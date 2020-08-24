Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
- 169,353 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,000$3,371 Below Market
Cable Dahmer of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
Experience the Cable Dahmer Difference at Cable Dahmer Chevrolet of Kansas City! Visit us in-store or schedule an at-home test drive with our specialists. You can also schedule at home trade appraisals and financing appointments by calling (816) 941-0555! Drive away with peace of mind knowing nearly every vehicle on our lot comes with a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty. At home test drives, financing appointments, and trade appraisals must be within a 20-mile radius of the dealership. 4WD 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Cruise Control, Heated front seats, Leather Trim Seats w/Edge Welting, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 742-5901 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFCG7CC248815
Stock: X6232A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 102,553 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995$2,899 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this beautiful 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 5.7L V8 4WD. Serviced regularly! 3 owner JEEP! This vehicle is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, tinted windows leather seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation, back up camera, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, rear heated seats, cd, am/fm radio, power windows and locks, cruise control, luggage rack, and most important 4x4.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFCT1CC148576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,000$2,832 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this handsome-looking 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Backup camera, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated rear seats, Heated front and rear seats, Push-button start, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, Carfax 2 Owners, Carfax no accidents, Grand Cherokee Overland, 4D Sport Utility, 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, dark frost beige light frost beige Leather, 10 Speakers, 18" x 8.0" Aluminum Polished Wheels, ABS brakes, Adaptive Speed Control, Advanced Warning/Adaptive Cruise Control, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Forward Collision Warning, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fuel Tank Skid Plate Shield, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Trim Seats w/Edge Welting, Low tire pressure warning, Media Center 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/Navigation, Memory seat, Navigation System, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Adventure II, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Quick Order Package 24P, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Skid Plate Group, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow Hooks, Trail Rated Badge, Ventilated front seats.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 10348 miles below market average!Here at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFCT2CC204010
Stock: J04010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 87,244 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,995$5,145 Below Market
NYC Auto Mart - Brooklyn / New York
do not sell until 2/26 !!!!!! $4000 deposit _ Dave!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG6CC353297
Stock: 353297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,117 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,995$4,207 Below Market
Ciocca Honda - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
*** BRAND NEW TIRES -- ALL MAINT DONE BABIED CAR *** Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, 4x4, LAREDO 20" WHEEL & NAVIGATION GROUP, Non-Smoker vehicle, New Tires, New State Inspection. Excellent Condition. WAS $12,795. CLICK NOW!THIS JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE COMES EQUIPPED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES: 24X LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 5.7L V8 HEMI engine, 6-speed auto trans, 115V aux pwr outlet, 180-amp alternator, 18" aluminum wheels, 40GB hard drive w/28GB available, 506-watt amplifier, 6.5" touch screen display, (8) speakers, subwoofer, dual zone automatic air conditioning, audio input jack for mobile devices, cargo compartment cover, heated front seats, leather wrapped shift knob, media center 430 w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, P265/60R18 on/off road tires, ParkSense rear park assist, ParkView back-up camera, pwr 8-way driver/passenger seats, premium instrument cluster, premium leather trimmed bucket seats, pwr 4-way driver/passenger lumbar support, remote start, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, security alarm, tire pressure monitoring system display, UConnect phone, LAREDO E GROUP SIRIUS satellite radio, bright side roof rails, keyless enter-n-go, pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust, pwr 8-way driver seat, 5.7L VVT V8 HEMI MDS ENGINE 230mm rear axle, 3.45 rear axle ratio, dual exhaust w/bright tips, hill decent control, Quadra-Trac II 4WD system, Selec-Terrain system, LAREDO 20" WHEEL & NAVIGATION GROUP 20" x 8.0" polished aluminum wheels, P265/50R20 all-season BSW tires, media center 430N, DUAL PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH SIRIUS satellite radio, remote USB port, MEDIA CENTER 430N AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, 40GB hard drive w/28GB available, 6.5" touch screen, Garmin GPS navigation, SiriusXM travel link, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Reduced from $12,795. Rear Spoiler Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAT6CC352728
Stock: 20122728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 107,483 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,991
