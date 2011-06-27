  1. Home
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 or V8 power, high tow rating, upscale interior, capable off-road prowess.
  • Limited cargo space, fussy optional navigation system.
List Price Range
$8,940 - $16,495
Used Grand Cherokee for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Added refinement and still-substantial off-road capability make the fully redesigned 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee a competitive choice for a midsize crossover.

Vehicle overview

Americans love comeback stories. The Yankees won four games straight in the 1996 World Series, for instance, and John Travolta revitalized his career by starring in "Pulp Fiction." So there would seem to be hope for the Jeep Grand Cherokee, a vehicle that's had a tough time recently but is set to make a pretty big comeback for 2011.

To start a comeback, it helps to be near the bottom. Conveniently, the previous Grand Cherokee had this covered. Though capable (as it's always been) off-road, the "JGC" was stuck with numerous drawbacks, including a cramped backseat, low-buck interior materials and poor gas mileage. In contrast, the new model is meant to be much more premium and now shares some of its parts with the similarly redesigned Mercedes-Benz ML-Class (Jeep was owned by DaimlerChrysler during the early development days of this vehicle).

This Grand Cherokee has been stretched out to open up more passenger room, mostly in the second row. It still seats five, but layout changes to the center stack and storage areas have brought about huge visual and functional improvements. The driver and front passenger areas are more sculpted and inviting, and the radio and climate controls are more easily seen and operated.

Under the hood, the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets an all-new 290-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 that's vastly more powerful and fuel-efficient than last year's woeful V6. A 360-hp V8 is still offered as an option. To make sure the vehicle keeps a firm grasp on its off-road credentials, Jeep has made an air suspension available (it can raise the JGC's ride height) and a drive-mode selector that tailors the powertrain and suspension for specific types of terrain. Also new is a fully independent rear suspension (a first for the vehicle) that improves ride quality.

Overall, Jeep has done well here. As a choice for a midsize crossover or SUV, the 2011 Grand Cherokee is pretty competitive against models like the 2011 Ford Edge and 2011 Ford Explorer, the 2011 Honda Pilot, 2011 Toyota 4Runner and 2011 Volkswagen Touareg. True, not all comebacks actually happen (case in point: "The Comeback," an HBO show starring Lisa Kudrow, was cancelled after just 13 episodes). But we think Americans are going to like the new JGC.

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee models

The 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five-passenger midsize SUV that comes in Laredo, Limited and Overland trims. Each is available in 4x2 and 4x4 guises. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, cruise control, keyless ignition, dual-zone air-conditioning, a power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a CD player. The Security and Convenience Group adds remote ignition, Bluetooth, a cargo cover, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a USB/iPod interface. A back-up camera, a power passenger seat, leather upholstery and a nine-speaker stereo with HD radio, a subwoofer and a touchscreen interface are also available.

The Limited gets all the Laredo's optional equipment plus 18-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, driver memory functions, heated front and rear seats and a leather-wrapped shift knob. The Luxury Group II gets you a power tailgate, power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats. An upgraded Media Center package adds a navigation system, real-time traffic and 30GB of digital music storage. Big 20-inch wheels are also optional. The Overland gets all the Limited's options, plus special trim including a wood and leather steering wheel.

Optional on the 4x4 Laredo and Limited is the Off-Road Adventure I package, which adds skid plates, off-road tires, tow hooks, a full-size spare and, on the Laredo, hill descent control and the Quadra-Trac II 4WD system. The Off-Road Adventure II package includes all the above items plus an air suspension, towing equipment (available as a separate package), an electronic limited-slip differential and the Quadra-Drive II 4WD system. The Limited and Overland can be equipped with a rear-seat entertainment system with Sirius Backseat TV. With that, the panoramic sunroof shrinks to normal size.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been completely redesigned.

Performance & mpg

Every 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes standard with Chrysler's new 3.6-liter V6 good for 290 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard. Fuel economy with four-wheel drive is an estimated 16 mpg city and 22 mpg highway. The optional 5.7-liter V8 produces 360 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque and is rated 13 mpg city/19 mpg highway. Properly equipped, the JGC can tow 7,400 pounds.

Rear-wheel drive is standard; three different four-wheel-drive systems are optional. The Laredo comes standard with Quadra-Trac I, which essentially functions as all-wheel drive. Optional on the Laredo and standard on the other trims is Quadra-Trac II, which adds a two-speed transfer case, hill descent control and the Selec-Terrain system. This latter item allows drivers to specify which of five pre-programmed settings best suits the present road or trail condition.

Optional on the Laredo and Limited is Quadra-Drive II, which adds electronic limited-slip differentials to both axles. The Overland further gets a Quadra-Lift air suspension, which varies ride height based on driver input or automatically via Selec-Terrain.

Safety

The 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In the government's new, more strenuous crash testing for 2011, the Grand Cherokee earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Grand Cherokee received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength crash tests.

Driving

Get behind the wheel and you'll immediately notice that the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee drives considerably better than before. The suspension offers a more comfortable ride while also providing a fair amount of stability while cornering; basically, the Grand Cherokee now rides and handles like any other modern crossover. Off-road, the JGC maintains its reputation as a capable performer thanks to good ground clearance and an advanced four-wheel-drive system.

The new V6 provides a suitable amount of power while the V8 will no doubt satisfy those wanting extra grunt or enhanced towing capacity. The five-speed automatic transmission works well, though it's worth pointing out that most competitors now have more efficient six-speed units.

