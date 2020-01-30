2020 Lexus RC 350
What’s new
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Excellent interior craftsmanship
- One of the quietest cars in its class
- Smooth power from the V6 engine
- Overall performance comes up short against rivals
- Infotainment interface is difficult to operate
- Tiny back seats are small, even for kids
- Offers less cargo room than competitors
2020 Lexus RC 350 Review
Walking up to the 2020 Lexus RC 350, it's easy to be struck by its sporty styling and proportions. Its sharply creased skin, stretched tight over a long hood, and low-slung ride height give the impression of a high-performance coupe that can battle against the best from Germany. But you'd be wrong.
Instead, the RC 350 registers near back-of-the-pack when it comes to performance. In return, you'd expect it to favor comfort over athleticism. But that's not entirely true either since the RC doesn't enjoy a significant advantage in that category. With this in mind, the RC coupe is best thought of as a decent luxury coupe with a dash of style.
We award the RC 350 points for its well-built interior, quiet ride and smooth V6 engine, but we deduct points for its frustrating infotainment interface and tiny rear seats. You might also like that Lexus prices the RC thousands less than similarly equipped luxury coupes. But even with value factored in the RC 350 doesn't rise above the Audi A5/S5, BMW 4 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class for all-around desirability.
Our verdict7.2 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The F Sport's available summer performance tires return fairly good braking and handling numbers, should you decide to drive with some gusto. The car responds well to steering inputs but lacks the eagerness to change direction you might expect in a sports coupe. Much of that comes down to the RC's 3,800-pound curb weight. But the RC 350 will inspire confidence and is ultimately easy to handle at the limit.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The stiff, sporty ride matches the RC 350's visuals but lacks suppleness over less than perfect surfaces. In short, it's busy and can be tiring over longer drives. The RC 350 is pretty quiet though. Road and wind noise is minimal at any speed.
How’s the interior?7.0
It takes a while to get used to the layout of the center stack's organization and use of multiple types of inputs — both physical and touch-sensitive — but it makes sense after practice. The touchpad that controls the entertainment system requires too much attention from the driver.
How’s the tech?6.5
The adaptive cruise control manages speed without needing much driver input. Unfortunately, it doesn't work under 25 mph, so it's ineffective during the most frustrating parts of the commute. You also have to be ready on the brake pedal for when traffic slows and the system stops working.
How’s the storage?6.5
The center console has just enough room for a few phones. The door pockets fall on the smaller side of the spectrum, and there are just two cupholders. Outside of these options, the back seat becomes the main storage space for larger bags and sports bottles.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.5
You'll likely pay less to get an RC compared to some rival coupes, and you get some true highlights for the money, such as the sound system and the build quality. But German competitors offer more performance, interior space and fuel economy for your dollar.
Wildcard7.0
Which RC 350 does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus RC 350 models
The 2020 Lexus RC 350 comes in two versions: base and F Sport. Both are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (311 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission for rear-wheel-drive models. A six-speed automatic comes with all-wheel-drive versions.
Standard feature highlights include LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch display, and a 10-speaker sound system. A variety of advanced driver safety aids also come standard.
The F Sport fits the RC with appearance items such as a mesh grille and a unique front fascia along with substantive bits. Those include adaptive sport-tuned suspension dampers and sport front seats with heating and ventilation.
Several other option packages are offered, although availability can vary depending on where you live. Notably, the Navigation package includes a console-mounted touchpad controller, a 10.3-inch display, upgraded voice commands and integrated navigation. It can also be bundled with a 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound system. On the F Sport, you can also add a four-wheel steering system and a limited-slip differential.
Features & Specs
|F SPORT 2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$49,295
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6600 rpm
|2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$44,225
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6600 rpm
|F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$50,905
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6600 rpm
|2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$46,390
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RC 350 safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns you if a collision is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't act in time.
- Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
- Lets you know if there's a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot while you're backing out of a parking space.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Helps when you need it most with automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus RC 350 vs. the competition
Lexus RC 350 vs. Audi S5
The sticker price for the Audi comes in a few thousand more than the Lexus, but in return you'll get much better overall performance. It's faster and sharper when going around turns. The S5 also has more interior and cargo space. The S5 is the clear winner in this matchup.
Lexus RC 350 vs. BMW 4 Series
The BMW 440i costs more than the Lexus, but it's well worth it. Like the RC, the 4 Series fills a middle ground between conventional coupes and sports cars, but the BMW simply does everything better.
Lexus RC 350 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes offers a few versions of its C-Class coupe. The AMG C 43 fills the spot between the standard C 300 and the bonkers C 63 AMG, and it's the one we'd suggest looking at. It is more expensive than the Lexus, and that gap will grow as you add options. But on the whole, the C-Class is a more polished luxury coupe than the RC 350.
FAQ
Is the Lexus RC 350 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus RC 350?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus RC 350:
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015
Is the Lexus RC 350 reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus RC 350 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus RC 350?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus RC 350 is the 2020 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,225.
Other versions include:
- F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $49,295
- 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,225
- F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $50,905
- 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $46,390
What are the different models of Lexus RC 350?
More about the 2020 Lexus RC 350
2020 Lexus RC 350 Overview
The 2020 Lexus RC 350 is offered in the following submodels: RC 350 Coupe. Available styles include F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Lexus RC 350?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus RC 350 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 RC 350 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 RC 350.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lexus RC 350 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 RC 350 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus RC 350?
Which 2020 Lexus RC 350s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lexus RC 350 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2020 RC 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $58,110 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lexus RC 350.
Can't find a new 2020 Lexus RC 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus RC 350 for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,111.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,638.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lexus RC 350?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