Fred Haas Toyota World - Spring / Texas
Free Carfax Report! Limited Lifetime Engine Warranty on Select Vehicles! Call us now at 281-297-7152 to schedule your test drive! Inventory shown is partial listing of what we have available come visit us for complete inventory detail and discounts! SEE YOU SOON!Peace of mind - we do not sell vehicle that has salvage title, structural or frame damage and floodedFred Haas Toyota World Certified: 150-POINT INSPECTION All our ASE certified technicians put each vehicle in a meticulous inspection to give you 100% satisfaction guarantee. This inspection includes everything from oil change to brake pad thickness to tire depth to safety state inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEBG1CC319003
Stock: CC319003T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 90,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,395
Gulf Freeway DriveTime - Houston / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAT4CC343073
Stock: 1380055904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,810 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,499$3,255 Below Market
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG7CC135966
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,796 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,683
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Houston - Houston / Texas
24R Overland Summit Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 5.7L Vvt V8 Hemi Mds Engine Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Off-Road Adventure Ii Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) 18" X 8.0" Aluminum Polished Wheels 3.45 Axle Ratio 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Black/New Saddle; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats W/Edge Welting P265/60R18 On/Off Road Owl Tires Winter Chill Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Audi Hunt Valley today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Summit. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Jeep Grand Cherokee gives you everything you need an automobile to be. This Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Summit's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Summit. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Summit, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Summit. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Jeep is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. More information about the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee: The Grand Cherokee has proven itself the premiere luxury SUV for 20 years. The newest Grand Cherokee builds on that tradition by offering civilized highway driving as well as the equipment to make a credible show off-road. The base Laredo 2-wheel drive starts at just under $27,000 and comes very well-equipped. The top-of-the-line SRT8's all-wheel-drive on-road performance rivals that of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, but for half the price. Interesting features of this model are True, proven off-road prowess, new high-performance SRT variant, luxurious interior, and powerful engine lineup All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFCT5CC293510
Stock: CC293510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 183,712 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,988$2,096 Below Market
Green Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jacksonville / Illinois
This vehicle is available as is/ no warranty to wholesalers and the public. Our wholesale to the public program is perfect for many people that need basic transportation. We recommend that any AS IS vehicle should be taken to a mechanic as they have not been inspected here. This vehicle is currently available. You are welcome to stop in and drive.You can call us with any questions at 217-245-4117 Here at United we understand purchasing a vehicle can at times be a bit stressful. That is why our staff is here to help make the process as easy on you as possible and welcomes the opportunity to help in any way we are able to. We also understand that customer service after the sale is every bit or more important than during the sale, and we strive for 100% customer satisfaction. We are a family owned business where you can always speak to the owner. You can call us with any questions at 217-245-4117.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG9CC227256
Stock: U10132A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 111,149 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,648$2,448 Below Market
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEAG6CC215804
Stock: AD215804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,501 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,300$2,231 Below Market
Tim Short Hyundai - Pikeville / Kentucky
**TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION**, ** ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, *4WD*, Grand Cherokee Overland, 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT, 4WD, Navigation System. 4WD **TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION** **Tim Short Automotive of Pikeville, Ky (606)437-1300 or (606)432-1716.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFCG3CC160232
Stock: P4200A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 102,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,449$3,348 Below Market
