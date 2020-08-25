Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    91,775 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,990

    $3,291 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    206,707 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $3,600

    $1,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    116,255 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $6,570

    $3,324 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    129,497 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,300

    $1,951 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Red
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    117,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $3,067 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    177,031 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $4,490

    $856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Red
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    188,475 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,754

    $1,441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    82,610 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $1,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    144,671 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,000

    $1,483 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    126,787 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,950

    $1,458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in White
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    167,894 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $5,920

    $992 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Red
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    169,015 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,500

    $361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in White
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    148,910 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,480

    $329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Red
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    68,913 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,295

    $1,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    105,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,795

    $1,608 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    172,876 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    81,248 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $8,710

    $1,442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Red
    used

    2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    187,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    $708 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overall Consumer Rating
4.522 Reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (9%)
Used not abused
Jay Asheville,06/07/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A)
This site does not offer by default to add the 5.7 Hemi engine or any V.8s. I have had 5 Jeep Grand Cherokees all V8s. The latest a 2010 4x4 5.7 Hemi Limited S, which is great & the power is just so much more than the 4.7 models. I believe that this WK model (2009-2010) with the 5.7 Hemi is by far the best power to weight ratio in all the grand Cherokees to date including the newer ones (2011-2016). The 2009-2010 got a small boost in HP & economy with no weight increase. I also had a 2009 4x2 5.7L Hemi & I thought being a 4x2 would be faster.. not so and I like towing with the little heavier 2010 Type S WK 5.7 (hard to find model) To get to the reason I'm writing this is easy. You take care of your G.C. and it will not fail you much, windows always in Jeeps go bad. I bought all of mine used and had put some money into them always at first to start from zero on fluids. I have always changed all fluids to synthetic the moment I have bought them. Never had much problems unless not garaged and in cold weather. When I tow heavy loads then some problems have come up but no big deal. With synthetic proper fluids and oils you should not experience problems when towing acceptable loads. Don't force the transmission or the engine too much.... it will smell like is burning once you park. These Wks are not large SUVs & do have good ergonomics. Driver kind of cramped left foot when up and flat. These wk hemi feel fairly tight and performance orientated for the price. The ride is soft not what I expected on the 09 & 10. I guess accomadating women too. The seating arrengemnet or size is fine, not having hardly any people in the rear seat suits me fine. The towing is very good on the Limited S model(stiffer front) but on the Limited (2009) not 4x4 is just ok. I would like stiffer suspention and did added a heavy dutty rear sway bar and stiffen with Air Lift bags the rear. Other good things is the sound system. Not a huge vehicle and fits just fine in garage. They are very practical parking in downtown too, the rear camera helps. I'm sold on the 5.7 Hemi because I tow a car here and there and the power is there when you step on it, it will GO! I will say any driver can drive these since they are not a HP bouncing machines. I used to hit the pedal to the metal often when I first got them but now I know the power is there when I need it. They do get thirsty if you pedal it down in city roads. Find the used ones with no signs of towing if possible. No matter the miles on the hemi it should be fine if not abused. People get bored of same vehicle and not necessary sell them because they are bad. These Grand Cherokees (WK) with the V8 Hemi are a great vehicles for multi uses, even city driving if you got $ for gas. Using 89 octane is the trick when towing or mountain driving. No need for 91 or 93 octane won't do any better. Have fun and if you find an Type S (2010 only) get it, much nicer than just the normal one. Despite any repairs I have enjoyed driving the V8s only for any kind of towing, and this hemi with vvt (variable valve timming) is better than all other ones I have ever owned. Add heavy duty ceramic brakes in front for great stopping power and even more safety. You should have no oil leaks at all if all tighten down good that could leak. Fun driving easy parking. Hwy driving with cruise control & @65 mph Florida flat hwy gotten 22mpg. Otherwise 18-19 mpg. :-)
