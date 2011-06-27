Estimated values
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,729
|$11,800
|$13,282
|Clean
|$9,231
|$11,180
|$12,564
|Average
|$8,234
|$9,941
|$11,126
|Rough
|$7,238
|$8,701
|$9,689
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,130
|$11,107
|$12,522
|Clean
|$8,662
|$10,524
|$11,845
|Average
|$7,727
|$9,357
|$10,490
|Rough
|$6,792
|$8,190
|$9,135
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,900
|$11,938
|$13,398
|Clean
|$9,393
|$11,311
|$12,673
|Average
|$8,379
|$10,057
|$11,224
|Rough
|$7,365
|$8,803
|$9,774
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,628
|$10,555
|$11,934
|Clean
|$8,186
|$10,000
|$11,289
|Average
|$7,303
|$8,892
|$9,997
|Rough
|$6,419
|$7,783
|$8,706
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,949
|$9,843
|$11,198
|Clean
|$7,542
|$9,326
|$10,592
|Average
|$6,728
|$8,292
|$9,381
|Rough
|$5,913
|$7,258
|$8,169
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,679
|$12,816
|$14,347
|Clean
|$10,132
|$12,142
|$13,571
|Average
|$9,039
|$10,796
|$12,019
|Rough
|$7,945
|$9,450
|$10,466