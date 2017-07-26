Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

11,745 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,745 listings
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Silver
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    75,670 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,195

    $2,184 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Silver
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    161,153 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $2,999

    $1,695 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    96,824 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,995

    $733 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    228,900 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,995

    $1,096 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    74,205 miles
    3 Accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,995

    $721 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    87,900 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $3,995

    $769 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Black
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    84,799 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $1,144 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Black
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    75,014 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    $1,063 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in White
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    136,442 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,642

    $1,016 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Black
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    83,574 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $1,341 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    123,751 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,999

    $1,024 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    89,850 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $480 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    141,323 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    108,268 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,556

    $354 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    168,206 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $518 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    94,113 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,250

  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Silver
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    223,794 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,988

    $502 Below Market
  • 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    82,476 miles
    2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $241 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6475 Reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
482,803 km ( 300,000 miles) and still going strong
Rotorhead,07/26/2017
Overland 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I purchased this Grand Cherokee Overland, new, in 2004. This is the third Grand Cherokee (WJ) and my first Overland. First of all, after spending the first 12 years in the USA, I exported my Jeep to Costa Rica. I converted the instrument cluster to metric per import requirements which is why the title wording. The Jeep had 262,000 miles at export and has had it's typical share of maintenance and repair items. Mileage is now over 300,000 with the original engine and transmission. The Jeep does have some modifications. Some for performance, some for mileage and some just for looks. I added a suspension lift to clear larger tires. Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland’s have a different axle gear ratio. This is for performance but fuel mileage suffers on the highway. By adding 31” tall tires I gained 1-2 MPH just by slowing the engine RPM’s Of course I needed to adjust the speedometer with a “tuner”, but also changed the fuel required to regular gas and better performance for highway driving. Mileage, on the interstate with moderate hills and mountains always averages 22-23 MPG. This is staying at the speed limit and easy acceleration. The addition of a cold air intake bumps the mileage up another notch too. I have always used Mobile 1 synthetic oil and a premium oil filter. Change intervals are 10,000 miles. Every three years I flush ALL fluids…brake, transmission, cooling, transfer case and differentials. Not all is perfect. I needed to rebuild my front differential due to excessive bearing wear. I replaced the front hubs and drive shafts at the same time since they were already out of the Jeep. Brakes are indeed a weak point on these Jeeps. The factory brakes didn’t seem to last long before warping became an issue. I replaced them with PowerStop brand and they lasted about 100k miles. I have accomplished this procedure three times now with the same predicted mileage…100k per set. The interior leather is not of the highest quality and the center arm rest needs to be recovered in synthetic leather. All in all, the Jeep performs very well, even in the tough third world environment. Like a contributor before stated…”take care of the Jeep and it’ll take care of you” Sound words of advice.
