performance, interior space and fuel economy for your dollar.

Wildcard 7.0

It's tough to classify the RC 350 since it straddles the line between a grand tourer and a sport coupe without embodying either particularly well. But that's not to say it's without merit. There's some flash to the design both inside and out, and the engine delivers pleasing performance without any fuss.

Which RC 350 does Edmunds recommend?

We're partial to the rear-wheel-drive RC 350 in F Sport trim. It includes adaptive suspension dampers and sporty styling elements. If you're seeking more performance, add the mechanical limited-slip rear differential option that improves traction when cornering. We suggest skipping the rear steering option since it reduces feedback through the wheel.

Lexus RC 350 models

The 2020 Lexus RC 350 comes in two versions: base and F Sport. Both are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (311 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission for rear-wheel-drive models. A six-speed automatic comes with all-wheel-drive versions.