Consumer Rating
(192)
2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful 4.7-liter V8, all-terrain capability, roomy comfort for four.
  • Quadra Drive whine, mushy seats detract from long-haul comfort, spotty reliability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A charmer in terms of overall performance, looks and features, only a spotty reliability record prevents us from giving the JGC our whole-hearted endorsement.

Vehicle overview

Jeep's rough-and-ready Grand Cherokee is one of the best-selling SUVs on the market, and it's easy to see why. With ruggedly handsome styling, roomy comfort for four adults, plenty of cargo space, and unsurpassed abilities both on and off the highway, Grand Cherokee delivers what most people want in family transport.

Grand Cherokee's Jeep-genetics are obvious with just one glance. A vertical slot grille, trapezoidal wheel openings, and steep approach and departure angles all announce "Jeep" loudly and clearly. Outfitted with recirculating-ball steering, a three-link rear suspension and front Quadra Link coil suspension, the truck delivers a stable and carlike ride, and handles like a pro both on and off the pavement.

The Grand's standard engine is a 4.0-liter inline six that produces 195 horsepower and 230 foot-pounds of torque. This aged powerplant provides disappointing acceleration and lacks refinement in terms of NVH control. Next step up is the optional 4.7-liter V8 with the new five-speed automatic transmission. We heartily recommend the V8, which brews up 235 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of twisting force. That may not sound like much. In fact, this hearty power-maker provides acceleration on par with some muscle cars.

You'll find standard cloth upholstery inside the Laredo and if you go with the low-buck, no-frills approach, you'll pretty much be able to buy a plain-Jane version of the JGC that'll provide you with decent levels of comfort without breaking the bank. The Limited, however, lets you slide behind the wheel onto leather-trimmed seats (optional on the Laredo) that feature 10-way power-adjustment. We're huge fans of the Jeep's behind-the-wheel stereo controls (standard on Limited, optional on Laredo), the Infinity sound system and the infrared dual zone climate control system that allows the driver and passenger to have separate control settings.

The optional Quadra-Drive four-wheel-drive system keeps things moving even if only one tire has traction, and its reaction time is faster than you can say "stuck." The Laredo's standard transfer case is the full-time Selec-Trac, while the Limited gets the on-demand Quadra-Trac II. While going off-road may not be something you've considered doing with your just-purchased luxury vehicle, remember that this is a Jeep, the original 4x4, and it hasn't lost any of its go-anywhere war heritage. Its petite dimensions allow it to squeeze through tight corners, and its high 8.7-inch ground clearance makes rock climbing a breeze. We can honestly say that it knocks the pants off of any other midsize SUV out there in terms of off-road prowess.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee makes itself at home on the asphalt or in the boonies, and the 4x4 systems make it a walk in the park -- even if it's a rocky one.

2001 Highlights

A new five-speed automatic tranny provides a second overdrive ratio, resulting in greater fuel economy and reduced NVH in models equipped with the 4.7-liter V8. Chrome front tow hooks are now included if you get the skid plate group on the Limited model, while the Laredo model offers a Special Appearance Group package with 17-inch, five-spoke aluminum wheels, colored metallic front fascia and body cladding, body color license brow and liftgate handle, fog lamps, body side stripe, and leather seats. A hydraulically driven engine-cooling fan improves fuel economy on the 4.7-liter V8 and a quarter-turn fuel cap improves efficiency at the gas station. Limiteds get an AM/FM stereo with cassette and CD player as standard equipment, along with new "Euro-style" gathered leather seats as optional. The Trailer Tow Group now includes an underdash connector to make plugging in aftermarket trailer wiring harnesses a snap. Finally, child seat tethor anchors improve the Grand Cherokee's family-friendly nature while a LEV-compliant 4.7-liter V8 makes this Jeep more earth-friendly.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(41%)
4(31%)
3(19%)
2(7%)
1(2%)
4.0
192 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

All the problems you will encounter
bondsman66,09/30/2012
Jeeps are Jeeps, they are temperamental, but if you correct the known problems in advance, they will be a faithful friend for life. (see suggested Improvements) Too bad Chrysler, didn't recall the know problems.
2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4.7L V8
hadallthatri,05/10/2014
This truck will take anything you can throw at it. It has amazing seats and design in my 2001 JGC 60th anniversary. I have used this truck for everything from off-road to sunday drives. I have recently installed halos, a new sound system, LED fog lights, a cold-air intake, and a high-output chip to make this vehicle roar and not once has it not met my standards. People used to tell me "It's a Jeep thing" and I completely get it now. This truck is more than capable off-road and can still dust most trucks on the road.
Can Drain Your Wallet
staatc,10/13/2014
I was really excited about owning my first jeep and had great plans for it until the death wobble hit. All my suspension and steering components all wore out at about the same time and I had to put almost $1,000 into it just for parts and did the labor myself. Then as soon as I got it driving good again, the oil pan gasket started leaking. While the engine itself will run forever, be sure to take time to inspect all of the other components and have a mechanic check it over too.
2001 Jeep grand cherokee 4.7
djhjeep,04/29/2012
Iv'e had my jeep from 2005 and got it with 150k on it I now have 256k jeep is still running great but did not get there easily. I had the computer go a couple of years ago and did 'nt know what was wrong until I brought to the dealer and the dealer told me it would be a couple of grand to fix for a new computer eventually I found a shop to put a used one in and the vehicle was fixed. Other than that the engine and tranny is still running strong but I have a small knock and I had another mechanic tell that the head need to be replaced. Simple fix at advance auto $30 bottle to seal that actually worked great. The Jeep is like a tank through bad weather of the NE no stopping it
See all 192 reviews of the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Laredo 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A).

