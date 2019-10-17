2020 Lexus LS 500
What’s new
- New Inspiration Series model, limited to 300 units in the U.S.
- Safety System+ A package renamed Advanced Safety package
- Part of the fifth LS generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Library-quiet at all speeds on all roads
- Ride quality remains soft, supple and impervious to bad asphalt
- The interior features world-class build quality and artful materials
- Touchpad-based infotainment is clever but distracting on the road
- In general lack of sportiness, it cedes advantage to some German rivals
- Gas pedal doesn't feel very responsive
2020 Lexus LS 500 Review
Two years after its comprehensive redesign the Lexus LS is still quite the head turner. But the futuristic look doesn't stop with the sculpted sheet metal. Inside, the LS pushes the luxury car boundaries with intricate wood inlays and even cut glass inserts. But don't let the futuristic look make you think this LS is anything other than a traditional Lexus: smooth, silent and exceedingly comfortable.
In addition to the myriad standard luxury features, the LS can be equipped with extras like a 24-inch head-up display, 28-way power adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof and even rear seats with 22-way adjustability with heating and ventilation. More traditional luxury car amenities, such as an excellent audio system, air suspension and all-wheel drive can also be added.
Lexus isn't the only manufacturer to take the luxury sedan seriously. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long been the benchmark of the segment while BMW's legendary 7-Series offers a more modern bent and Porsche's Panamera has the performance bases covered. But while the Lexus LS doesn't offer the same power and performance options, it is unique and built to the same high quality standards.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
The LS 500 isn't terribly sporty, and hustling it around too many back-to-back corners can make you and your passengers queasy. Body lean manifests immediately upon entering a turn with speed, but it's not excessive for this kind of vehicle. The F Sport model might be more appropriate for spirited drivers.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Seven power sunshades and a multitude of vents work in concert to keep heat from radiating into the cabin. That's a good thing since the seat ventilation isn't particularly powerful. The same goes for seat and steering wheel heating. The rear seats get heated massaging elements.
How’s the interior?7.0
Thankfully, the driver's seat is highly adjustable, with multiple lumbar inflation points and side and bottom bolster modifications. It’s a shame that you have to use the touchpad to access most of them. Tall drivers can use the armrests while cruising thanks to the steering wheel's generous tilt-and-telescoping range.
How’s the tech?7.0
There's a wealth of standard safety tech, and the optional Safety System+ A adds further semi-automated driving features. In our experience, these aids work well enough but aren't as advanced as those in competing systems from Tesla and Mercedes-Benz. Adaptive cruise is slow to identify stopped traffic.
How’s the storage?8.0
Each of the outboard seats has two easy-access LATCH anchors hidden behind a piece of padding attached via Velcro. Three upper tethers are more difficult to reach since they are set far back on the rear deck, and there's not much clearance between the roof and the top of the headrest. Reaching the upper tethers for car seats can be tricky.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?8.0
With a starting price of $76,475, the LS is pricier than the Genesis G90, about the same as the Jaguar XJ and much less than German rivals. Our tester rang in at $106,695, much of it attributable to the uber-luxe Executive package. If you want the best in rear-seat comfort, don't skip it.
Wildcard8.5
Which LS 500 does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus LS 500 models
The 2020 Lexus LS is offered in only one trim but offers a bevy of stand-alone options as well as option packages that allow buyers a fair amount of customization. But only one engine and transmission combo is available with the LS 500, a twin-turbocharged V6 engine (416 horsepower, 442 lb-ft of torque) mated to a 10-speed automatic. The LS can be had with either rear- or all-wheel drive.
Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, a sunroof, hands-free trunk operation, power-closing doors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, and a power rear sunshade.
Technology features include a 12.3-inch central display, a navigation system, a trackpad-style interface, Apple CarPlay and a 12-speaker audio system. Finally, standard driver aids include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.
Singular options include air suspension, adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof, a powerful audio system, and a heated wood- and leather-trimmed steering wheel. Option packages range from the Safety System+ A package, which includes driver aids such as adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, up through the Luxury and Executive packages that add upscale touches for both front and rear passengers as well as an assortment of interior trim materials and designs.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lexus LS 500.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- transmission
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- sound system
- value
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ok. The touch pad is a little tricky. The rest of it hits the mark..I just traded the Mercedes S class for the LS and granted they are different machines but Luxury is Luxury..Absolutely no buyers remorse and driving the Lexus still makes me feel like a unadulterated spoiled brat...it all works for me..
