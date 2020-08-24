Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Houston - Houston / Texas

24R Overland Summit Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 5.7L Vvt V8 Hemi Mds Engine Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Off-Road Adventure Ii Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) 18" X 8.0" Aluminum Polished Wheels 3.45 Axle Ratio 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Black/New Saddle; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats W/Edge Welting P265/60R18 On/Off Road Owl Tires Winter Chill Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Audi Hunt Valley today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Summit. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Jeep Grand Cherokee gives you everything you need an automobile to be. This Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Summit's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Summit. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Summit, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Summit. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Jeep is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. More information about the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee: The Grand Cherokee has proven itself the premiere luxury SUV for 20 years. The newest Grand Cherokee builds on that tradition by offering civilized highway driving as well as the equipment to make a credible show off-road. The base Laredo 2-wheel drive starts at just under $27,000 and comes very well-equipped. The top-of-the-line SRT8's all-wheel-drive on-road performance rivals that of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, but for half the price. Interesting features of this model are True, proven off-road prowess, new high-performance SRT variant, luxurious interior, and powerful engine lineup All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4RJFCT5CC293510

Stock: CC293510

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020