2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
MSRP range: $35,000 - $38,200
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF video
Here's Why We Love Driving the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF | One-Lap Review
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, but since the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Carlos Lago gets behind the wheel of the new 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club RF. Updates to this version of our favorite roadster include more power, a higher redline, and improvements to the suspension and the interior. The Club variant comes with firmer Bilstein shock absorbers, and RF speaks to the retractable folding hardtop. Why do we like this little car so much? Ride along at the Edmunds test track to find out.
FAQ
Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 MX-5 Miata RF both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the MX-5 Miata RF has 4.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda MX-5 Miata RF. Learn more
Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF reliable?
To determine whether the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the MX-5 Miata RF. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the MX-5 Miata RF's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 MX-5 Miata RF is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
The least-expensive 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,000.
Other versions include:
- Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $35,000
- Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $35,550
- Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $38,200
What are the different models of Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
If you're interested in the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, the next question is, which MX-5 Miata RF model is right for you? MX-5 Miata RF variants include Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M). For a full list of MX-5 Miata RF models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Escort 1998
- Used Kia Forte 2011
- Used Ford Thunderbird 1996
- Used Dodge Neon 2003
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2010
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2013
- Used Audi TT 2018
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2009
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2023 Land Rover Defender News
- Kia Carnival 2022
- 2022 Audi RS 6
- Toyota GR86 2022
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2022 Tundra
- 2021 RX 450HL
- Toyota Tacoma 2022
- Ford Bronco 2022
- 2022 Tesla Model 3
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Sedans
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Minivans
- Best Compact Vehicles
Other models to consider
- Ford F-150 2022
- 2022 Ford Mustang
- 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
- 2022 Ford Expedition
- 2022 Edge
- 2022 Ford Escape
- Ford Explorer 2022
- 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2021 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2022 Ford Ranger
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford Bronco 2022
- 2022 Toyota RAV4
- 2022 Jeep Wrangler
- 2022 Honda CR-V
- 2022 Kia Telluride
- 2021 Grand Cherokee
- 2022 Toyota C-HR
- 2022 RX 350
- Toyota Highlander 2022
- 2022 MDX
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
Recommended
- Ford Taurus 2003 Pictures Colors
- Saturn Vue 2004 Pictures Interior
- Car News Ford Beefs Up 2015 F 150 Production With Worker Training
- Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Providence Ri
- Dodge Monaco 1991
Other models
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross in Parkville, MD
- Used Ford C-Max-Hybrid in Iselin, NJ
- Used BMW 2-Series in Marshfield, MA
- Used Ford Transit-Van in Orange, NJ
- Used Buick Encore-Gx in Parsippany, NJ
- Used Hyundai Tucson in La Jolla, CA
- Used Mazda CX-5 in New City, NY
- Used GMC Savana-Cargo in Ashtabula, OH
- Used Tesla Model-3 in Bentonville, AR
- Used Honda Insight in Villa Rica, GA
- Used Bentley Flying-Spur in Marshfield, MA
- Used Jaguar F-Pace in Independence, OH
- Used BMW X5-M in Lexington, MA
- Used Scion XB in Fairburn, GA
- Used Volvo C70 in Riverview, FL
- Used Infiniti QX60 in Suffern, NY
- Used Genesis G80 in Greenbelt, MD
- Used Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van in Livingston, NJ
- Used GMC Savana-Cargo in Chelmsford, MA
- Used Nissan Titan in Beltsville, MD
- Used Lexus Es-350 in Summit, NJ
- Used Lincoln MKC in Woodside, NY
- Used Honda Passport in Lafayette, CA
- Used Ram 3500 in Tullahoma, TN
- Used Subaru Impreza-Wrx in Park Forest, IL
- Used Nissan 370Z in West Newton, MA
- Used Honda Clarity in East Northport, NY
- Used Lexus Es-300H in Danville, VA
- Used Buick Lacrosse in Franklin, OH
- Used Ford Bronco-Sport in Holland, MI