  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(64)
Appraise this car

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plush interior with plentiful luxury and technology
  • Enough off-road ability to conquer practically any trail
  • Available V8 engines offer substantial power
  • Impressive tow ratings for the class
  • Firm ride quality may disappoint, even with air suspension
  • Limited cargo capacity compared to top rivals
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$23,494 - $77,000
Used Grand Cherokee for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Grand Cherokee does Edmunds recommend?

There's no bad Grand Cherokee in the lineup, and picking one is largely about getting the capabilities you want or need. But if we had to choose just one, we'd go with the Trailhawk trim level. With special features such as off-road skid plates and low range gearing, it's prepared for any trail you might want to tackle. It's still useful for your daily commute, too, and can be fitted with pretty much all of Jeep's luxury-oriented features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Whatever you're looking for in an SUV, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee likely offers it. Depending on how you equip it, it can be well-rounded and luxurious, an off-road specialist or a hot-rod SUV. It's one of our favorites in the midsize SUV class.

Since it's a Jeep, you'd expect that the Grand Cherokee will offer class-leading off-road abilities, and it delivers. With special four-wheel-drive systems, available skid plates and multiple drive modes for varying surfaces, it goes much further off-road than the average SUV. But what you might not expect is the the Grand Cherokee's performance side. On top of the decently powerful standard V6 engine, the Grand Cherokee offers three V8 engine options, including a 475-horsepower V8 under the hood of the SRT model and the truly bonkers 707-hp Trackhawk model.

Stack up all the unique features, add them to the Grand Cherokee's inherent utility and you've got an SUV with something for just about everyone.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee models

The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five-passenger midsize SUV that comes in seven trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, SRT and Trackhawk.

Most Grand Cherokees are available with rear-wheel drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive (4WD), Trailhawk is 4WD only and the SRT and Trackhawk get specialized all-wheel-drive systems. All Grand Cherokees are reasonably well equipped but certain upgrades are offered only on higher trims, including the 8.4-inch touchscreen and the optional V8 engines.

Standard feature highlights for the base Laredo include a 3.6-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and two USB ports.

The Laredo E package adds a power-adjustable driver's seat, a few visual tweaks and the further option to add 18-inch wheels, the upgraded 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and remote start.

The Upland is a further optional Laredo package and comes standard with Jeep's Quadra-Trac I full-time 4WD system (similar to what's on the Trailhawk, but without a low-range gearbox). You also get 20-inch wheels, a blacked-out appearance package, heated seats and steering wheel, and the option to add a power sunroof and the 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation.

The Altitude package for the Laredo trim keeps the blacked-out exterior trim but skips the standard 4WD. The Altitude comes standard with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, leather seats with simulated suede inserts, a power liftgate, remote start, and the 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation. The higher trim levels' nine-speaker stereo is an optional upgrade, as is a sunroof.

If you're looking for more creature comforts, then check out the Limited trim level. On Limited and above, you can go with the standard V6 or you can opt for the optional turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel-powered V6 (240 hp, 420 lb-ft of torque). The 5.7-liter V8 (360 hp, 390 lb-ft) is available but only with 4WD.

Other standard equipment on the Limited includes 18-inch wheels, remote start, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, a power liftgate, a 115-volt power outlet, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery, power front seats and driver-seat memory settings.

Available options include a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment package, a suite of driver aids (adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, parking assist, and automatic wipers), and the Luxury Group II package, which adds the nine-speaker stereo, xenon headlights and automatic high beams, a dual-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and the 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation.

Most of the Trailhawk's off-road gear can be added to the 4WD Limited with the Off-Road Adventure II package. The Limited can also be equipped with the Trailer Tow package, which adds a Class IV hitch receiver, 7- and 4- pin wiring harness, a full-size spare tire, load-leveling suspension, and additional engine cooling. This towing equipment is standard on higher-trim 4WD Grand Cherokee variants.

The Sterling Edition package is a variant of the Limited meant to celebrate the Grand Cherokee's 25th anniversary. It adds quite a bit of chrome exterior trim, some special Sterling Edition badging, 20-inch wheels, and on the inside unique leather upholstery and extended leather trim. The 8.4-inch touchscreen, nine-speaker stereo, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert are also standard with the Sterling Edition.

