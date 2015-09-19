Used 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
11,745 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 153,566 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,217$1,495 Below Market
- 230,349 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$788$2,350 Below Market
- 161,924 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,295$362 Below Market
- 154,853 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500$202 Below Market
- 63,521 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
- 171,715 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,398
- 84,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
- 73,837 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
- 83,635 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
- 99,483 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
- 83,265 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
- 170,165 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,600
- 93,782 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
- 85,421 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
- 95,530 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Lease
- 271,455 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,449
- 82,748 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
- 91,893 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Grand Cherokee searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a reviewSee all 165 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.1165 Reviews
Report abuse
Jeff,09/19/2015
Laredo Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A)
I have never purchased my jeep, however it was given to me. Several years without an oil change before i was handed the keys. After adding seafoam in the oil letting the jeep run for 15 minutes, drain it out and add new oil. Runs brand new after over 180K miles. Till this day im still driving my jeep! now it has over an above stock. Do NOT underestimate the power of the Inline-6 Cylinder motor. The motors are very durable and extremely hard to bend. I will be writing this review with some small mechanics advice to all of you if you buy a jeep with an Inline-6 Motor. And some advice with the issues of the A/C and Heater Defrost only issue and other things. First off with little motor maintenance. Seafoam is NOT only used for the gas tank. It helps a lot of things out. to keep your motor working in good condition. and decrease daily driving temperature, Put seafoam in the oil when its time for an oil change, Let it run for 15 to 20 minutes at idol after warming up. Drain the old oil. and change with fresh new oil. (Removes Gunk and sludge underneath the pistons, valves, rods, etc.) A/C and Heater Defrost only issue - The cause 10 out of 10 times is a $2 vacuum hose underneath the battery tray. There is a valve that soley works for the settings on AC and heater pannel. The hose is cracked or broken and needs to be replaced with a new 1/4 foot long hose. (1/2 inch size i believe) If you believe this can be the problem. Start the jeep up, pop the hood, and put your head by the battery to hear a hissing noise. Whether loud, or seems unusual under the battery. Radiator fan cooling issue - If the radiator fan stops working it has to do with a Relay. This relay is underneath the Passenger headlight and My advice to you is buy an aftermarket one from an auto store like Advanced auto parts or Auto zone with a couple years warranty. Mine went out too but it was a $60 fix. Replace myself. Never experienced any electrical problems myself. But if this is the case for you. Make sure ALL ground wires are properly grounded. Including for lights, Sensors, and your engine computer. (Secure tight, and make sure there is no metal to paint contact, Metal to metal only) I will advise you that this model jeep includes 2 different types of transmissions. (dont remember the names off of my head) But 1 of the 2 of those has the issues of Electric solenoids overheating or your rear wheel speed sensors are worn out. (Speed sensors are also very important to jeeps) Causing your transmission to shift very ruff with close or above 3000 rpms, making a nasty meddle knocking noise underneath. No matter on how lightly you touch the gas pedal. If it takes for ever to downshift when you need to get on a freeway these can be the same fixes. Even if you made sure properly Adjusting the TV Kickdown cable in the engine compartment. Window regulators do have a tendency to fail. Make sure next time you replace one. Do NOT put grease all over the wheels and cable. This causes your new window regulator motor to end up off track, bind up the wire, and break. This advice is given to you based on self hand experiences and these were all 1 time repairs for me ever since. My jeep is still running strong. and im gaining 32mpg adverage with some weight reduction, and under the hood upgrades. NOTE: A lot of the stuff the breaks on a jeep is actually lest cost to fix than you think, if you know what your doing. If you dont? there are millions of youtube videos for simple fixes that you think could cost an arm and a leg. Jeeps are way more durable than you think. Go Big, Buy a jeep!
Related Jeep Grand Cherokee info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2012
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015
- Used Ford Taurus 2018
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2015
- Used Jeep Compass 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Portland OR
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Salem OR
- Used Jeep Gladiator Nashville TN
- Used Jeep Commander Wichita KS
- Used Jeep Commander Melbourne FL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Myrtle Beach SC
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Lancaster PA
- Used Jeep Liberty Birmingham AL
- Used Jeep Commander San Diego CA
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Rochester MN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jeep Renegade 2018 Springfield IL
- Used Jeep Patriot 2013 Bellevue WA
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016 Pittsburgh PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2020 XF
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 Prius Prime
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2019 e-Golf