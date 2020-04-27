2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
What's new
- No expected changes for 2021
- Part of the fourth Grand Cherokee generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Plush interior with plentiful luxury and technology
- Enough off-road ability to conquer practically any trail
- Available V8 engines offer substantial power
- Impressive tow ratings for the class
- Firm ride quality may disappoint, even with air suspension
- Underwhelming acceleration with base V6
- Modest quality of cabin materials can be hard to justify
What is the Jeep Grand Cherokee?
The Grand Cherokee is a midsize SUV from Jeep with two rows of seating. In its current form, it has been on sale for nearly a decade, and we expect that Jeep will unveil a fully redesigned Grand Cherokee for 2021.
Edmunds says
While it isn't at the top of our rankings for midsize SUVs, the current Jeep Grand Cherokee still has a lot to offer. It's spacious, comfortable and versatile. Available in a variety of trim levels, the Grand Cherokee can be equipped in V6-powered base trims, loaded up with all kinds of options that make it more luxurious, or even made track-day ready with a 707-horsepower Hellcat V8 under the hood.
Lately, the Grand Cherokee has fallen behind some of its rivals in a few key categories such as interior refinement, ride quality and acceleration from the base V6. For 2021, however, we expect to see a full redesign of the Grand Cherokee, which should help make it more competitive. A longer wheelbase should help sort out the GC's ride quality, and we expect a full redesign will also include significant updates to interior trim and available tech.
The new GC will likely be larger and more spacious than it is now and add the option for a third row of seating. There's also a strong chance that the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will get a series of updated or all-new powertrains, including a mild hybrid, a diesel and potentially a plug-in hybrid. And, of course, we'll keep our fingers crossed for an off-road-capable Trailhawk model as well as an updated version of the supercharged Trackhawk trim.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Features & Specs
|Laredo E 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$34,200
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|293 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Laredo X 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,500
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|293 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$36,200
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|293 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Laredo X 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,500
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|293 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee reliable?
Is the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
The least-expensive 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,200.
Other versions include:
- Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,200
- Laredo X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,500
- Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,200
- Laredo X 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,500
- 80th 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,335
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,155
- Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $46,695
- Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,355
- 80th 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,335
- Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,155
- Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $52,695
- High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $52,640
- Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $49,695
- High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $49,640
- Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $87,650
- SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $69,145
- Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $55,695
What are the different models of Jeep Grand Cherokee?
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview
The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV, Grand Cherokee SRT, Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Available styles include Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo X 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 80th 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 80th 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A), SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Grand Cherokee.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Grand Cherokee featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
Which 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokees are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Can't find a new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,534.
Find a new Jeep for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,295.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jeep lease specials
