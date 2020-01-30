  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)
2020 Lexus RC 350

What’s new

  • Minor revisions to feature availability
  • Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent interior craftsmanship
  • One of the quietest cars in its class
  • Smooth power from the V6 engine
  • Overall performance comes up short against rivals
  • Infotainment interface is difficult to operate
  • Tiny back seats are small, even for kids
  • Offers less cargo room than competitors
Lexus RC 350 for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$44,225
Compare dealer price quotes
Incentive offers available
2020 Lexus RC 350 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 RC 350
F SPORT

msrp 

$44,225
starting price
See all for sale

2020 Lexus RC 350 Review

Walking up to the 2020 Lexus RC 350, it's easy to be struck by its sporty styling and proportions. Its sharply creased skin, stretched tight over a long hood, and low-slung ride height give the impression of a high-performance coupe that can battle against the best from Germany. But you'd be wrong.

Instead, the RC 350 registers near back-of-the-pack when it comes to performance. In return, you'd expect it to favor comfort over athleticism. But that's not entirely true either since the RC doesn't enjoy a significant advantage in that category. With this in mind, the RC coupe is best thought of as a decent luxury coupe with a dash of style.

We award the RC 350 points for its well-built interior, quiet ride and smooth V6 engine, but we deduct points for its frustrating infotainment interface and tiny rear seats. You might also like that Lexus prices the RC thousands less than similarly equipped luxury coupes. But even with value factored in the RC 350 doesn't rise above the Audi A5/S5, BMW 4 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class for all-around desirability.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.2 / 10
The RC 350 exists in a space between a grand-touring coupe and a sports car. It never really settles into either role, but it does deliver on the luxury coupe experience with excellent build quality and eye-catching styling. A frustrating tech interface and tight interior, however, make it tough to fully recommend.

How does it drive?

8.0
Outright performance isn't the game the RC 350 prefers to play. Accelerating to 60 mph takes 6.2 seconds. That's not as quick as most of its competition, especially those fitted with six-cylinder engines.

The F Sport's available summer performance tires return fairly good braking and handling numbers, should you decide to drive with some gusto. The car responds well to steering inputs but lacks the eagerness to change direction you might expect in a sports coupe. Much of that comes down to the RC's 3,800-pound curb weight. But the RC 350 will inspire confidence and is ultimately easy to handle at the limit.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Space notwithstanding, the RC provides the level of suppleness you'd expect from a luxury brand. The well-bolstered seats help keep you in place while cornering, but the bolsters aren't so large that they make the seats uncomfortable.

The stiff, sporty ride matches the RC 350's visuals but lacks suppleness over less than perfect surfaces. In short, it's busy and can be tiring over longer drives. The RC 350 is pretty quiet though. Road and wind noise is minimal at any speed.

How’s the interior?

7.0
The RC is one of the larger luxury coupes in the segment, but it has the smallest interior. We struggle to think of whom the rear seats would serve. Even small children will find the lack of rear legroom a problem. As with many coupes, the RC's long doors can be an issue in tight parking lots.

It takes a while to get used to the layout of the center stack's organization and use of multiple types of inputs — both physical and touch-sensitive — but it makes sense after practice. The touchpad that controls the entertainment system requires too much attention from the driver.

How’s the tech?

6.5
The large entertainment screen looks impressive, but it's frustrating to operate. It locks out many functions while the RC is in motion — that might be a good thing because of how cumbersome it is. Phone integration now includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay at least. And the optional Mark Levinson audio system sounds terrific.

The adaptive cruise control manages speed without needing much driver input. Unfortunately, it doesn't work under 25 mph, so it's ineffective during the most frustrating parts of the commute. You also have to be ready on the brake pedal for when traffic slows and the system stops working.

How’s the storage?

6.5
The RC's trunk is one of the smallest in this class. You can get more room by lowering the rear seats, but you can't do so from the trunk. You have to climb into the back to reach the release switches.

The center console has just enough room for a few phones. The door pockets fall on the smaller side of the spectrum, and there are just two cupholders. Outside of these options, the back seat becomes the main storage space for larger bags and sports bottles.

How economical is it?

6.5
With an EPA combined rating of 23 mpg, the rear-wheel-drive RC 350 returns slightly below average fuel economy for the class. Adding all-wheel drive lowers that number further. Competitors with similar performance are able to achieve better highway mpg. We averaged 20.7 mpg over the course of 365 miles in our test car.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The RC boasts meticulous attention to detail. The interior panel gaps are uniform throughout, and the absence of squeaks and rattles provides a sense of quality assembly. Some plastic materials, especially the panel that surrounds the center clock and air vents, look slightly out of place.

