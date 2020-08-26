Used 2011 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

4,419 listings
  • 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L in Silver
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot EX-L

    142,767 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot Touring in Black
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot Touring

    155,249 miles
    4 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,375

    $2,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot Touring in White
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot Touring

    159,988 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,794

    $2,410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot EX-L

    131,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,491

    $2,349 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot EX-L

    151,121 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L in Black
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot EX-L

    128,510 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,000

    $2,017 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot LX
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot LX

    157,860 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    $1,675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot EX-L

    201,184 miles

    $6,287

    $2,097 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L in White
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot EX-L

    205,754 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,900

    $1,401 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot EX in Silver
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot EX

    133,419 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,299

    $945 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot EX-L

    90,029 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,885

    $2,160 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L in Black
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot EX-L

    166,407 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,900

    $1,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot EX-L

    135,431 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,935

    $1,672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot EX-L

    121,879 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $1,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot EX-L

    110,445 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $1,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot EX-L

    110,474 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,989

    $2,363 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot Touring in Black
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot Touring

    108,312 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2011 Honda Pilot Touring in White
    used

    2011 Honda Pilot Touring

    99,142 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,831

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Pilot

Overall Consumer Rating
4.2112 Reviews
  • 5
    (48%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Better than the rest!!...no really!
andonakis,02/25/2011
We looked at all the competing mid-size SUVs and we narrowed it down to the final 3: Maxda cx-9, Toyota Highlander, and the Honda Pilot. The Pilot was last on her list.(Don't know why) When the dealers gave us the cars to keep over night, the Pilot became the instant favored. The Mazda was a close second and the Highlander...well it didn't even compare. Sorry Toyota. The reason is simple. To us, the Pilot just felt like an SUV. What we mean is it drives like an SUV, it was comfortable like an SUV and it looks like an SUV. We are coming from a BMW X5 so our experience with the Pilot is not exaggerated, it truly is a wonderful car. Thank you Honda!!
