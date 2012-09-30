Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
- 211,451 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,749
AutoNation Ford Wolfchase - Memphis / Tennessee
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 4.0L (242) Smfi I6 "Power Tech" Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee we recently got in. This Jeep includes: 4.0L (242) SMFI I6 POWER TECH ENGINE (STD) Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. In addition to being well-cared for, this Jeep Grand Cherokee has very low mileage making it a rare find. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GX48S01C688549
Stock: 1C688549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 200,568 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Tom Wood Honda - Anderson / Indiana
2001 Black Clearcoat Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!At Tom Wood Honda we are driven by three principles honor, integrity, and loyalty. Come in today and let us earn your business. We make car buying easy and simple. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our customers the best competitive pricing and value. We do not mark them up to mark them Down! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Anderson, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Pendleton, & Muncie. Call 855 289 3104 to schedule a test drive or answer any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48S71C692861
Stock: BC692861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 163,739 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Blair / Nebraska
Only 168,000 Miles! Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers a Gas I6 4.0L/242 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle information center, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Traveler/mini trip computer.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *Tilt steering column, Stainless steel exhaust system, Speed control w/steering wheel controls, Sentry Key theft deterrent system, Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system, Roof Rack, Rear window defroster, Rear deep tinted sunscreen glass, Quadra-Coil suspension, Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch feature.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Woodhouse Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Blair located at 2171 U.S. 30, Blair, NE 68008 to make this car yours today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48S61C520742
Stock: D193867B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 96,546 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW58N81C655091
Stock: 655091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided4 Accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,997
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
4WD. Odometer is 23479 miles below market average!Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48SX1C503667
Stock: 503667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,632 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
Owens Murphy Volkswagen - Little Rock / Arkansas
*** FRESH TRADE ALERT *** WON'T LAST LONG *** Sienna Tinted Pearlcoat 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo RWD 5-Speed Automatic PowerTech 4.7L V8 THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: Cold Weather Group (Power Heated Seats), Quick Order Package 28S (AM/FM Cassette/CD/Equalizer w/Changer Control, Fog Lamps, Illuminated Vanity Mirror Sun Visors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Heated Foldaway Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Security Alarm, and Universal Garage Door Opener), Special Appearance Group (17" x 7.5" 7 Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Bodyside Paint Stripe, and Leather Low Back Bucket Seats), 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cassette, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Convenience Group, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver/Passenger Front Power Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 64331 miles below market average!***See MORE PHOTOS at www.OwensMurphy.com***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GX48N31C516672
Stock: 1C516672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 81,760 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,980
Lithia Chrysler Jeep of Reno - Reno / Nevada
Steel Blue Pearl Coat exterior. Leather Interior, 4x4, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, 4.7L (287) SOHC SMFI V8 "POWER TECH".. Alloy Wheels. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, 4x4, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: 4.7L (287) SOHC SMFI V8 "POWER TECH" ENGINE, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD. EXPERTS RAVE: 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Side Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: At Lithia Chrysler Jeep of Reno our first and foremost goal is to make your car-buying and ownership experience better than any other you've had near Carson City, Auburn CA, Sparks and beyond. If you're ready to answer the call of fun, style and peace of mind; be sure to contact us today. And prepare to have your expectations exceeded. Price does not include $449 Dealer Doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW58N51C512048
Stock: 1C512048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 113,751 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr 4dr Limited 4WD features a 4.0L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Maroon with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW58SX1C584952
Stock: YC-584952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 130,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$3,900
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I6 4.0L/242 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Grand Cherokee features the following options: Vehicle information center, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Traveler/mini trip computer, Tilt steering column, Stainless steel exhaust system, Speed control w/steering wheel controls, Sentry key theft deterrent system, Roof rack, Rear window defroster, and Rear wheel drive. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GX48S41C652797
Stock: 26596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$$ Take a look at this super clean 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo ! This fun to drive vehicle is V8, 4.7l, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48N11C662765
Stock: c038804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2020
- 225,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,469
Serra Chevrolet - Bartlett / Tennessee
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cassette, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. *Serra Chevrolet Bartlett offers our exclusive Pre-Owned Purchase Plan Guarantee on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. You will receive our BEST price upfront with a 5-Day Money-Back Guarantee and if youre not satisfied with your purchase within 30 days we will exchange it for another. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED! Before, During, After the sale. *See dealer for complete details. White 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4D Sport Utility RWD PowerTech 4.0L I6 4-Speed Automatic 16/21 City/Highway MPG Serra Chevrolet is located in Bartlett, TN. As a Chevrolet dealer serving the Memphis area, offering new & used Chevrolet cars, trucks and SUVs to all of our neighbors in Germantown, Cordova, Millington, Arlington, Collierville, Frayser, Whitehaven and Eads, we know customer satisfaction is crucial to our success. We look forward to serving your automotive needs and we hope that we can help you with your next new or pre-owned Chevrolet purchase. Serra Chevrolet has helped customers from Atoka, Lakeland, Marion County, Oakland, Covington, Somerville, Brighton and Brownsville with their Chevrolet needs and we look forward to helping you too.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GX48S81C717618
Stock: T1C717618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 91,807 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$3,995$2,063 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48S02C120824
Stock: 120824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,845 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$3,250$883 Below Market
Smitty's Auto Sales - Greenfield / Ohio
Visit Smitty's Auto Sales online at www.smittyautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 937-981-4317 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48NX2C202960
Stock: C202960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 178,929 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,990$1,390 Below Market
Hillsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hillsboro / New Hampshire
This 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee includes features such as: 4.0L (242) SMFI I6 'POWER TECH' ENGIN. Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, QUADRA-TRAC II ON-DEMAND 4-WHEEL DRIV. SKID PLATE GROUP, TRAILER TOW GROUP III, 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUT. OPTION PACKAGES QUADRA-TRAC II ON-DEMAND 4-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW GROUP III 3.73 axle ratio, 5000# max trailer weight, 750# max tongue weight, frame-mounted weight-equalizing receiver hitch, 7-way round wiring connector, plastic receiver cover, 7-way round to 4-way flat plug adapter, SKID PLATE GROUP front suspension/fuel tank/transfer case skid plates, tow hooks, 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). WHY BUY FROM US Hillsboro Ford and Hillsboro Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep are family owned and operated serving the Hillsboro area and throughout the US for over a decade. Find out for yourself why we have earned the reputation of 'What a Dealership Should Be!' VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Midsize SUV.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48S0YC330512
Stock: R9068D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 85,258 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$3,995$2,281 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48S52C200538
Stock: 200538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$3,499$1,531 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr 4dr Laredo 4WD features a 4.0L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Child Proof Door Locks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48S22C266710
Stock: CYC-266710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 185,156 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,999
OK Used Cars - Sauk Rapids / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48SXYC169229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,107 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48S62C165699
Stock: 165699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
