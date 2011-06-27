  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(224)
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong and fuel-efficient engine lineup, including a new diesel V6
  • upscale interior
  • plenty of luxury and technology-oriented features
  • irrefutable off-road ability
  • outlandish SRT model.
  • Typically more expensive than competitors
  • stiff ride quality
  • diesel engine is noisy when idling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is tough to beat. Its well-trimmed cabin is comfy for five, and it's one of the few remaining utility vehicles that can handle both off-road trails and daily commutes.

Vehicle overview

If you haven't been around a new Grand Cherokee in a while, you might be surprised when you slide behind the wheel of the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Previous versions of the top Jeep took hits for their excessive fuel consumption and general lack of refinement, but the Grand Cherokee has rebounded in recent years with significant improvements to ride quality, fuel economy and interior accommodations. It's one of our favorite midsize SUVs, and Jeep has made key updates for 2014 to address its few lingering faults.

The two biggest changes to the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee are its eight-speed automatic transmission and a new, highly economical diesel V6. Jeep has fitted the eight-speed automatic to every Grand Cherokee model, and its smooth, refined shifts are a welcome improvement over the lurchy, indecisive behavior we noted with the five-speed automatic previously offered with the base V6 engine. Better yet, the new transmission brings better fuel economy across the board.

The new turbodiesel V6 marks the first time the Grand Cherokee has had a diesel engine option since 2009. It provides the highest fuel economy of all the available engines, and its ample low-end torque makes it the best option if you're planning to tow or go off-road with your Jeep. The downside is that the diesel engine is more expensive than the JGC's V8, but our math tells us that difference is made up at the pump in about 35,000 miles. If you can handle the upfront cost, the diesel engine is an outstanding choice on the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Although the current-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee is much more comfortable and civilized in everyday driving than older versions, it hasn't lost any of its off-road prowess. Jeep gives you several four-wheel-drive systems to choose from, and an optional off-road package provides an adjustable air suspension that can change the ride height on the 2014 Grand Cherokee from 6.6 inches for easy entry in garages with low vertical clearance to 11.3 inches for maximum ground clearance while on rough terrain. Alongside that, the Grand Cherokee's upscale interior continues to be a draw, and it's complemented this year by a new electronics interface with an available 8.4-inch touchscreen.

Add this up and you're looking at one of the best picks for a do-everything midsize SUV. The Grand Cherokee's closest competitor, the Toyota 4Runner, shares the Jeep's off-road aptitude, but it doesn't offer a V8 or diesel option, and its interior simply isn't as nice. The price tag on the JGC, however, typically exceeds that of the 4Runner or popular crossover SUVs like the Ford Explorer or Honda Pilot. In that sense, the Grand Cherokee is similar to the Volkswagen Touareg, which also has a high-end cabin and offers a diesel engine option (though the VW is tuned more for on-road performance rather than off-road pursuits). Like the Touareg, the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee feels as if it belongs in a higher class, and if you need or simply want all of its capabilities, you won't mind paying a little more for it.

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee models

The 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five-passenger midsize SUV that comes in five trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Overland, Summit and SRT. Each is available with rear-drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive (4WD), except the high-performance SRT model, which is 4WD only.

Standard equipment for the Laredo includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, foglamps, keyless ignition/entry, full power accessories, dual-zone air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch touchscreen, a CD player, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Laredo's optional Security and Convenience Group includes a power liftgate, remote engine start, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Also optional on the Laredo are 18-inch wheels, an eight-way power driver seat, satellite radio and Jeep's new 8.4-inch touchscreen display with voice command.

The Limited trim level includes the Laredo's standard equipment plus the contents of the Security and Convenience Group, 18-inch wheels, power front seats, driver memory settings, heated rear seats and a nine-speaker premium audio system.

With the Limited trim, two additional option packages become available: the Luxury II Group and the Advanced Technology Group. The Luxury Group II adds a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, bi-xenon headlights, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The Advanced Technology Group includes Forward Collision Warning, rear cross path detection, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. The 8.4-inch touchscreen is again optional, though it can also be fitted with a navigation system on the Limited.

The Overland model features all of the standard equipment from the Limited, plus 20-inch wheels, the 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation and the contents of the Luxury Group II package. The Summit comes with the most standard equipment, as it includes all of the features from the Advanced Technology Group, along with a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and polished 20-inch wheels.

The high-performance SRT model is equipped like the Summit model, but the panoramic sunroof moves to the options list. You also get an exclusive V8 engine, 20-inch forged wheels, LED running lights, an adaptive suspension, performance-tuned steering, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, leather/suede sport seats and carbon-fiber cabin accents.

A Blu-ray-capable rear-seat entertainment system (with twin seat-mounted displays and HDMI and RCA inputs) is optional for the Limited, Overland Summit and SRT. The towing package that's standard on the Overland and Summit models is available as an option on the Laredo, Limited and SRT trims.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee receives a host of changes this year. Highlights include a refreshed exterior design, a new 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine, a new eight-speed automatic transmission and an updated interior with new technology features.

Performance & mpg

Except for the SRT version, the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 290 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. This is the only engine you can get on the Laredo, but two other engines are available on the Limited, Overland and Summit models: a 5.7-liter V8 rated at 360 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque and a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 that cranks out 240 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque.

The SRT comes exclusively with a 6.4-liter V8 that produces 470 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque.

All 2014 Grand Cherokees use an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Grand Cherokee SRT uses a heavier-duty eight-speed built to handle its more powerful engine. The SRT also features a specialized all-wheel-drive system tuned more for high-performance driving than off-road use.

Equipped with the standard 3.6-liter V6, the Grand Cherokee has EPA fuel economy ratings of 19 mpg combined (17 mpg city/24 mpg highway) with four-wheel drive and 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/25 mpg highway) with rear-wheel drive (2WD). At the test track, a Grand Cherokee Overland V6 with 4WD sprinted from zero to 60 mph in a fairly quick 7.9 seconds. Maximum towing capacity for a properly equipped V6 Grand Cherokee is 6,200 pounds.

Jeep Grand Cherokees equipped with the optional 5.7-liter V8 get an estimated 16 mpg combined (14 mpg city/20 mpg highway) with 4WD and 17 mpg combined (14 mpg city/22 mpg highway) with 2WD. Towing capacity for Grand Cherokees with the 5.7-liter V8 tops out at 7,400 pounds. Fuel economy is vastly improved when you select the new diesel V6 engine, which is EPA-rated at 24 mpg combined (21 mpg city/28 mpg city) with 4WD and 25 mpg combined (22 mpg city/30 mpg highway) with rear-wheel drive. When equipped properly, towing capacity with the diesel is the same as the 5.7-liter V8. During Edmunds testing, a four-wheel-drive Jeep Grand Cherokee with the 3.0-liter diesel engine went from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds.

The 2014 Grand Cherokee SRT returns an estimated 15 mpg combined (13 mpg city/19 mpg highway), a slight improvement on last year.

Non-SRT Grand Cherokees come with three available 4WD systems: the single-speed, light-duty Quadra-Trac I system (standard on the Laredo), Quadra-Trac II with a two-speed transfer case (optional on the Laredo, standard on Limited and Overland), and Quadra-Drive II with a rear electronic limited-slip differential (optional on Limited and Overland, standard on Summit). An adaptive air suspension (Quadra-Lift) and a driver-selectable traction control system that adjusts to different surfaces are also available (optional on the Limited, standard on 4WD Overland and Summit).

Safety

The 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, hill ascent control, hill descent control (optional on Laredo) front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The Advanced Technology Group (optional on the Limited and standard on Overland, Summit and SRT) includes forward collision warning, rear cross-path detection and blind spot monitoring.

In Edmunds brake testing, a diesel 4WD Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is a respectable distance for this class, while a 4WD Grand Cherokee with the gasoline V6 needed 133 feet, which is longer than average. Meanwhile, the last SRT model we tested stopped in 109 feet, a short distance but expected on an SUV with summer performance tires and high-performance Brembo brakes.

Government crash test ratings on the 2014 Grand Cherokee vary according to when the vehicle was built. Jeeps built before July 2013 earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for total frontal crash protection and five stars for total side crash protection. For Grand Cherokees built after July 2013, 4WD models receive an overall rating of five stars, while 2WD versions rate only four stars due to a lower rollover rating. However, all later-build Grand Cherokees earn five stars for both frontal- and side-impact crash protection.

In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Jeep Grand Cherokee received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof-strength crash tests. Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Even when equipped with the base gasoline V6 engine, the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is plenty powerful. It also provides a quiet, comfortable ride and commendable stability around turns. The new eight-speed automatic transmission is a great addition, as it makes better use of the V6's power than last year's six-speed automatic, and shifts much more smoothly to boot. All in all, most shoppers will be quite satisfied with the base-engine Grand Cherokee.

If you're looking for better fuel economy, though, the new diesel-powered V6 is an interesting option to consider. Plus, the diesel's high torque output makes it ideal for big-league towing jobs and off-road use. Around town, the diesel V6 lurches and clatters quite a bit, but once it's up to highway speed, it's exceptionally quiet. Perhaps the biggest downside to choosing the diesel is the sheer weight of this heavy-duty engine: Diesel Grand Cherokees weigh considerably more than other versions, and this has a noticeable impact on the way the Jeep steers and handles -- it simply doesn't feel as precise or balanced when going around turns. In addition, our diesel Grand Cherokee test vehicle, which was equipped with the optional Quadra-Lift air suspension, wasn't especially comfortable or smooth-riding on rough city streets (though it showed good composure over larger bumps and ruts on the highway).

If fuel economy is not of particular concern, the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is a tower of power that accelerates and stops at rates that will impress even the most seasoned sports car driver. It's a sleeper performance vehicle if ever there was one, though its run-flat summer tires and aggressive suspension tuning result in a fairly stiff ride on city streets and highways alike.

Off-road, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is at the top of the mountain for its class. Trail obstacles and steep hills are easily dealt with regardless of which engine you choose (although the SRT version is built primarily for paved-road driving), thanks to the advanced four-wheel-drive systems and the Jeep's generous ground clearance.

Interior

The 2014 Grand Cherokee's interior looks similar to last year's, but there are some useful upgrades. The dash now houses a standard configurable 7-inch screen that can be used to display a wide range of information. We also like the center-mounted 8.4-inch touchscreen that's standard in all Grand Cherokees, except the Laredo. It features an easy-to-use interface and includes a Wi-Fi hotspot and smartphone app integration, including media apps from Pandora and iHeartRadio. It also houses the navigation system if you select that option. Sometimes it takes a few too many touch inputs to make climate control adjustments through the touchscreen, but apart from that minor complaint, the Grand Cherokee has one of the nicest interiors in this class.

While the Grand Cherokee has no third-row seat option, there's ample room for a family of four or five, and you can order up a significant amount of luxury ambience, including ventilated front seats and a new dual-screen, Blu-ray-capable rear entertainment system with an HDMI input. Backseat passengers should be pretty comfortable, as the Grand Cherokee offers up considerably more rear legroom than the Toyota 4Runner. With the rear seats in place, the cargo bay measures 36.3 cubic feet. With the rear seats folded down, the Jeep has 68.3 cubic feet of storage space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(36%)
4(19%)
3(21%)
2(17%)
1(7%)
3.6
224 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car but trans lever is horrible!
Phil,07/20/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Just got the car this week. Our old 99 grand Cherokee was on life support. The 99 had served its purpose, hauling, towing, winter driving, but had been troublesome from day one. Reads lots of reviews and it appears things have improved. Got a 2014 with 28k miles, v6, 4wd. Drives nice, quiet, plenty of power and tows our boat very well. Loads of nice features. The car has a heavy, solid feel. But the damn shift lever! What is that about? It's a ridiculous design and it takes total concentration to get the thing in D or R. Maybe we'll get used to it in time. Update Have put about 10 k miles on this car. Still hate the shift level and the fussy dash screen for climate, radio controls. The screen died and dealer had to reprogram the thing. Great car for traveling, hauling and towing. Base v6 and 8 speed trans are excellent match. Very solid car, no squeaks or rattles, very quiet cabin. At 70 mph the car is quiet as a tomb. We have the base model, didn't want all the confusing and troublesome digital stuff but memory seat adjustments would be nice as wife and I are so different in size. Otherwise the car is very nicely equipped for a bottom line model. I would recommend this car. Interested to see how it holds up long term. Pretty good so far. Update About 30 k miles now. No problems. Car is still solid, no problems, squeaks or rattles. Still impressed with base power train, V6 with 8 speed TRANS works flawlessly. Still do not like fussy shift lever and touch screen for climate and sound system, but would highly recommend this car. Great for towing and traveling. Update: About 42 K miles now. Just got a recall,for cruise control fix, reprogram the module. No other problems. Still really dislike the shifter. This is a great car for towing, hauling, traveling but it does feel big and heavy. For around town driving I prefer our Chevy equinox. Update: The Jeep is used mostly for towing our boat which it does easily, probably 3000 lbs. The base v6 and 8 speed trans is a surprisingly stout drive train. I put snow tires on in the winter and it does great in northern Michigan. Just now getting an annoying rattle in the dash somewhere but otherwise no problems. Still hate the fussy shifter and dash touch screen. It’s like trying to text while driving to change the HVAC settings. Update Jeep has about 50 K miles now. No problems. Just took 1200 mile trip, car performed flawlessly. Still hate fussy dash, shifter and keyless ignition but no escaping that junk in cars now I guess. Still impressed with base v6 power train. It will haul ass on the slab and tows like a truck.
Faulty Transmission
swags727,02/23/2014
This vehicle has great potential. This Jeep could be great and has many likeable and commendable attributes. This Jeep has two issues; one rather substantial. The Audio/Nav system is basically the electronic brains of the vehicle and it has bugs, lots of bugs. The bigger issue is the transmission, it is awful. Perhaps it's not widespread (I hope it's not) and it's just my particular jeep but I have never driven a more balky transmission. It lurches, it has delays, it feels like their is a disconnect between the pedal and acceleration. In summary it is the opposite of smooth :( If it is fixable, I'll be overjoyed...If not, extremely disappointed.
Great looking, not so great to drive
dpkimball,04/03/2014
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
We leased our Grand Cherokee in June 2013, and so far have not been impressed. Granted, the car is great looking, comfortable, and the interior is top notch. That being said, the transmission in this car is a nightmare. Shifting up and down through gears 1-3 is like riding in car with a 16 year old kid that is learning to drive a stick shift. It slams and lurches in and out of gears, almost to the point of being embarrassing when we have friends or guests in the car. It never seems to know what gear it's supposed to be in while driving. I'm glad I leased, and that in two years I'll be able to hand over the keys to the dealer instead of being forced to keep this car long term. It's already been in twice for multiple warranty issues. UPDATE: we ended up buying out our lease 9 months early and traded the car in for a Toyota 4Runner. Too many warranty issues, many of which we were stuck on a waiting list for parts. Couldn't be happier with the 4Runner and happy to be rid of the Grand Cherokee. We were so excited when we bought the Jeep, and it was a colossal disappointment. UPDATE 2: So happy to have the Jeep gone and the 4Runner in my garage. Ten months of ownership into having the 4Runner and couldn't be happier.
8 speed trans
loc1183,05/16/2014
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Well I never thought I would have to write a review. After working for Chrysler for 42 years and driven nothing but Chrysler producst I'm about to change. I purchased a 2014 Jeep Overland and have had to return it to the shop several times for transmission problems. Trans is a 8 speed and it really sucks. Jerks forward to approx. 2800 -3000 rpm. when starting out. When merging into traffic no response when accelerator is pressed then jumps into passing gear. Thought I was back in the sixties again. Dealership tells me that it is the characteristic of that vehicle. Well when you buy a $50000.00 vehicle you kind of expect everything to be right. Ok I think I'll try a Ford.
See all 224 reviews of the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%

More about the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
More About This Model

A looming dome of slickrock juts up abruptly from the trail ahead. We gently kiss the front tires of our 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee up against the stone and squeeze the throttle to begin the 200-foot ascent.

The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 under the hood of our test vehicle is unfazed as it climbs the slab with a self-assured steadiness that comes in part from the ultra-low 1st gear in this Jeep's new eight-speed transmission. Here in low range, the crawl ratio is now a stupendous 44:1 instead of the 30:1 low-low creep available last year.

Hours later, back on the asphalt, the taller 8th gear has the engine turning 200 rpm less than last year's gearbox, which is good for slight reductions in noise and fuel consumption. And the more closely spaced ratios between these upper and lower limits do an impressive job of improving shift smoothness and overall responsiveness as we start to interact with traffic closer to home.

It's surprising how a couple of extra gears can simultaneously expand the performance envelope and knock the rough edges off the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. This is one nice rig.

New Where It Counts
Technically, the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee does not represent a distinctly new generation because the basic body structure and sheet metal are unchanged. As with the 2013 Ram 1500 last year, we'd excuse you for walking straight past a 2014 GC in a parking lot if you didn't know to look for the handsome new headlights, taillights, grille and bumper covers.

Under the hood, the base 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 still makes 290 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque and the optional 5.7-liter Hemi V8 still churns out 360 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. But the new eight-speed ZF automatic transmission transforms them both, and there's more to it than mere gears. This new gearbox has a brain that can respond to conditions with more than 90 different shift schedules.

We liked the base V6 well enough last year, but with its five-speed automatic there was an occasional lurchiness to the proceedings and the old gearbox tended to dither when climbing long highway grades. The robust Hemi V8 and its six-speed exhibited less of this, but there's no denying that this new eight-speed, the standard offering, has brought a new level of refinement and clairvoyance to the way both motors go about their business.

And both are more efficient, picking up 1-2 mpg depending on the engine and drive combination. The 4x4 V6 gains 1 mpg across the board, rising to 17 mpg city and 24 mpg highway, but a 4x2 Hemi V8 gains 2 mpg on the highway (from 20 to 22 mpg) while its city rating holds steady at 14 mpg.

Now With Diesel Power
A 1 or 2 mpg gain is nice, but you need to opt for the new 3.0-liter turbocharged Ecodiesel V6 if you want real mpg gains — and a bucketload of torque, besides.

Bolted to the same eight-speed gearbox, the Ecodiesel is said to achieve the same or better mpg in the city (22 for the 4x2 and 21 for the 4x4) than the Hemi V8 does on the open road. On the highway the diesel 4x4 is good for 28 mpg and the 4x2 hits the magic 30 mpg-mark.

But the Ecodiesel gives up nothing to the Hemi V8 when it comes to towing, as they both share a rating of 7,400 pounds. The smaller diesel can do that thanks to its 420 lb-ft of torque, some 30 more than the Hemi can deliver. Sure, the diesel's horsepower is a modest 240, but anyone who spends time climbing grades, towing a trailer or maneuvering off-road will be satisfied with the ample torque.

In the backcountry, our Ecodiesel tester creeps over obstacles and yawns up the steep slickrock face with the barest encouragement from our right boot. There's enough diesel sound at idle and when accelerating from rest to remind us of what resides under the hood, but it disappears into the background at cruising speed.

Emissions are kept in check with a diesel particulate filter and a special SCR catalyst that receives intermittent squirts of diesel exhaust fluid, but the DEF tank is sufficiently large that it only needs to be refilled at the 10,000-mile service interval.

Jeep is asking a $4,500 premium for the diesel engine, which makes it $2,305 more expensive than the Hemi V8. A bit of quick math using national average fuel prices reveals that the Ecodiesel will pay for itself relative to the Hemi V8 in about 35,000 miles. Guess you really have to want the extra torque.

Quadra-(Fill in the Blank) Off-Road Equipment
Maximum fuel economy and minimum price comes with the dedicated rear-drive models that are available in each of the four trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Overland and the new top-dog Summit that has everything. But Jeeps are all about off-road, so no fewer than three different full-time four-wheel-drive systems are on the menu.

Quadra-Trac I, essentially an all-wheel-drive system that lacks a low-range transfer case, comes standard on Laredo. Quadra-Trac II adds the transfer case, braked-based slip control and a Selec-Terrain traction management system that can send up to 100 percent of the torque to the front or rear axle. QTII is optional on Laredo and standard on Limited and Overland.

The Selec-Terrain knob features five traction settings: Sand, Mud, Snow, Rock and Auto. There's a very effective hill descent control, and for 2014 a Selec-Speed hill ascent control has been added that can also creep uphill in low range without constant driver input. Selec-Speed proves to be very effective on the march up the slickrock slab, but the new transmission creeps so well that we're not sure why we'd ever engage Selec-Speed.

Quadra-Drive II differs from Quadra-Trac II in that it has an electronic limited-slip rear differential that can shift power left or right up to 100 percent depending on available traction. QDII is optional on Overland and standard on the Summit, but only with the V8 or diesel engines.

And then there's the Quadra-Lift air suspension, which offers four drive heights and an ultra-low park mode. There's 8.7 inches of ground clearance in Normal mode, and two Off-Road modes that add 1.3 and 2.6 inches of lift. Aero mode self-engages and drops the Grand Cherokee 0.6 inch below standard height at highway speeds to improve fuel economy. Quadra-Lift is optional on Limited and comes standard on Overland and Summit.

Daily Drive
But even Jeeps live mostly on asphalt, and to that end a dose of targeted attention has been focused on the interior. At first glance it looks like a direct carryover, and much of it is, including everything behind the front seats. But a closer look reveals a higher level of fit and finish and numerous functional changes.

A new leather-wrapped electronic shift lever controls the eight-speed gearbox, and all trim levels and engines get Sport and Manual modes with paddle shifters. We like the very intuitive three-knob climate and audio control layout that replaces the cumbersome one-knob system of yore.

The dash now houses a standard configurable 7-inch TFT screen that sits between a trio of real analog gauges. Too many display screens to list here can be easily conjured from an array of buttons on the left steering wheel spoke, but they include detailed fuel economy feedback, a variety of specialty information contained within the arc of a convincing virtual analog speedometer, special off-road status screens or, simply, a big fat digital speedometer.

An available 8.4-inch touchscreen dominates the center stack, with satellite radio, Bluetooth and a very smart iteration of Uconnect that frankly kicks the butt of MyFord Touch and CUE. It includes a Wi-Fi hotspot, voice-to-text message dictation to your paired smartphone and access to an array of media apps from Pandora to iHeartRadio to Slacker, all of which can be controlled by voice or steering controls.

Backlit USB ports abound, front and back, and there's a 115-volt power outlet behind the front console. An available dual-screen rear seat entertainment system ($1,995) with Blu-Ray playback and independent input jacks built right into each front seatback has replaced the single roof-mounted screen that made it impossible to simultaneously opt for a rear sunroof. This year you can order both.

The Price of Progress
With the addition of the intelligent eight-speed transmission, the 7-inch TFT dash and other advances, the price of the entry-level Laredo has risen $1,100 to $29,790 with destination charges included.

Meanwhile, the high-volume Limited's price has dropped $1,300 because HID headlights, sunroof and navigation have been moved to the options list. Get the $4,000 Luxury Group II to add them back in (also with Uconnect, ventilated seats and more) and the year-over year price increase reveals itself once more.

The Overland includes the Luxury Group II bits, Quadra-Lift air suspension and other goodies for $43,990. But this is no longer the top dog in the GC world. You now have the option of going for the new $48,990 Summit model that includes all the high-end tech, safety and luxury goods except for the optional rear seat entertainment.

The V6 is the only Laredo engine, but above that the V8 and Ecodiesel engines are sold strictly as stand-alone options all the way to the Summit level. The same is true of the 4x4, which adds $2,000 to Laredo and Limited and $3,000 to Overland and Summit.

Verdict: Worth It
In the end the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes off as a premium SUV that's worthy of its slightly higher 2014 price. The base Pentastar V6 does not feel as if it's in over its head, and the eight-speed has added a level of sophistication to the on-road driving experience. Much the same can be said of the changes to the interior display screens, telematics and controls.

Efficiency is up a bit across the board, and the new gearing has boosted off-road drivability, the essential Jeepiness of the thing. And though we won't tow test one until later, this new transmission can only mean good things for trailering.

Perhaps the biggest big surprise to us is how much we dig the new Ecodiesel V6 power plant. And we're frankly floored that our calculations suggest a 35,000-mile payback time relative to the Hemi V8. If you plan to keep yours longer, why wouldn't you?

While none of the engines are a bad choice, make ours an Ecodiesel. And then point us to the nearest patch of slickrock. This is the way to go in a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV, Grand Cherokee SRT. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is priced between $11,440 and$22,998 with odometer readings between 32853 and172736 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is priced between $11,721 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 57692 and130365 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland is priced between $16,995 and$23,990 with odometer readings between 41438 and148286 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit is priced between $19,990 and$24,229 with odometer readings between 36358 and96905 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is priced between $36,588 and$44,970 with odometer readings between 60318 and98400 miles.

