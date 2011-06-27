I have 86,000 miles on my 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4. I have driven it all over California , Arizona and lived in Colorado for 3 years. Bottom line, this car does what it does better than any car in its class. The bet MIX of off road and on road manners you are going to find, ITS HARD TO DO BOTH. Jeep does it the best with this car. I have always had crazy things going off with hard shifting , noises etc from the transmission and transfer case. Pretty sure its a problem with Chrysler because I had a dodge ram truck 4x4 in my 3 years i lived in Colorado and i had the same issues. THE MOTOR: the V6 is bullet proof, gives you towing power that just isn't found in most SUV's in this class. period. In 2018, Jeep is one of the only smaller SUV's that have any real towing ability. Ive towed a Pop tent trailer all over the mountains of colorado. This is no V8 power but it will get you there. FIT and finish. Everything till works and nothing is broken. Some wear on the seats but I still have the same battery! very reliable in this section. PERFORMANCE- GREAT in all weather, escpecially in the snow. pair with the correct tires and you can do almost anything. Deep snow, no problem, Rain, no problem. WHEN IT COMES TIME TO REPLACE THE SHOCKS- STICK WITH OEM. I went with after market bilstiens and was underwhelmed.( i have a few on other cars and was super impressed). GAS MILEAGE- pretty much sucks. almost the same as the V8 truck 4x4 I had. 86,000 miles and the transfer case has gone out. Its in the shop right now. $4.500 to replace( it got stuck in 4 Wheel LOW when i was testing it). JEEP stepped up ( i was over the in service years by 5 months but under the 100,000 mile power train warranty. they paid for 1/2 of the cost( their cost which was lower than $4,500). I thought that was a pretty good deal and I appreciated them stepping up to help me. REPAIRS- I have replaced the shocks because I wanted Bilstiens and thought they would need them soon anyway. I have replaced all of the brakes and rotors, I installed a new Water pump( i did this myself because a code kept coming up- i never noticed anything Wrong but had it checked at Autozone for free). This repair was easy and I am no mechanic- Youtube is your friend). I had to replace right front bearing housing. It got demolished from the snow but didn't go out until I moved out of Colorado. THIS took forever to get off because it was rusted/welded on. this repair is beyond most people.I had my mechanic do it because I couldn't get it off. 5 years and 86,000 miles and she runs great with a few small repairs and one big repair( the transfer case had to be entirely replaced- bearing inside went out and tore the whole unit up)

