Used 2012 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black/Red; Leather & Cloth Seat Trim Liquid Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Mazda Mazda3 Mazdaspeed3 Touring only has 115,331mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! JUST SERVICED IN OUR SHOP , GENTLY DRIVEN , LOCAL TRADE, THE ULTAMATE ZOOM ZOOM CAR How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. With past service records included, feel comfortable knowing that the history of this Mazda Mazda3 Mazdaspeed3 Touring is provided in order for you to make a knowledgeable decision. High-performance tires are another option found on this vehicle. This hard-to-find gem is an exquisite example of meticulous attention to detail and rich refinements. More information about the 2012 Mazda Mazda3: The Mazda3 has been Mazda's best-selling vehicle for several years, representing nearly half of Mazda's U.S.-market sales, and it's easy to understand why. It's a high-quality car that's simple, small, and sporty, which help it to stand out in an increasingly crowded small car segment. And this year's addition of the economical SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY makes it an even more inviting alternative to the Hyundai Elantra Touring, Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf. Interesting features of this model are Small size, sporty performance from S and MazdaSpeed 3 models, excellent fuel economy thanks to new SkyActiv technology. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1BL1L42C1650211

Stock: C1650211

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020