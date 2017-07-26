Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
- 75,670 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,195$2,184 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler, Compass, Patriot, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Commanders, Liberty's and many more. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate. We have over 200 Jeeps Available! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams. Everyone gets approved for credit regardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW58S44C102884
Stock: 102884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,153 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$2,999$1,695 Below Market
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2004 Jeep Grand CherokeeDRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! AWD!!!!NEW!!! BUY AND FINANCE CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!How it works? Step 1. Choose a car Step 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or Video Step 3. Prepare for your delivery Step 4. Request delivery Step 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 508-505-4555We are proud to present this beautiful 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Looks great, runs great, ready to go! 'The Jeep Grand Cherokee wins high marks for its off-road prowess.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- Powerful 4.7-liter V8- all-terrain capability- roomy comfort for four.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW58N34C275726
Stock: 32-1669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,824 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,995$733 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48N04C107813
Stock: 107813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 228,900 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,995$1,096 Below Market
Newport Auto Sales - Newport / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48S64C237441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,205 miles3 Accidents, 7 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,995$721 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48S74C415146
Stock: 415146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,900 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$3,995$769 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48S14C419483
Stock: 419483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,799 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,995$1,144 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GW58N94C146212
Stock: 146212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,014 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$3,995$1,063 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW58N94C377757
Stock: 377757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,442 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,642$1,016 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Convenience Group Security Alarm AM/FM Stereo Front/Rear Floormats 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od 4.0L (242) I6 "Power Tech" Engine Laredo Quick-Order Pkg Monotone Paint Powertrain Premium Cloth High-Back Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GX48SX4C388814
Stock: 4C388814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 83,574 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$3,995$1,341 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW58N24C108662
Stock: 108662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,751 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,999$1,024 Below Market
Family Kia - Saint Augustine / Florida
Your 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is perfect for daily work or weekend road trips to our neighboring communities of Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FLFamily Kia also offers extended vehicle service contracts so our Jacksonville area drivers enjoy a worry free used car, SUV or van ownership experience.With 123,751 miles this 2004 Grand Cherokee with a gas i6 4.0l/242 engine is your best buy near Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Red 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo near Jacksonville, FL is available for immediate test drives in St. Augustine, FL.*Our Car Dealership near Palm Coast:* Call Family Kia today at *(904) 770-4684 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo! Family Kia serves Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FL. You can also visit us at, 2665 U.S. Highway 1 South St. Augustine FL, 32086 to check it out in person! Family Kia Used car dealership only sells used cars Jacksonville, FL buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Jeep Grand Cherokee comes factory equipped with an impressive gas i6 4.0l/242 engine, an 4-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Mirrors, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Locks, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering. Family Kia is Northeast Florida's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Florida used car shoppers and owners drive to Family Kia in St. Augustine for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Power Drivers Seat, Cloth Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat, Floor Mats, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Anti-Lock Brakes, Delay-off headlights, Drivers Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag. This 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Kia Motors Finance Financing?* You can use our Kia Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Red 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. Our Family Kia Kia Motors Finance Specialists work with every level of credit and Kia Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Kia Motors Finance experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Palm Coast, Florida.The Family Kia used car dealership in Northeast Florida is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just south of Jacksonville where your 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Palm Coast shoppers prefer the short drive to St. Augustine. We're glad you found this pre-owned Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale at our used car dealership near Jacksonville in St. Augustine, FL. Looking for Kia financing? Our Family Kia finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale. Family Kia has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in St. Augustine just north of Palm Coast. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Jacksonville consider driving just past Palencia, FL to St. Augustine where you'll experience Northeast Florida's preferred Kia dealer service, sales and the Family Kia difference!Family Kia Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida shoppers prefer like this 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo stock # 200823B.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GX48S14C205588
Stock: 200823B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 89,850 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$3,995$480 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48S64C432360
Stock: 432360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,323 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Bluebonnet Motors - New Braunfels / Texas
Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, 4x4, Tow Hitch, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV, COLD WEATHER GROUP, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, PWR SUNROOF, 4.7L (287) SOHC V8 "POWER TECH" ENGIN. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESTRAILER TOW GROUP IV 7 to 4 pin wiring connector, pwr steering cooler, class IV hitch receiver, 7 pin wiring harness, 6500# max loaded trailer weight, 750# max tongue weight, 64 sq ft max trailer frontal area, 30ft max trailer length, plastic receiver cover, under-dash provision for after market trailer brake connector, COLD WEATHER GROUP heated driver/front passenger seatOUR OFFERINGSBluebonnet has been in business since 1984. We are committed to offering our customers the very best service at the very best price. We know the cornerstone of our business is You, the customer. Bluebonnet is a 16 time President's Award winner, plus we are America's only 8 time Triple Crown Award winner for sales volume and customer satisfaction. Bluebonnet is one of the Top 100 volume Ford stores in the USA and leads South Texas in F-Series pickup sales.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW58N94C103393
Stock: UC103393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 108,268 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,556$354 Below Market
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW58N74C310316
Stock: 110381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,206 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,995$518 Below Market
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Bad Credit? No Credit?? No Problem!! Your JOB is your CREDIT!! Take a look at this super clean 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo! This fun to drive SUV is V6, 4.0L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48S14C339343
Stock: c038483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-27-2018
- 94,113 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,250
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy - Katy / Texas
Convenience Group Front/Rear Floormats Cargo Compartment Cover 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od 4.0L (242) I6 "Power Tech" Engine Laredo Quick-Order Pkg Monotone Paint Powertrain Premium Cloth High-Back Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GX48S24C426990
Stock: 4C426990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 223,794 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,988$502 Below Market
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARITY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS:2004 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED.3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!! SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW58N84C319252
Stock: 8907B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,476 miles2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$3,995$241 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW48S94C181625
Stock: 181625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
