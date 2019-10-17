2020 Lexus LS 500 Review

Two years after its comprehensive redesign the Lexus LS is still quite the head turner. But the futuristic look doesn't stop with the sculpted sheet metal. Inside, the LS pushes the luxury car boundaries with intricate wood inlays and even cut glass inserts. But don't let the futuristic look make you think this LS is anything other than a traditional Lexus: smooth, silent and exceedingly comfortable. In addition to the myriad standard luxury features, the LS can be equipped with extras like a 24-inch head-up display, 28-way power adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof and even rear seats with 22-way adjustability with heating and ventilation. More traditional luxury car amenities, such as an excellent audio system, air suspension and all-wheel drive can also be added. Lexus isn't the only manufacturer to take the luxury sedan seriously. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long been the benchmark of the segment while BMW's legendary 7-Series offers a more modern bent and Porsche's Panamera has the performance bases covered. But while the Lexus LS doesn't offer the same power and performance options, it is unique and built to the same high quality standards.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The Lexus LS continues to impress with exquisite cabin materials and world-class luxury features. It falters, though, with tight headroom and an atrocious touchpad interface. In a segment where smoothness is the name of the game, those are big missteps that buyers might not tolerate.

How does it drive? 7.0

Most will find that performance is perfectly adequate for a large luxury sedan. The chassis ably controls body roll at moderate speeds. Even with the car loaded with five passengers, acceleration is swift. Unfortunately, the transmission is slow to downshift when you want more power.



The LS 500 isn't terribly sporty, and hustling it around too many back-to-back corners can make you and your passengers queasy. Body lean manifests immediately upon entering a turn with speed, but it's not excessive for this kind of vehicle. The F Sport model might be more appropriate for spirited drivers.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

This class prioritizes comfort above all else, and the LS is no different. The outboard seats offer a wide range of adjustment, in addition to heating, ventilation and a massage function. The ride only feels floaty on undulating surfaces. Otherwise, the suspension soaks up all road imperfections.



Seven power sunshades and a multitude of vents work in concert to keep heat from radiating into the cabin. That's a good thing since the seat ventilation isn't particularly powerful. The same goes for seat and steering wheel heating. The rear seats get heated massaging elements.

How’s the interior? 7.0

There's an abundance of room for four passengers, though the low roofline gives the illusion of a tight cabin. It's easy to get into, but getting out is a little tricky. Many of the seat, climate and audio adjustments are buried within the infotainment system's complex menu structure. Remembering where basic adjustments are located is difficult enough, but the hard-to-use touchpad controller exacerbates the issue.



Thankfully, the driver's seat is highly adjustable, with multiple lumbar inflation points and side and bottom bolster modifications. It’s a shame that you have to use the touchpad to access most of them. Tall drivers can use the armrests while cruising thanks to the steering wheel's generous tilt-and-telescoping range.

How’s the tech? 7.0

The large central display screen looks gorgeous. The map is functional, though it can be cluttered and major streets aren't always labeled. Navigation directions are duplicated on the head-up display. Foul-weather warnings are frequent and excessive. The 23-speaker Mark Levinson system sounds fantastic.



There's a wealth of standard safety tech, and the optional Safety System+ A adds further semi-automated driving features. In our experience, these aids work well enough but aren't as advanced as those in competing systems from Tesla and Mercedes-Benz. Adaptive cruise is slow to identify stopped traffic.

How’s the storage? 8.0

At 17 cubic feet, the LS 500's trunk is one of the largest in the class. It's easy to load items into the cargo area thanks to the wide, tall opening. The sides taper inward as you get closer to the rear seatback, so consider the odd shape before you pack too much. With bins under the armrests and cutouts in each door, there are plenty of places for small items inside.



Each of the outboard seats has two easy-access LATCH anchors hidden behind a piece of padding attached via Velcro. Three upper tethers are more difficult to reach since they are set far back on the rear deck, and there's not much clearance between the roof and the top of the headrest. Reaching the upper tethers for car seats can be tricky.

How economical is it? 7.0

The rear-wheel-drive LS 500 is rated at 23 mpg combined (19 city/30 highway). This is about average for an executive sedan with a boosted V6. Our all-wheel-drive tester achieved 21.9 mpg on our highway-heavy evaluation loop, just above its 21 mpg combined estimate.

Is it a good value? 8.0

As in many top-tier executive sedans, the interior is immaculately trimmed. The cabin features supple leather upholstery and dash coverings, wood trim and a minimal amount of plastic. The LS isn't as wondrous as a Mercedes S-Class, but it's nicer than budget-friendly large sedans such as the Lincoln Continental.



With a starting price of $76,475, the LS is pricier than the Genesis G90, about the same as the Jaguar XJ and much less than German rivals. Our tester rang in at $106,695, much of it attributable to the uber-luxe Executive package. If you want the best in rear-seat comfort, don't skip it.

Wildcard 8.5

From the challenging exterior to the surprisingly daring cabin design, the LS does a good job of differentiating itself from the competition. It represents a huge leap forward from the old model. We wish Lexus had replaced the clumsy trackpad controller or modified the restrictive infotainment system. This alone could be a deal-breaker for many buyers.

Which LS 500 does Edmunds recommend?

The Lexus LS comes in one fairly well-equipped trim level but various option packages can be added to suit your budget or luxury requirements. We consider the upgraded Mark Levinson audio system to be a must-have as well as the air suspension and the Safety System+ A for its stop-and-go adaptive cruise control and front cross-traffic alert.

Lexus LS 500 models

The 2020 Lexus LS is offered in only one trim but offers a bevy of stand-alone options as well as option packages that allow buyers a fair amount of customization. But only one engine and transmission combo is available with the LS 500, a twin-turbocharged V6 engine (416 horsepower, 442 lb-ft of torque) mated to a 10-speed automatic. The LS can be had with either rear- or all-wheel drive.