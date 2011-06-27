  1. Home
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 engine
  • available V8 power
  • upscale interior
  • irrefutable off-road ability
  • outlandish SRT8 model.
  • V6 model is slower than competitors
  • fussy optional navigation system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

On-road refinement, a well-trimmed cabin and traditional off-road ability make the 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee fully competitive with other midsize SUVs and crossovers.

Vehicle overview

Automotive comebacks don't get much better than the story of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Just a few years ago, the Grand Cherokee languished among newer SUVs and crossovers as an overweight, over-thristy and unrefined choice. Even its remarkable off-road pedigree couldn't amend for a choppy ride, dated interior and abysmal fuel economy. The 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee, on the other hand, represents the model at the peak of its powers.

The current-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee shares components with the Mercedes-Benz M-Class -- a legacy of Jeep's tenure under DaimlerChrysler ownership -- so its premium look and feel isn't a surprise. Drive a Grand Cherokee from the last generation back to back with the current model and the upgrades in cabin quality, performance and overall refinement are dramatic.

Despite the new gloss, the Grand Cherokee still delivers off the highway. The optional adjustable air suspension varies the JGC's ride height from 6.6 inches for easy passenger loading and roof rack access to 10.7 inches for serious trail work. A drive-mode selector ("Selec-Terrain") can also tailor the powertrain and suspension for specific types of terrain.

The Grand Cherokee lineup also features a couple specialty models. The road-burning SRT8 model comes with a monster 470-horsepower V8 and the suspension and brakes to match -- you won't find a quicker crossover SUV for the money. And new for 2013, Jeep adds the Trailhawk edition. Although not nearly as modified as the SRT8, the Trailhawk expands the JGC's off-road abilities with Kevlar-reinforced tires, extra body protection and a standardized complement of the Jeep's off-roading hardware.

Naturally, the 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee isn't the only choice around for a midsize SUV. The Toyota 4Runner is the Jeep's closest competitor, and it has plenty of capability for going off-road. The 4Runner also has a stronger V6, though you can't get it with a V8 anymore like you can with the Jeep. For superior passenger-hauling duties, you'd probably do better with something roomier like a Honda Pilot or new Nissan Pathfinder. But for comfortable manners around town, available V8 power and total confidence on winding trails, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is as solid a pick as you'll find in the class.

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee models

The 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five-passenger midsize SUV that comes in three main trim levels: Laredo, Limited and Overland. Each is available with rear-drive or four-wheel-drive drivetrains. The high-performance SRT8 model is four-wheel-drive only.

Standard equipment for the Laredo includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, cruise control, full power accessories, dual-zone air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

An optional Laredo E package adds roof rails, keyless ignition/entry, a power eight-way driver seat (with four-way power lumbar) and satellite radio. The Security and Convenience package includes remote engine start, a cargo cover, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a USB/iPod interface.

The Laredo X package further adds 18-inch wheels, a nine-speaker premium sound system (with satellite radio, digital music storage and touchscreen interface), dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a power front passenger seat and a rearview camera.

Considered an optional package, the new Trailhawk includes much of the above equipment plus four-wheel drive, the air suspension, Kevlar-reinforced tires, rock rail body protection and special exterior trim details.

The Limited gets all the Laredo's optional equipment plus bi-xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, a Garmin navigation system, automatic wipers, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, driver memory functions and heated second-row seats.

The Limited model's options include 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate, a power and heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ventilated front seats and an upgraded navigation system with real-time traffic. Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and blind spot/rear cross-path detection and a towing package are also available.

The Overland gets most of the Limited's options, plus the adjustable Quadra-Lift air suspension, mesh grille, upgraded leather seating and a heated wood and leather steering wheel.

The Overland Summit package tops it off with additional exterior chrome accents, unique 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, power-folding outside mirrors, headlight washers, choice of black or saddle-colored leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, front parking assist and blind-spot/rear cross-path detection systems.

A rear-seat entertainment system is optional for the Limited, Overland and Overland Summit.

The high-performance SRT8 comes with most of the Overland's luxury features along with an exclusive V8 engine, 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, LED running lights, an adaptive suspension, performance-tuned steering, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, paddle shifters, leather/suede sport seats and carbon-fiber cabin accents.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Jeep Grand Cherokee offers the new Trailhawk edition, and offers new standard features on Overland Summit models.

Performance & mpg

Except for the SRT8, every 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes standard with Chrysler's 3.6-liter V6 good for 290 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard. Fuel economy with four-wheel drive is an estimated 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. In Edmunds testing, a 4WD Overland V6 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9 seconds -- about a second or two slower than some rival V6 SUVs.

The optional 5.7-liter V8 produces 360 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque and comes matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. With 4WD it is rated at 13/20/15 mpg. In our testing a 4WD Overland V8 did the 0-60 drill in 8.2 seconds. Properly equipped, the JGC can tow 7,400 pounds.

Rear-wheel drive is standard and three different optional four-wheel-drive systems are available. Quadra-Trac I is available only on Laredo models and essentially functions as full-time all-wheel drive. Limited, Overland and Trailhawk V8 models get Quadra-Trac II standard, which includes a two-speed transfer case, hill descent control and the Selec-Terrain system. The latter feature allows drivers to choose from five pre-programmed settings that best suit road or trail conditions. Quadra-Trac II is optional on Laredo models.

Limited, Overland and Trailhawk V8 models can also opt for Quadra-Drive II, which adds electronic limited-slip differentials on both axles to the Quadra-Trac II system. Optional on the Limited and standard on the Trailhawk and Overland models is the Quadra-Lift air suspension, which varies ride height based on driver input or automatically via Selec-Terrain.

The Grand Cherokee SRT8 packs a 6.4-liter V8 with 470 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. All that thrust is sent to all four wheels via a beefed-up five-speed automatic. In Edmunds testing, an SRT8 blasted to 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds. That kind of performance in a heavy SUV doesn't come without considerable cost at the pump, as indicated by EPA fuel economy ratings of 12/18/14.

Safety

The 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In Edmunds brake testing, the Overland V6 stopped from 60 mph in 125 feet, a good result for this segment. The SRT8, thanks to its high-performance tires, made the same stop in an impressive 112 feet.

In government crash testing, the Grand Cherokee earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Grand Cherokee received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof-strength crash tests.

Driving

On the road, the 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee's suspension offers a compliant ride that will comfort through many hours of commuting or road-tripping. It basically rides and handles like any other modern crossover, an impressive feat considering its ample off-road ability.

Once off-road, the Grand Cherokee is pure Jeep, offering generous ground clearance, advanced four-wheel drive, low-speed stability and climbing power. Apart from extreme tricks like axle locking and disconnecting sway bars available on the Jeep Wrangler, the Grand Cherokee can pretty much match its counterpart on even the most challenging trails.

Most folks will find enough power in the V6's spirited and smooth delivery and its five-speed automatic transmission. Those needing extra grunt or towing capacity won't go wrong with the V8, although its fuel thirst will certainly add up. And for an SUV, the SRT8 is otherworldly. With blistering acceleration and strong braking, it can surprise more than a few sports car drivers. It does have a fairly stiff ride, however, limiting its desirability as a daily-use vehicle.

Interior

With a cleanly styled dash, tight seams and panel fitment and high-quality materials from door to dash, the Jeep Grand Cherokee's cabin keeps pace with the best in class. Front seats are comfortable and supportive whether covering long stretches on- or off-road. The aggressive bolstering in the SRT8 and Trailhawk models is especially suited for high-performance and rugged trail riding, respectively.

Backseat passengers should be pretty comfortable, and the Grand Cherokee offers up considerably more rear legroom than the Toyota 4Runner. Behind the rear seats is 35 cubic feet of cargo space, while folding the seats flat yields about 69 cubic feet -- about the same as a Ford Edge but less than an Explorer or Pilot. The front passenger seat also folds flat for additional flexibility.

The navigation system works OK, but feels a little clumsy and dated when measured against the cleaner, more user-friendly systems from Ford, GM and others.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(52%)
4(17%)
3(14%)
2(7%)
1(10%)
3.9
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent SUV for the price!
chicagofan00,03/09/2013
Picked up a JGC Overland Summit edition just last week. This is probably one of the best SUVs for the price in it's class. The Overland Summit trim level is fully loaded with all kinds of technology and features and competes with the likes of the BMW X5, Merc M class, and the Audi Q7 all for several thousands less. The fit and finish both inside and out is perfect, the ride quality is great especially with the quadra lift air suspension, the tech inside competes with the luxury foreign brands although the UConnect interface does look a bit date but very easy to use. The 5.7L V8 engine has plenty of power for this beast but is very thirsty and I'm only averaging about 13.8 MPG.
So far, so good...
ramblinhusker,12/03/2013
Must admit, I was initially weary of jumping-in to the Jeep (i.e. Chrysler) family after reading a number of reviews over the years. However, the overall design of the Grand Cherokee, plus the pricing and the engine performance, had me negotiating very hard for a lengthy extended warranty (I know some folks don't like purchasing extended warranties). There were a couple of cosmetic things that needed to be fixed. One of the exterior trims on the passenger window needed a new fastener, and there was something rolling-around underneath the passenger front seat. Both items were taken care of. I drive a lot of miles per year, usually 20k+. One long trip was comfortable.
Love this truck!
Duane Hartle,02/05/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
Originally leased the GC but after a year went ahead and bought it because I liked it so much. Use it to camp and tow jet skis as well as drive to work. Have not had any issues other than some window rubber started to come out on the back doors which dealer replaced. Yes there have been a number of recall issues but none have actually happened to my truck. I for one am glad that they are owning up and taking care of their customers so well. Only regret is not getting the 4X4 version.
honest 5 year review
DARBRAD,04/26/2018
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
I have 86,000 miles on my 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4. I have driven it all over California , Arizona and lived in Colorado for 3 years. Bottom line, this car does what it does better than any car in its class. The bet MIX of off road and on road manners you are going to find, ITS HARD TO DO BOTH. Jeep does it the best with this car. I have always had crazy things going off with hard shifting , noises etc from the transmission and transfer case. Pretty sure its a problem with Chrysler because I had a dodge ram truck 4x4 in my 3 years i lived in Colorado and i had the same issues. THE MOTOR: the V6 is bullet proof, gives you towing power that just isn't found in most SUV's in this class. period. In 2018, Jeep is one of the only smaller SUV's that have any real towing ability. Ive towed a Pop tent trailer all over the mountains of colorado. This is no V8 power but it will get you there. FIT and finish. Everything till works and nothing is broken. Some wear on the seats but I still have the same battery! very reliable in this section. PERFORMANCE- GREAT in all weather, escpecially in the snow. pair with the correct tires and you can do almost anything. Deep snow, no problem, Rain, no problem. WHEN IT COMES TIME TO REPLACE THE SHOCKS- STICK WITH OEM. I went with after market bilstiens and was underwhelmed.( i have a few on other cars and was super impressed). GAS MILEAGE- pretty much sucks. almost the same as the V8 truck 4x4 I had. 86,000 miles and the transfer case has gone out. Its in the shop right now. $4.500 to replace( it got stuck in 4 Wheel LOW when i was testing it). JEEP stepped up ( i was over the in service years by 5 months but under the 100,000 mile power train warranty. they paid for 1/2 of the cost( their cost which was lower than $4,500). I thought that was a pretty good deal and I appreciated them stepping up to help me. REPAIRS- I have replaced the shocks because I wanted Bilstiens and thought they would need them soon anyway. I have replaced all of the brakes and rotors, I installed a new Water pump( i did this myself because a code kept coming up- i never noticed anything Wrong but had it checked at Autozone for free). This repair was easy and I am no mechanic- Youtube is your friend). I had to replace right front bearing housing. It got demolished from the snow but didn't go out until I moved out of Colorado. THIS took forever to get off because it was rusted/welded on. this repair is beyond most people.I had my mechanic do it because I couldn't get it off. 5 years and 86,000 miles and she runs great with a few small repairs and one big repair( the transfer case had to be entirely replaced- bearing inside went out and tore the whole unit up)
See all 29 reviews of the 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

