Consumer Rating
(238)
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful 4.7-liter V8, all-terrain capability, roomy comfort for four.
  • Noisy and unrefined, questionable reliability.


Edmunds' Expert Review

Still a charmer in terms of overall performance, looks and features, only a spotty reliability record prevents us from giving the JGC our whole-hearted endorsement.

Vehicle overview

Those looking for a mid-size SUV that is equally apt at bouncing over rocks as it is plying local shopping mall parking lots should certainly check out Jeep's Grand Cherokee.

Now in its fourth year for the current body style, the Grand Cherokee comes in five trim levels: Laredo, Sport, Special Edition, Limited and Overland. The Overland, Special Edition and Sport are recent additions to the line.

This year, a number of upgrades and options increase the Grand Cherokee's appeal. Now available is a high-output version of the 4.7-liter V8 that sports 25 more horsepower and 35 more pound-feet of torque than the standard 4.7. New rain-sensing wipers automatically turn on when the wet stuff falls and a tire pressure monitor helps keep track of this often overlooked, but important, operating status. Adding safety are optional side-curtain airbags and power adjustable pedals. And keeping everyone cool is an improved air conditioner that has been modified for quicker cabin cool-down.

The Grand's standard engine is a 4.0-liter inline six that produces 195 horsepower and 230 pound-feet of torque. Matched to a four-speed automatic gearbox, this aged powerplant provides adequate acceleration, but lacks refinement in terms of noise and vibration control. Next step up is the 4.7-liter V8, rated at 235 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The high-output 4.7-liter V8, standard on the Overland and optional on the Limited, brews up an impres-sive 260 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of twisting force. Both V8s are coupled to a five-speed automatic transmission.

The optional Quadra-Drive four-wheel-drive system keeps things moving even if only one tire has traction, and its reaction time is faster than you can say "stuck." The Laredo's standard transfer case is the full-time Selec-Trac, while the Limited gets the on-demand Quadra-Trac II. You'll find standard cloth upholstery inside the Laredo, and if you go with the no-frills approach, you'll pretty much be able to buy a plain-Jane version of the JGC that'll provide you with decent levels of comfort without breaking the bank.

Next up the ladder is the new Special Edition, which adds power seats, a 10-disc CD changer sound system, keyless entry, a security system, fog lights, a Homelink transmitter, Quadra-Trac II (4WD models) and lighted visor mirrors. Spring for the Sport model and you'll get the SE's luxury features along with leather seating, trip computer, heated mirrors, and a mono-tone paint scheme.

The Limited features 10-way power-adjustment for the seats, dual-zone climate control system, automatic headlights, a memory system for the seat, mirrors and radio presets and auto-dimming mirrors.

The ultimate GC is the Overland, which has a standard equipment list that rivals a Range Rover's. Front and side-curtain airbags, an Infinity sound system with 10-disc changer, heated/power front seats, Quadra-Drive, side step rails, power sunroof, wood/ leather steering wheel and 17-inch alloys wearing 235/65R17 tires are all fitted to the top dog in the Grand Cherokee lineup.

While going off-road may not be something you've considered doing with your just-purchased luxury vehicle, remember that this is a Jeep, the original 4x4, and it hasn't lost any of its go-anywhere war heritage. Its petite dimensions allow it to squeeze through tight corners, and its high 8.7-inch ground clearance makes rock-climbing a breeze. We can honestly say that it knocks the pants off any other midsize SUV out there in terms of off-road prowess. The price for all this off-road revelry comes in the form of a lack of refinement and a dubious reliability record. If you truly don't plan on going off-road, but do plan on taking some cross-country jaunts using major freeways, consider Ford's Explorer or Nissan's luxurious Pathfinder. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is certainly capable of surviving in the asphalt jungle, while trundling through true wilderness is a walk in the park. Like the ads say, "There's only one Jeep."

2002 Highlights

More power for the 4.7-liter V8 and three new trim levels (SE, Sport and Overland) are on tap for this year. Also, several important safety and convenience options such as side curtain airbags, power-adjustable pedals, a tire-pressure monitoring system and automatic windshield wipers debut this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(41%)
4(35%)
3(16%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.1
238 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great All Around
Matt R,11/15/2015
Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A)
The Jeep is great. It has solid front and rear axles so it works great off and on road. The 4.0 L Straight Six has great low end torque to get you quick off the line and over rocks. The vehicle is body on frame which makes it very moddable so I installed a 4 inch lift to make it better offroad. Select-trac is great for offroad and snow and allows for very high traction in slippery situations. It starts and idles perfectly even at the sub zero temperatures we get here. Overall I think it's a great vehicle.
Love my Jeep!
Jack C,08/08/2015
Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A)
I have had my 2002 Jeep grand Cherokee since 2008 and it already had 67,000 miles on it. It is the straight 4.0 ltr 6. I now have 187,000 plus and it runs as great as the day I bought it. The most expensive part I had replaced was believe it or not the oil pan $600 as the old one piece that lets the drain plug screw into the weld broke loose and fell in the pan. I have replaced the starter also, but did that myself for just the part costing $145. I still use this truck everyday 25 miles each way back and forth to work. It is very easy to work on. I change the oil every 3000 miles and to be honest, I have never replaced the transmission fluid, but will do so soon. But this truck is like clockwork. starts up every day, drives smooth, it is a little noise, but I think if I had different tires it would be quieter. The heater still works great. The air cond just started to taper off and I will recharge. This truck is absolutely awesome in the snow and rain. I love the flexibility of the 4 wheel part and full time. I have never used the low, and do not take off road, but living new phila, we do get some extreme weather. I know a person that has over 500,000 on the same 4.0 engine. This is definitely a keeper. I did have a issue with the temp control that helps to regulate the eng temp. I was replacing ever year for 2 years and then I decided to replace myself. It is located on the passenger side wheel well behind the front Light. I replaced and found that they were not adding great under the module that prevents moisture from damaging the unit. I have now had the same part for 5 years with no issues. I recommend this truck to anyone. As of 2018, now at 220,000 miles and running strong as ever!
Had a good one
kellyspike,07/20/2012
We must have been lucky, we had a pretty good experience with our jeep. At 86,000 miles it was smashed by a tree in our driveway. We had only spent money on brakes, tires and a water pump. Otherwise it ran great and filled our needs. I'm headed out looking for another one to replace ours. I"ve been looking at reviews and no matter what you own; people have trouble. Just try researching other cars! It's a shame manufacturers won't stand behind their cars when it's pretty obvious there are issues with some parts.
Love it!
carguy,11/22/2010
I have had this truck for about 6 years, and yes..the HVAC doors broke once, the rotors do warp if you are rough on the truck. between me and the wife..about 30k between rotor cuts. Not too bad considering. All of the electronics are great, including the seat heaters, and the 10 disk changer. Lots of power, and has been a very reliable vehicle for us. Tows a 5000 lb boat like it isnt even there. The Quadradrive is amazing, you cant get this thing stuck!
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Laredo 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Overland 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Laredo 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), and Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

