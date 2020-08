Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana

Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this handsome-looking 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Backup camera, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated rear seats, Heated front and rear seats, Push-button start, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, Carfax 2 Owners, Carfax no accidents, Grand Cherokee Overland, 4D Sport Utility, 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, dark frost beige light frost beige Leather, 10 Speakers, 18" x 8.0" Aluminum Polished Wheels, ABS brakes, Adaptive Speed Control, Advanced Warning/Adaptive Cruise Control, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Forward Collision Warning, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fuel Tank Skid Plate Shield, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Trim Seats w/Edge Welting, Low tire pressure warning, Media Center 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/Navigation, Memory seat, Navigation System, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Adventure II, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Quick Order Package 24P, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Skid Plate Group, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow Hooks, Trail Rated Badge, Ventilated front seats.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 10348 miles below market average!Here at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4RJFCT2CC204010

Stock: J04010

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020