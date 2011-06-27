Vehicle overview

Jeep's rough-and-ready Grand Cherokee is one of the best-selling SUVs on the market, and it's easy to see why. With ruggedly handsome styling, roomy comfort for four adults, plenty of cargo space, and unsurpassed abilities both on and off the highway, Grand Cherokee delivers what most people want in family transport.

Grand Cherokee's Jeep-genetics are obvious with just one glance. A vertical slot grille, trapezoidal wheel openings, and steep approach and departure angles all announce "Jeep" loudly and clearly. Outfitted with recirculating-ball steering, a three-link rear suspension and front Quadra Link coil suspension, the truck delivers a stable and carlike ride, and handles like a pro both on and off the pavement.

The Grand's standard engine is a 4.0-liter inline six that produces 195 horsepower and 230 foot-pounds of torque. This aged powerplant provides disappointing acceleration and lacks refinement in terms of NVH control. Next step up is the optional 4.7-liter V8 with the new five-speed automatic transmission. We heartily recommend the V8, which brews up 235 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of twisting force. That may not sound like much. In fact, this hearty power-maker provides acceleration on par with some muscle cars.

You'll find standard cloth upholstery inside the Laredo and if you go with the low-buck, no-frills approach, you'll pretty much be able to buy a plain-Jane version of the JGC that'll provide you with decent levels of comfort without breaking the bank. The Limited, however, lets you slide behind the wheel onto leather-trimmed seats (optional on the Laredo) that feature 10-way power-adjustment. We're huge fans of the Jeep's behind-the-wheel stereo controls (standard on Limited, optional on Laredo), the Infinity sound system and the infrared dual zone climate control system that allows the driver and passenger to have separate control settings.

The optional Quadra-Drive four-wheel-drive system keeps things moving even if only one tire has traction, and its reaction time is faster than you can say "stuck." The Laredo's standard transfer case is the full-time Selec-Trac, while the Limited gets the on-demand Quadra-Trac II. While going off-road may not be something you've considered doing with your just-purchased luxury vehicle, remember that this is a Jeep, the original 4x4, and it hasn't lost any of its go-anywhere war heritage. Its petite dimensions allow it to squeeze through tight corners, and its high 8.7-inch ground clearance makes rock climbing a breeze. We can honestly say that it knocks the pants off of any other midsize SUV out there in terms of off-road prowess.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee makes itself at home on the asphalt or in the boonies, and the 4x4 systems make it a walk in the park -- even if it's a rocky one.