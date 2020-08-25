Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
- 91,775 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990$3,291 Below Market
- 206,707 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,600$1,543 Below Market
- 116,255 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$6,570$3,324 Below Market
- 129,497 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,300$1,951 Below Market
- 117,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,995$3,067 Below Market
- 177,031 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,490$856 Below Market
- 188,475 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,754$1,441 Below Market
- 82,610 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,055 Below Market
- 144,671 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000$1,483 Below Market
- 126,787 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950$1,458 Below Market
- 167,894 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,920$992 Below Market
- 169,015 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$6,500$361 Below Market
- 148,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,480$329 Below Market
- 68,913 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,295$1,425 Below Market
- 105,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,795$1,608 Below Market
- 172,876 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,500
- 81,248 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,710$1,442 Below Market
- 187,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$708 Below Market
This site does not offer by default to add the 5.7 Hemi engine or any V.8s. I have had 5 Jeep Grand Cherokees all V8s. The latest a 2010 4x4 5.7 Hemi Limited S, which is great & the power is just so much more than the 4.7 models. I believe that this WK model (2009-2010) with the 5.7 Hemi is by far the best power to weight ratio in all the grand Cherokees to date including the newer ones (2011-2016). The 2009-2010 got a small boost in HP & economy with no weight increase. I also had a 2009 4x2 5.7L Hemi & I thought being a 4x2 would be faster.. not so and I like towing with the little heavier 2010 Type S WK 5.7 (hard to find model) To get to the reason I'm writing this is easy. You take care of your G.C. and it will not fail you much, windows always in Jeeps go bad. I bought all of mine used and had put some money into them always at first to start from zero on fluids. I have always changed all fluids to synthetic the moment I have bought them. Never had much problems unless not garaged and in cold weather. When I tow heavy loads then some problems have come up but no big deal. With synthetic proper fluids and oils you should not experience problems when towing acceptable loads. Don't force the transmission or the engine too much.... it will smell like is burning once you park. These Wks are not large SUVs & do have good ergonomics. Driver kind of cramped left foot when up and flat. These wk hemi feel fairly tight and performance orientated for the price. The ride is soft not what I expected on the 09 & 10. I guess accomadating women too. The seating arrengemnet or size is fine, not having hardly any people in the rear seat suits me fine. The towing is very good on the Limited S model(stiffer front) but on the Limited (2009) not 4x4 is just ok. I would like stiffer suspention and did added a heavy dutty rear sway bar and stiffen with Air Lift bags the rear. Other good things is the sound system. Not a huge vehicle and fits just fine in garage. They are very practical parking in downtown too, the rear camera helps. I'm sold on the 5.7 Hemi because I tow a car here and there and the power is there when you step on it, it will GO! I will say any driver can drive these since they are not a HP bouncing machines. I used to hit the pedal to the metal often when I first got them but now I know the power is there when I need it. They do get thirsty if you pedal it down in city roads. Find the used ones with no signs of towing if possible. No matter the miles on the hemi it should be fine if not abused. People get bored of same vehicle and not necessary sell them because they are bad. These Grand Cherokees (WK) with the V8 Hemi are a great vehicles for multi uses, even city driving if you got $ for gas. Using 89 octane is the trick when towing or mountain driving. No need for 91 or 93 octane won't do any better. Have fun and if you find an Type S (2010 only) get it, much nicer than just the normal one. Despite any repairs I have enjoyed driving the V8s only for any kind of towing, and this hemi with vvt (variable valve timming) is better than all other ones I have ever owned. Add heavy duty ceramic brakes in front for great stopping power and even more safety. You should have no oil leaks at all if all tighten down good that could leak. Fun driving easy parking. Hwy driving with cruise control & @65 mph Florida flat hwy gotten 22mpg. Otherwise 18-19 mpg. :-)
