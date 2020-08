Used 2011 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas

Dallas Autos Direct is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L only has 142,767mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Honda Pilot gives you everything you need an automobile to be. The quintessential Honda -- This Honda Pilot EX-L speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. More information about the 2011 Honda Pilot: Honda is recognized for the quality of its design and engineering, and the 2011 Pilot is no exception. However, the true value and strength of the Honda Pilot is its roomy interior, which features seating for up to eight passengers. The Pilot's 87.0 cubic feet of cargo space make it great for hauling too. Interesting features of this model are excellent safety, spacious interior, Honda reliability, and competitive pricing Finance available with applicable fees.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNYF3H54BB028567

Stock: BB028567

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-07-2019