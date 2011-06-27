Most Grand Cherokees are available with rear-wheel drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive (4WD), Trailhawk is 4WD only and the SRT and Trackhawk get specialized all-wheel-drive systems. All Grand Cherokees are reasonably well equipped but certain upgrades are offered only on higher trims, including the 8.4-inch touchscreen and the optional V8 engines.

Standard feature highlights for the base Laredo include a 3.6-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and two USB ports.

The Laredo E package adds a power-adjustable driver's seat, a few visual tweaks and the further option to add 18-inch wheels, the upgraded 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and remote start.

The Upland is a further optional Laredo package and comes standard with Jeep's Quadra-Trac I full-time 4WD system (similar to what's on the Trailhawk, but without a low-range gearbox). You also get 20-inch wheels, a blacked-out appearance package, heated seats and steering wheel, and the option to add a power sunroof and the 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation.

The Altitude package for the Laredo trim keeps the blacked-out exterior trim but skips the standard 4WD. The Altitude comes standard with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, leather seats with simulated suede inserts, a power liftgate, remote start, and the 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation. The higher trim levels' nine-speaker stereo is an optional upgrade, as is a sunroof.

If you're looking for more creature comforts, then check out the Limited trim level. On Limited and above, you can go with the standard V6 or you can opt for the optional turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel-powered V6 (240 hp, 420 lb-ft of torque). The 5.7-liter V8 (360 hp, 390 lb-ft) is available but only with 4WD.

Other standard equipment on the Limited includes 18-inch wheels, remote start, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, a power liftgate, a 115-volt power outlet, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery, power front seats and driver-seat memory settings.

Available options include a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment package, a suite of driver aids (adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, parking assist, and automatic wipers), and the Luxury Group II package, which adds the nine-speaker stereo, xenon headlights and automatic high beams, a dual-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and the 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation.

Most of the Trailhawk's off-road gear can be added to the 4WD Limited with the Off-Road Adventure II package. The Limited can also be equipped with the Trailer Tow package, which adds a Class IV hitch receiver, 7- and 4- pin wiring harness, a full-size spare tire, load-leveling suspension, and additional engine cooling. This towing equipment is standard on higher-trim 4WD Grand Cherokee variants.

The Sterling Edition package is a variant of the Limited meant to celebrate the Grand Cherokee's 25th anniversary. It adds quite a bit of chrome exterior trim, some special Sterling Edition badging, 20-inch wheels, and on the inside unique leather upholstery and extended leather trim. The 8.4-inch touchscreen, nine-speaker stereo, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert are also standard with the Sterling Edition.

The off-road-oriented Trailhawk trim level is our choice for the Grand Cherokee. Without a doubt, it's one of the most capable off-road SUVs in its class. On top of the Limited trim, it adds unique exterior styling flourishes, different 18-inch wheels with off-road tires, four-wheel drive with low-range gearing (Quadra-Trac II) and an electronic rear differential that works with a terrain-selectable traction control system (Quadra-Drive II).

The Trailhawk also has an adjustable air suspension (Quadra-Lift) with increased suspension travel and other Trailhawk-specific tuning, hill ascent and descent control, underbody skid plates, trim-specific interior styling, and an upgraded instrument cluster display with exclusive off-road features, power-folding mirrors, ventilated front seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system and a nine-speaker sound system.

Next in the Grand Cherokee lineup is the Overland. It has a few more luxury options and shares the Trailhawk's latter four standard features as well as a mainstream version of its air suspension. It's also equipped with 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, xenon headlights with auto high-beam control, LED daytime running lights and foglights, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a navigation system, a power-adjustable steering wheel and extended leather upholstery. The Off-Road Adventure II package is available, as is the rear-seat entertainment package, the active safety feature suite, and the Trailhawk's Quadra-Drive II system.

The High Altitude package adds blacked-out trim, the suite of driver aids, and a dual-pane sunroof to the Overland. Quadra-Drive II and rear-seat entertainment are available options for High Altitude-equipped Overlands, along with a 19-speaker stereo system.

If you want most of the creature comforts that the Grand Cherokee has to offer, definitely consider the Summit trim. It includes the Overland's standard equipment, plus polished 20-inch wheels, headlight washers, front parking sensors, a self-parking system (both parallel and perpendicular), additional noise-reducing window glass, active noise-canceling technology, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, upgraded leather upholstery with diamond-quilted accents, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. (A full leather interior with even more coverage is an extra-cost option.) Most of the Summit's safety equipment is also available on the Overland trim level via the High Altitude package.

A bit out of the standard structure is the high-horsepower SRT trim level. It is broadly equipped like the Summit trim level with a few distinctions. Unique standard equipment includes a 6.4-liter V8 (475 hp, 470 lb-ft), a specialized all-wheel-drive system (tuned more for high-performance driving than off-road use), 20-inch wheels with performance tires, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, sport-tuned steering and brakes, a sport body kit, a limited-slip rear differential and selectable performance modes.

Options for the SRT include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, two different 20-inch wheel styles (carbon black or lightweight), upgraded brakes, extended and upgraded leather upholstery, the 19-speaker audio system, and a towing package.

Even further down the high-performance rabbit hole, there's the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The Trackhawk gets most of the SRT's standard equipment plus the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (707 hp, 645 lb-ft), an upgraded eight-speed transmission, an upgraded adaptive suspension and Brembo brakes, more aggressive-looking bodywork, and lightweight 20-inch wheels with high-performance tires. There are also some unique interior design cues and upgraded upholstery to set the Trackhawk apart from the group.

Many of the higher trims' standard features are offered on lesser models as options. The dual-screen rear entertainment system with Blu-ray capability is also optional for the Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit and SRT. Quite a few aesthetic upgrades are available as well, depending on trim level.