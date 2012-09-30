Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Wolfchase - Memphis / Tennessee

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 4.0L (242) Smfi I6 "Power Tech" Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee we recently got in. This Jeep includes: 4.0L (242) SMFI I6 POWER TECH ENGINE (STD) Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. In addition to being well-cared for, this Jeep Grand Cherokee has very low mileage making it a rare find. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J4GX48S01C688549

Stock: 1C688549

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020