Have had both BMW and Mercedes and both were mechanically horrible, and certainly not comfortable. These are strictly performance cars living on that reputation. If you are looking for true LUXURY then you need to look elsewhere. My definition of luxury is comfort, soft leather, 28 way adjustable seats, easy entrance and exit, beautiful exterior and interior, and knowing I'll be able to drive this car for years and years without having my 2year old car's air conditioning go out on a summer vacation. Just bought a Lexus LS 500 and love, love, love it. Had an ES 350 for 4 years before that and it was the most carefree, comfortable car we ever owned
Have driven this 2020 model for about a month now ... The only drawback is the infotainment system as others have said but I am getting used to it and its not too bad actually.. The car is a dream to drive and especially fun in sport plus mode. Gas mileage in town with AC = 18.5 avg. The car is quiet and comfortable especially the seats... Love it
I was a long term Lexus driver with my last car being the LS460L, which I had for nine years and would have been happy to drive it another nine except for the jackass that did a four-lane swerve on the freeway without looking. I had to wait for the 500 to get delivered to western Canada, and it was worth the wait. The touchpad was tricky, but you get used to it. If you like power and pick up, you will love the 500. The interior is pure luxury, and the sound system is second to none. One surprise is the run-flat tires, so no spare. They are pricey, so if I had a complaint that would be it. Best bang for your buck and years of carefree driving. An extremely reliable car. The longer I own this car, the happier I am. Can't forget the outstanding Lexus after purchase care
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$75,450
|MPG
|19 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|416 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$78,670
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|416 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$97,665
|MPG
|19 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|416 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$100,865
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|416 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite LS 500 safety features:
- Lane Trace Assist
- Works with adaptive cruise control to detect and follow the path of the car in front for semi-automated driving.
- Lexus Safety System+ A
- Umbrella name for a features suite that includes lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more.
- Active Steering Assist
- In conjunction with pre-collision warning, the system can take corrective steering action to avoid or minimize a collision.
Lexus LS 500 vs. the competition
Lexus LS 500 vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The long-running benchmark of the luxury sedan class, the current Mercedes-Benz S-Class is difficult to fault. But if keeping your luxury sedan under six figures is a priority, that might prove difficult with the big Benz. And while the Mercedes does offer a range of engine options and a thoroughly modern interior, the interior of the Lexus still makes quite a statement.
Lexus LS 500 vs. Audi A8
Just a decade ago, comparing the Audi A8 to the Lexus would have been a bit of a mismatch in favor of the Audi. But times have changed. As Audi struggles to merge cutting-edge technology with elegant performance, Lexus has focused solely on luxury and style and now offers a truly premium experience. Interestingly, both vehicles suffer from frustrating infotainment systems.
Lexus LS 500 vs. Genesis G90
The Genesis G90 is a bit of a bargain in the full-size luxury sedan segment. It undercuts most of its rivals in price yet still offers an excellent ride and well-isolated cabin. It also comes with an optional V8 engine, which is something the Lexus LS does not offer. But the interior is nowhere near as special as it needs to be, lacking style and proper luxury trimmings.
FAQ
Is the Lexus LS 500 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus LS 500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus LS 500:
Is the Lexus LS 500 reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus LS 500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus LS 500?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus LS 500 is the 2020 Lexus LS 500 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $75,450.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $75,450
- 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $78,670
- Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $97,665
- Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $100,865
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $84,670
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $81,450
What are the different models of Lexus LS 500?
More about the 2020 Lexus LS 500
2020 Lexus LS 500 Overview
The 2020 Lexus LS 500 is offered in the following submodels: LS 500 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Lexus LS 500?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus LS 500 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 LS 500 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 LS 500.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lexus LS 500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 LS 500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus LS 500?
2020 Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $107,840. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $7,944 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,944 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $99,896.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 7.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Lexus LS 500 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Lexus LS 500 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $79,695. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus LS 500 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $11,537 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $11,537 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $68,158.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus LS 500 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 14.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Lexus LS 500 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Lexus LS 500s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lexus LS 500 for sale near. There are currently 25 new 2020 LS 500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $80,275 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lexus LS 500. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,748 on a used or CPO 2020 LS 500 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Lexus LS 500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus LS 500 for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,096.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,311.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lexus LS 500?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
