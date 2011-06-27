Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale

  • $3,995Great Deal | $2,063 below market

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    91,807 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW48S02C120824
    Stock: 120824
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,250Great Deal | $883 below market

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    159,845 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Smitty's Auto Sales - Greenfield / Ohio

    Visit Smitty's Auto Sales online at www.smittyautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 937-981-4317 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW48NX2C202960
    Stock: C202960
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995Great Deal | $2,281 below market

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    85,258 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW48S52C200538
    Stock: 200538
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,499Good Deal | $1,531 below market

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    141,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois

    This 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr 4dr Laredo 4WD features a 4.0L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Child Proof Door Locks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW48S22C266710
    Stock: CYC-266710
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $3,995

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    79,107 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW48S62C165699
    Stock: 165699
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995Good Deal | $482 below market

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    79,890 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW48S22C270126
    Stock: 270126
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    84,708 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW48S82C269711
    Stock: 269711
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    83,257 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW58S02C259437
    Stock: 259437
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,990Good Deal | $610 below market

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    120,371 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Norfolk GM Auto Center - Norfolk / Nebraska

    Silver 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD 4-Speed Automatic PowerTech 4.0L I6 4WD.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW48SX2C312669
    Stock: 00214A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-07-2020

  • $3,995Fair Deal

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    99,916 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW58N42C309119
    Stock: 309119
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995Fair Deal

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    81,147 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW48N52C193925
    Stock: 193925
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995Fair Deal

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    97,159 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, all vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.AUTOEXPOLI.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW48N12C193341
    Stock: 193341
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    95,865 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW58N02C265832
    Stock: 265832
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    92,545 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW48S12C242124
    Stock: 242124
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    98,211 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW48NX2C189756
    Stock: 189756
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    77,993 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J8GW58N12C205752
    Stock: 205752
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,950Good Deal

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    194,645 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Government Fleet Sales - Kansas City / Missouri

    BUY HERE PAY HERE WITH $1800 CASH DOWN AND $150 BI-WEEKLY. NO CREDIT CHECK. OR PAY $3950. CASH AND OWN IT NOW!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J4GW58J02C259624
    Stock: 259624
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    90,146 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1J8GW48S92C331096
    Stock: 331096
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,745 listings
Grand Cherokee Reviews & Specs