The off-road-oriented Trailhawk trim level is our choice for the Grand Cherokee. Without a doubt, it's one of the most capable off-road SUVs in its class. On top of the Limited trim, it adds unique exterior styling flourishes, different 18-inch wheels with off-road tires, four-wheel drive with low-range gearing (Quadra-Trac II) and an electronic rear differential that works with a terrain-selectable traction control system (Quadra-Drive II).

The Trailhawk also has an adjustable air suspension (Quadra-Lift) with increased suspension travel and other Trailhawk-specific tuning, hill ascent and descent control, underbody skid plates, trim-specific interior styling, and an upgraded instrument cluster display with exclusive off-road features, power-folding mirrors, ventilated front seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system and a nine-speaker sound system.

Next in the Grand Cherokee lineup is the Overland. It has a few more luxury options and shares the Trailhawk's latter four standard features as well as a mainstream version of its air suspension. It's also equipped with 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, xenon headlights with auto high-beam control, LED daytime running lights and foglights, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a navigation system, a power-adjustable steering wheel and extended leather upholstery. The Off-Road Adventure II package is available, as is the rear-seat entertainment package, the active safety feature suite, and the Trailhawk's Quadra-Drive II system.

The High Altitude package adds blacked-out trim, the suite of driver aids, and a dual-pane sunroof to the Overland. Quadra-Drive II and rear-seat entertainment are available options for High Altitude-equipped Overlands, along with a 19-speaker stereo system.

If you want most of the creature comforts that the Grand Cherokee has to offer, definitely consider the Summit trim. It includes the Overland's standard equipment, plus polished 20-inch wheels, headlight washers, front parking sensors, a self-parking system (both parallel and perpendicular), additional noise-reducing window glass, active noise-canceling technology, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, upgraded leather upholstery with diamond-quilted accents, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. (A full leather interior with even more coverage is an extra-cost option.) Most of the Summit's safety equipment is also available on the Overland trim level via the High Altitude package.

A bit out of the standard structure is the high-horsepower SRT trim level. It is broadly equipped like the Summit trim level with a few distinctions. Unique standard equipment includes a 6.4-liter V8 (475 hp, 470 lb-ft), a specialized all-wheel-drive system (tuned more for high-performance driving than off-road use), 20-inch wheels with performance tires, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, sport-tuned steering and brakes, a sport body kit, a limited-slip rear differential and selectable performance modes.

Options for the SRT include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, two different 20-inch wheel styles (carbon black or lightweight), upgraded brakes, extended and upgraded leather upholstery, the 19-speaker audio system, and a towing package.

Even further down the high-performance rabbit hole, there's the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The Trackhawk gets most of the SRT's standard equipment plus the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (707 hp, 645 lb-ft), an upgraded eight-speed transmission, an upgraded adaptive suspension and Brembo brakes, more aggressive-looking bodywork, and lightweight 20-inch wheels with high-performance tires. There are also some unique interior design cues and upgraded upholstery to set the Trackhawk apart from the group.

Many of the higher trims' standard features are offered on lesser models as options. The dual-screen rear entertainment system with Blu-ray capability is also optional for the Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit and SRT. Quite a few aesthetic upgrades are available as well, depending on trim level.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects.
The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Grand Cherokee has received some revisions, including a new gearshift lever, the addition of electric-assist power steering and a weight reduction courtesy of some aluminum suspension components. Other findings remain applicable to this year's Grand Cherokee.

Driving

With many available engines and trim levels, there's a lot to choose from on the Grand Cherokee, but no matter which model you go with, off-road performance is rather good, even if handling isn't top-notch. The top-level Summit model we tested is the only Grand Cherokee that's not Trail Rated.

Comfort

The Grand Cherokee has excellent sound deadening, plus supportive seats and plenty of room to stretch out. Although we expected good things from the air suspension, it suffers in the city, struggling to soak up smaller bumps.

Seat comfort

The front seats are wide and overstuffed with padding, yet they are surprisingly firm. Adjustable lumbar and heating and cooling up front are complemented by well-padded armrests. The rear reclining seatbacks have easy-access levers. The rear middle seat is livable but not wide enough for adults.

Ride comfort

Oddly, the optional air suspension struggles to absorb smaller pavement ripples, allowing significant vibration into the cabin. It's definitely not the best urban vehicle. Big bumps, on the other hand, are absorbed with ease.

