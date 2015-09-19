Used 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    153,566 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $2,217

    $1,495 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    230,349 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $788

    $2,350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in White
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    161,924 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,295

    $362 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    154,853 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,500

    $202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Red
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    63,521 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in White
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    171,715 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $4,398

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    84,449 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    73,837 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Black
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    83,635 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    99,483 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    83,265 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    170,165 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $3,600

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    93,782 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Red
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    85,421 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    95,530 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    271,455 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,449

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    82,748 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    91,893 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    Details

Fair ride if you leave it stock - more info below
Jeff,09/19/2015
Laredo Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A)
I have never purchased my jeep, however it was given to me. Several years without an oil change before i was handed the keys. After adding seafoam in the oil letting the jeep run for 15 minutes, drain it out and add new oil. Runs brand new after over 180K miles. Till this day im still driving my jeep! now it has over an above stock. Do NOT underestimate the power of the Inline-6 Cylinder motor. The motors are very durable and extremely hard to bend. I will be writing this review with some small mechanics advice to all of you if you buy a jeep with an Inline-6 Motor. And some advice with the issues of the A/C and Heater Defrost only issue and other things. First off with little motor maintenance. Seafoam is NOT only used for the gas tank. It helps a lot of things out. to keep your motor working in good condition. and decrease daily driving temperature, Put seafoam in the oil when its time for an oil change, Let it run for 15 to 20 minutes at idol after warming up. Drain the old oil. and change with fresh new oil. (Removes Gunk and sludge underneath the pistons, valves, rods, etc.) A/C and Heater Defrost only issue - The cause 10 out of 10 times is a $2 vacuum hose underneath the battery tray. There is a valve that soley works for the settings on AC and heater pannel. The hose is cracked or broken and needs to be replaced with a new 1/4 foot long hose. (1/2 inch size i believe) If you believe this can be the problem. Start the jeep up, pop the hood, and put your head by the battery to hear a hissing noise. Whether loud, or seems unusual under the battery. Radiator fan cooling issue - If the radiator fan stops working it has to do with a Relay. This relay is underneath the Passenger headlight and My advice to you is buy an aftermarket one from an auto store like Advanced auto parts or Auto zone with a couple years warranty. Mine went out too but it was a $60 fix. Replace myself. Never experienced any electrical problems myself. But if this is the case for you. Make sure ALL ground wires are properly grounded. Including for lights, Sensors, and your engine computer. (Secure tight, and make sure there is no metal to paint contact, Metal to metal only) I will advise you that this model jeep includes 2 different types of transmissions. (dont remember the names off of my head) But 1 of the 2 of those has the issues of Electric solenoids overheating or your rear wheel speed sensors are worn out. (Speed sensors are also very important to jeeps) Causing your transmission to shift very ruff with close or above 3000 rpms, making a nasty meddle knocking noise underneath. No matter on how lightly you touch the gas pedal. If it takes for ever to downshift when you need to get on a freeway these can be the same fixes. Even if you made sure properly Adjusting the TV Kickdown cable in the engine compartment. Window regulators do have a tendency to fail. Make sure next time you replace one. Do NOT put grease all over the wheels and cable. This causes your new window regulator motor to end up off track, bind up the wire, and break. This advice is given to you based on self hand experiences and these were all 1 time repairs for me ever since. My jeep is still running strong. and im gaining 32mpg adverage with some weight reduction, and under the hood upgrades. NOTE: A lot of the stuff the breaks on a jeep is actually lest cost to fix than you think, if you know what your doing. If you dont? there are millions of youtube videos for simple fixes that you think could cost an arm and a leg. Jeeps are way more durable than you think. Go Big, Buy a jeep!