Interior

Instead of last year's heavy use of gray, hard plastic, the new Grand Cherokee features a cleaner-looking dashboard design. You can't miss the tighter seams, higher-quality material choices and consistent textures from door to dash. Overall quality doesn't surpass the competition, but it's now certainly on par.

The rear seats are wider, offer more bottom cushioning and give passengers 4 more inches of knee room (thanks to the longer wheelbase). Folding them flat allows for about 68.7 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity, which is about as much as the Ford Edge's capacity but less than that of the Pilot.

The navigation system is pretty much the same as other Chrysler products. It works OK, but it's a little disappointing to see no real improvements here when Ford, GM and others are pushing cleaner, easier-to-use systems in competitive vehicles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not all it's hyped up to be...JGC 2012 5.7L Overland 4x4
jreworld,01/20/2013
I've had my JGC over 2.5 years, and although I enjoy the vehicle most of the time, I cannot recommend it due to it's numerous issues. The front sway bar bushings wore out last month. How is this possible on a relatively new vehicle? This weekend my check engine light came on again and the MDS is not working. I had this happen two years ago, and the end result was a bad cylinder valve that left me without a car for several weeks. If it's the same issue again, I'm done. Going foreign again. I've had more issues with this car than my last 10 vehicles combined. I wanted so much for Jeep to succeed, but even if you put lipstick on a pig, it's still a pig. Buyer beware.
Hemi JGC 4WD
helilog,06/28/2012
Have owned for 30,000 miles. Laredo X with V-8 Hemi. EPA accurately rated at 13/19 mpg. Using Plus or Premium fuel allows the engine to run in 4-cylinder mode more, giving another 1 or 2 mpg. Have had zero problems with my Jeep. I've experienced engine surging noted by others, is eliminated by a downshift: move the gearshift lever to the left. I've experienced the bad key fob noted by others. Pop out the start button, insert fob in the hole and use as a normal key for a day. This recharges the fob battery. Repeat every 2 weeks. Roomy back seat fits child seat and 2 average adults. Front seats (leather, electric) are good for all day. This is a very nice vehicle.
2011 JGC Key Fob Issues
csummers1,06/11/2012
Bought our new 2011 JGC in Oct 2011. The key fob is not recognized so it won't unlock or start. When you press unlock on the key fob, nothing happens. We tried using the hidden key inside the fob to unlock the door, but all that does is set off the alarm. The vehicle goes into security mode and there's nothing we can do until it's ready!!! Owner's manual says remove the start button and insert the key fob to start the vehicle and take it out of alarm mode, but that doesn't happen. It's locked down! It's been in the shop 3 Xs with no results. We think we have a lemon...still waiting to hear back from Chrysler. In the shop for 3 weeks now while we wait to see what Chrysler is going to do.
KEY NOT DETECTED MESSAGE/KEY LOCK IN CAR DETECTION DONT ALWAYS WORK
kkfoster54,03/05/2013
I have been having problems with the key not detected message which is happening quite often, I thought it may be the key battery. I switched keys (spare) and its doing the same thing. I was thinking it was the key battery at first, but when I switched keys after a while it started doing the same thing so I dont think its the battery. I have to try anything and everything to get my car to crank. The problem seems to be getting worse, I hope I dont get stranded. Also I have accidently locked myself out the car a few times and the car lock key feature works when it wants to, the key was in the console or my purse in the passenger seat less than 2 ft and it still locks.
See all 152 reviews of the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Features & Specs

See all Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Families looking for a functional midsize hauler have many choices today, especially with so many all-wheel-drive crossovers in the four-door utility marketplace. But if buyers want or need true multidimensional capability and performance, the choices are relatively few. And if they want it at a reasonable price, the choices are fewer still. This is where the all-new 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee is hoping to make a stand.

As a brand, Jeep is quick to admit consumer tastes have shifted to carlike crossover family haulers of late, yet the company remains optimistic its newest vehicle, with a new high-tech engine, stiffer chassis, more versatile suspension and a completely new look inside and out, could be the SUV that brings people back to the best-of-both-worlds formula. And after what we've seen and driven, Jeep might be on to something.

The midsize SUV segment is not aging well. The thirst for traditional-looking SUVs has come and gone, leaving in its wake a number of soft-roading, all-wheel-drive people movers without much personality. It used to be the three top players were the Chevy TrailBlazer, Ford Explorer and Jeep Grand Cherokee. Then came the Honda Pilot, Nissan Pathfinder and Toyota 4Runner. Nowadays, the bull's-eye seems to be the Chevy Traverse, Ford Edge or Toyota Highlander.

To address this shift, Jeep invested in significant engineering upgrades by revamping the Grand Cherokee's chassis, interior and body designs, as well as pricing the vehicle aggressively. The base 4x2 Laredo trim starts at $30,995; the upscale Limited 4x2 starts at $37,495; and the Overland 4x2 starts at $39,495. And because Jeep wants the vehicle to have broader appeal, there are hundreds of options and packages to choose from, so everyone from base model buyers to luxury aficionados can order and configure the exact Grand Cherokee they want.

Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), and Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is priced between $8,940 and$16,495 with odometer readings between 57524 and183786 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland is priced between $10,995 and$15,500 with odometer readings between 79111 and154379 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is priced between $11,854 and$16,290 with odometer readings between 78035 and123466 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 25 used and CPO 2011 Grand Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,940 and mileage as low as 57524 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Can't find a used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,390.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,794.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,453.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,126.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Grand Cherokee lease specials