You'll likely pay less to get an RC compared to some rival coupes, and you get some true highlights for the money, such as the sound system and the build quality. But German competitors offer more performance, interior space and fuel economy for your dollar.

Wildcard

7.0
It's tough to classify the RC 350 since it straddles the line between a grand tourer and a sport coupe without embodying either particularly well. But that's not to say it's without merit. There's some flash to the design both inside and out, and the engine delivers pleasing performance without any fuss.

Which RC 350 does Edmunds recommend?

We're partial to the rear-wheel-drive RC 350 in F Sport trim. It includes adaptive suspension dampers and sporty styling elements. If you're seeking more performance, add the mechanical limited-slip rear differential option that improves traction when cornering. We suggest skipping the rear steering option since it reduces feedback through the wheel.

Lexus RC 350 models

The 2020 Lexus RC 350 comes in two versions: base and F Sport. Both are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (311 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission for rear-wheel-drive models. A six-speed automatic comes with all-wheel-drive versions.

Standard feature highlights include LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch display, and a 10-speaker sound system. A variety of advanced driver safety aids also come standard.

The F Sport fits the RC with appearance items such as a mesh grille and a unique front fascia along with substantive bits. Those include adaptive sport-tuned suspension dampers and sport front seats with heating and ventilation.

Several other option packages are offered, although availability can vary depending on where you live. Notably, the Navigation package includes a console-mounted touchpad controller, a 10.3-inch display, upgraded voice commands and integrated navigation. It can also be bundled with a 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound system. On the F Sport, you can also add a four-wheel steering system and a limited-slip differential.

Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
F SPORT, Base

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lexus RC 350.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • driving experience

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love the car
Rick,
F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

So much fun to drive. Handles like a gem.

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

Features & Specs

F SPORT 2dr Coupe features & specs
F SPORT 2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$49,295
MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower311 hp @ 6600 rpm
2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$44,225
MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower311 hp @ 6600 rpm
F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$50,905
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower311 hp @ 6600 rpm
2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$46,390
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower311 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all 2020 Lexus RC 350 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite RC 350 safety features:

Pre-Collision System
Warns you if a collision is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't act in time.
Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
Lets you know if there's a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot while you're backing out of a parking space.
Lexus Enform Safety Connect
Helps when you need it most with automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Lexus RC 350 vs. the competition

Lexus RC 350 vs. Audi S5

The sticker price for the Audi comes in a few thousand more than the Lexus, but in return you'll get much better overall performance. It's faster and sharper when going around turns. The S5 also has more interior and cargo space. The S5 is the clear winner in this matchup.

Compare Lexus RC 350 & Audi S5 features

Lexus RC 350 vs. BMW 4 Series

The BMW 440i costs more than the Lexus, but it's well worth it. Like the RC, the 4 Series fills a middle ground between conventional coupes and sports cars, but the BMW simply does everything better.

Compare Lexus RC 350 & BMW 4 Series features

Lexus RC 350 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes offers a few versions of its C-Class coupe. The AMG C 43 fills the spot between the standard C 300 and the bonkers C 63 AMG, and it's the one we'd suggest looking at. It is more expensive than the Lexus, and that gap will grow as you add options. But on the whole, the C-Class is a more polished luxury coupe than the RC 350.

Compare Lexus RC 350 & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

FAQ

Is the Lexus RC 350 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 RC 350 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.2 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus RC 350 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RC 350 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RC 350 has 10.4 cubic feet of trunk space.

What's new in the 2020 Lexus RC 350?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus RC 350:

  • Minor revisions to feature availability
  • Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Lexus RC 350 reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus RC 350 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RC 350. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RC 350's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Lexus RC 350 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Lexus RC 350 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 RC 350 and gave it a 7.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 RC 350 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus RC 350?

The least-expensive 2020 Lexus RC 350 is the 2020 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,225.

Other versions include:

  • F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $49,295
  • 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,225
  • F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $50,905
  • 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $46,390
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus RC 350?

If you're interested in the Lexus RC 350, the next question is, which RC 350 model is right for you? RC 350 variants include F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A). For a full list of RC 350 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Lexus RC 350

2020 Lexus RC 350 Overview

The 2020 Lexus RC 350 is offered in the following submodels: RC 350 Coupe. Available styles include F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2020 Lexus RC 350?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus RC 350 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 RC 350 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 RC 350.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lexus RC 350 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 RC 350 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus RC 350?

Which 2020 Lexus RC 350s are available in my area?

There are currently 1 new 2020 RC 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $58,110 and mileage as low as 0 miles.

Can't find a new 2020 Lexus RC 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lexus RC 350 for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,111.

Find a new Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,638.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lexus RC 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials

