2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

What’s new

  • No expected changes for 2021
  • Part of the fourth Grand Cherokee generation introduced for 2011

Pros & Cons

  • Plush interior with plentiful luxury and technology
  • Enough off-road ability to conquer practically any trail
  • Available V8 engines offer substantial power
  • Impressive tow ratings for the class
  • Firm ride quality may disappoint, even with air suspension
  • Underwhelming acceleration with base V6
  • Modest quality of cabin materials can be hard to justify
MSRP Starting at
$34,200
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review
by the Edmunds Experts04/27/2020

What is the Jeep Grand Cherokee?

The Grand Cherokee is a midsize SUV from Jeep with two rows of seating. In its current form, it has been on sale for nearly a decade, and we expect that Jeep will unveil a fully redesigned Grand Cherokee for 2021.

Edmunds says

While it isn't at the top of our rankings for midsize SUVs, the current Jeep Grand Cherokee still has a lot to offer. It's spacious, comfortable and versatile. Available in a variety of trim levels, the Grand Cherokee can be equipped in V6-powered base trims, loaded up with all kinds of options that make it more luxurious, or even made track-day ready with a 707-horsepower Hellcat V8 under the hood.

Lately, the Grand Cherokee has fallen behind some of its rivals in a few key categories such as interior refinement, ride quality and acceleration from the base V6. For 2021, however, we expect to see a full redesign of the Grand Cherokee, which should help make it more competitive. A longer wheelbase should help sort out the GC's ride quality, and we expect a full redesign will also include significant updates to interior trim and available tech.

The new GC will likely be larger and more spacious than it is now and add the option for a third row of seating. There's also a strong chance that the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will get a series of updated or all-new powertrains, including a mild hybrid, a diesel and potentially a plug-in hybrid. And, of course, we'll keep our fingers crossed for an off-road-capable Trailhawk model as well as an updated version of the supercharged Trackhawk trim.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Laredo E 4dr SUV features & specs
    Laredo E 4dr SUV
    3.6L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$34,200
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower293 hp @ 6400 rpm
    Laredo X 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Laredo X 4dr SUV 4WD
    3.6L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$39,500
    MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower293 hp @ 6400 rpm
    Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD
    3.6L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$36,200
    MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower293 hp @ 6400 rpm
    Laredo X 4dr SUV features & specs
    Laredo X 4dr SUV
    3.6L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$37,500
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower293 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Lease deals by model