Bob Jass Chevrolet - Elburn / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX!! ONE OWNER!! What words could be used to describe this Jeep Cherokee? Try luxurious, comfortable, safe and fun to drive, just for starters! This Jeep boasts a 6-speaker audio system with AM/FM/CD/MP3 player, steering wheel mounted audio controls, electronic stability control, hill start assist, power adjustable front seats, and electronic vehicle information center, and more!! This mid-sized SUV is perfect for all your needs!! Bob Jass Chevrolet is a family owned and operated dealership with longstanding ties to the community. We are located in downtown Elburn, IL, in the western part of Kane County. We succeed at putting the customer first, and we are committed to making your experience one of satisfaction and confidence in our employees and our services. We offer you: convenient hours, a friendly accommodating staff, a no-pressure sales atmosphere, service loaner cars, and the all new Chevrolet My Rewards Program. At Bob Jass Chevrolet , everyone will feel comfortable buying their next vehicle. And as we continue to grow and serve, How Can We Help You Today? SPEND LESS DRIVE WEST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG7CC208706
Stock: 1912B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 115,687 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,717$2,181 Below Market
Toyota of Vero Beach - Vero Beach / Florida
Clean CARFAX.Mineral Gray Metallic 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVTPrices advertised must be financed at standard rate and cash prices might have additional charge. All vehicles are pre-certification and activation will be an additional charge to advertised price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEAGXCC206460
Stock: K9470B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 61,309 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,941$3,345 Below Market
BMW of Gwinnett Place - Duluth / Georgia
GREAT MILES 61,309! Laredo Altitude trim. Heated Leather Seats, Flex Fuel, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. MORE ABOUT USBMW of Gwinnett Place is the largest automotive retailer in all of Penske Automotive Group! With an average of 300 New Cars and 400+ Pre-Owned vehicles in stock. BMW of Gwinnett Place has one of the largest BMW inventories in the country! The advantage to you? You will have the selection you are looking for and NEVER overpay! BMW of Gwinnett Place finished 2016 as the largest BMW Pre-Owned Operation in the nation! Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Contact Tomasz Kleps at 678-722-7143 or tkleps@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG5CC194000
Stock: 23310A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 130,965 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,900$2,163 Below Market
Priced Rite Auto Sales - Lincoln / Nebraska
Thank you for looking @ our 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland! This Jeep was a local trade in at our store on a Tesla. Fully Loaded, Navigation, Sunroof, Back up Camera and Even Rear DVD! Stop in today and have a look! Drives Great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFCG2CC226009
Stock: 226009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,991$3,277 Below Market
AutoNation Ford North Canton - North Canton / Ohio
26Z Laredo Altitude Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Laredo E Group Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof Dual Moonroof Trailer Tow Group Leather Seats Navigation System Media Center 430N Full Size Spare Tire W/Steel Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 3.09 Axle Ratio 3.6L Vvt V6 Flex Fuel Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission Dark Graystone/Medium Graystone; Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Maximum Steel Metallic P265/50R20 All-Season Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford North Canton's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude with 63,859mi. This Jeep includes: BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS Leather Seats Bucket Seats 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) 5-Speed A/T A/T BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL STANDARD PAINT P265/60R18 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD) Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road 3.6L VVT V6 FLEX FUEL ENGINE (STD) Flex Fuel Capability V6 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. With 4WD, you can take this 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. The Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 63,859mi put on this Jeep. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude. More information about the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee: The Grand Cherokee has proven itself the premiere luxury SUV for 20 years. The newest Grand Cherokee builds on that tradition by offering civilized highway driving as well as the equipment to make a credible show off-road. The base Laredo 2-wheel drive starts at just under $27,000 and comes very well-equipped. The top-of-the-line SRT8's all-wheel-drive on-road performance rivals that of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, but for half the price. This model sets itself apart with True, proven off-road prowess, new high-performance SRT variant, luxurious interior, and powerful engine lineup This is a clean 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee with 63,859 miles that comes with AutoNation Ford North Canton's 90 day 4000 Mileage Warranty. Also all of our vehicles come with a 3-Day / 150 mile money back guarentee! If you need help with financing stop in and see one of our world class finance managers. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG7CC351297
Stock: CC351297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 92,852 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,988$3,506 Below Market
Mike Naughton Ford - Aurora / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEBG5CC177030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