Noise & vibration

Engine noise will depend on which powertrain you choose, but dual-pane front glass means nearly zero wind noise on the highway.

Climate control

The large primary buttons and knobs for the climate control system are easy to operate, and the system cools and warms the cabin well. But some secondary controls located in the infotainment screen are a bit harder to find and can be frustrating even for owners used to the system.

Interior

Jeep's most recent improvements certainly make the Grand Cherokee's cabin a nice place to be. The Uconnect infotainment system, materials and controls are at the top of the class, though the touchscreen forces too many steps for certain functions.

Ease of use

The centerpiece is an excellent chunky steering wheel paired with solid, substantial controls. Large, grippy knobs for stereo volume/tuning/fan speed are nice, but some climate control functions require three to four button pushes through the touchscreen.

Getting in/getting out

The wide-opening front doors help entry. The step-in height is higher than average, but the air suspension can be lowered when parked. The rear doors also open wide, but the opening is compromised by the intrusive rear wheelwell and wide rocker panels.

Roominess

Despite the high seating position, there's still generous headroom up front and good elbow room, too. The center console leaves room for the driver's right knee. Excellent rear foot- and kneeroom, plus plenty of headroom.

Visibility

The windshield pillars are fairly long and thick, hampering views on curvy roads. Most other pillars are narrow, and the tall side windows facilitate lane changes. Standard rearview camera and parking sensors are especially handy in a tall SUV.

Utility

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a capable tow rig and has decent cargo space. But three-row SUVs offer even more interior space.

Small-item storage

The main front bin isn't very big and is covered by a cheap-feeling door. Up front, the door pockets are too narrow for most hands. There are, however, good anti-tip cupholders.

Cargo space

The Grand Cherokee's trunk isn't the largest, and it also doesn't have a very low load floor. But with the optional air suspension you can lower the ride height when you park. The luggage area houses a full-size spare and still offers 36.3 cubic feet of space with the rear seats up.

Child safety seat accommodation

There are two sets of two latches, each on the outboard positions of the rear seat. Realistically, you'll be able to put two child seats in the rear.

Towing

With the V8 and 4WD, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has a tow rating of 7,200 pounds. Two-wheel-drive models can tow a bit more, and V6 models tow about a 1,000 pounds less. Most crossover SUVs don't come anywhere close to those numbers.

Technology

Though the Uconnect system in the Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the most user-friendly on the market, our test vehicle had several issues with reliability during operation. Knobs often failed to respond to inputs, and the satellite radio cut out so many times that we lost track.

Audio & navigation

Audio and navigation controls are extremely user-friendly. Almost any novice can master the basic functions of the Uconnect system after just a few uses. The optional nine-speaker stereo has good sound quality and dynamic range.

Smartphone integration

Connecting via Bluetooth or USB is easy and quick with the Grand Cherokee. Songs and podcasts are indexed with lightning speed.

Driver aids

Optional systems such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision mitigation are nice to have, but unfortunately they're oversensitive in the Grand Cherokee. Warnings sound with the slightest encroachment on other cars or even when a car is two lanes away in your blind spot.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(52%)
4(17%)
3(9%)
2(6%)
1(16%)
3.8
64 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Safety excellent!!!
Savanna,08/16/2018
Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I had my jeep grand cherokee for 3 weeks and was in an accident on the highway. I was tboned st 60mph and rolled. If I could post photos I would...Everyone I have spoken to EMT, Police, the Insurance Adjuster say that I am lucky to be alive.. I tell you all of my airbags went off and after the accident was over I walked away with only one fracture. The car was completly totaled but the driver's seat and cabin area looked untouched by damage other than the airbags and the rearview mirror being torn off in impact. It looked like I was in a bubble of protection and the car was destroyed around the cabin but I was completely saved. Thumbs up to Jeep for safety design this Grand Cherokee took a big hit but absorbed impact from me. I will definitely be buying another because I feel safe in a Jeep.
Leaking Oil
WW,02/11/2018
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I bought a brand new 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, It has 2501 miles on it, and it's in the shop waiting for a new motor, that is on back order for 2 months. Problems with the block, had some manufacturer errors, there are some bubbles in the casting. The oil of course leaked out these bubbles. Called the Jeep company, I get a case number and told I will be called back, on the next business day. Still haven't received a return call. Finally heard back from the Jeep (Chrysler) Company, Talked to the Case Manager. The engine was expedited and the shop received the motor in about 3 days, instead of 2 months. I let them know I was very unhappy and I wanted to trade this vehicle for another new vehicle because I did not want to deal with potential future problems after replacing the motor. Needless to say, that didn't happen. I was basically told that they would do nothing more, no swapping it for another vehicle, no buying it back, unless it became a legal matter. But I was more than welcome to talk to the sales department of one of their dealers and see what kind of deal they could do for me. (So basically trade it in). I went and picked up the Jeep, and traded it in is exactly what I did, and it wasn't with a Chrysler Corporation. I will never buy any kind a vehicle from the Chrysler Corporation again.
Definite Lemon
JWB,01/23/2018
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
First off I love the Jeep Grand Cherokee brand. I had a 2003 and I decided to upgrade to a 2018. I was impressed by the upgrades, but that didn't last when about a week or two later I got an engine light on. Just before that the radio and navigation system shut down while driving without prompting. The SUV shut down after remote starting. Then the remote start app didn't always work. I tried to get assistance but there was no support. Then the jeep shut down after key remote start, sometimes it would not start with key remote start or it would shut down after getting in the vehicle. Driving back on a 20 miles trip the jeep smelled like it was on fire to the point I stopped. After the 4th time taking it to the service department without a resolution I am trying to get my money back. I am so heart broken and disappointed in the brand. Now I have owned the my Jeep for over a year. I still go to the dealer mechanic almost every month and always for something related to the computer system. For months Jeep claimed that they remote systems were not theirs but when we went through arbitration one of the service managers admitted that all systems including remote were part of uconnect which was a jeep product. Presently I am still trying to get Jeep and att to get the wifi system to work. I had to call the dealer for weeks before I asked for a higher up and then they finally took my call. The only other complaint besides this car staying at the Mechanic more than with me is that it is hard to get in and out of the driver seat. I have the seat pushed all the way back and still it is hard to get my knees across into the driver position and I am only 5'8" which is not that tall. I just hit over 8,000 miles after over a year because this car stayed in the mechanic shop so many times. The computer still has some problems but they are a lot better than they were at least it starts and stays running.
This is my 8th Jeep
MJM,11/25/2017
High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I lease a new Jeep Grand Cherokee every three years and I have never had a disappointing year. Jeep has always been, for me, an excellent vehicle to drive and, with that said, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude is no exception. I am pleased in every way, except one. The one item that is very annoying is the engine start-stop function when the brakes are applied. I understand the logic behind this function but, if anyone at Jeep Corporate is listening, PLEASE reprogram the override button so that it does not reset itself every time the engine is cycled on and off. Potential customer's should definitely test drive the Jeep before purchase or lease and determine for themselves if they can tolerate the start-stop function. The salesman generally do not mention this function unless asked directly.
See all 64 reviews of the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Grand Cherokee models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Warns you about vehicles that are in your blind spots.
Forward Collision Warning with Crash Mitigation
Detects objects (or cars that have stopped short) in your path and applies emergency braking.
Lane Departure Warning
Warns you when you're drifting out of your lane and prompts you to correct your heading.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV, Grand Cherokee SRT, Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sterling Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 05/18 (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A), Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sterling Edition 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 05/18 (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is priced between $25,320 and$39,997 with odometer readings between 6777 and67269 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is priced between $23,494 and$35,295 with odometer readings between 6310 and77179 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland is priced between $32,645 and$38,500 with odometer readings between 21937 and42617 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E is priced between $24,200 and$30,000 with odometer readings between 13387 and65458 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude is priced between $28,451 and$33,240 with odometer readings between 5681 and53399 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit is priced between $39,000 and$40,500 with odometer readings between 12144 and50758 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is priced between $32,000 and$33,998 with odometer readings between 20785 and41890 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude is priced between $32,995 and$37,500 with odometer readings between 17769 and49800 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is priced between $77,000 and$77,000 with odometer readings between 19425 and19425 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 112 used and CPO 2018 Grand Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,494 and mileage as low as 5681 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Can't find a used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $25,088.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,143.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,990.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,606.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Grand Cherokee lease specials

Related Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles