Consumer Rating
(22)
2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

  • True off-road capability, decent on-pavement agility given its off-road prowess, incredible performance from the SRT8 model.
  • Cramped backseat, limited cargo space, a true gas hog with the V8, underpowered and inefficient V6, bouncy highway ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For those who require an SUV with off-road and towing capabilities, the 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee makes for a compelling choice. However, its dated design and thirsty engines keep it from challenging more contemporary choices.

Vehicle overview

The Jeep Grand Cherokee's silhouette is no stranger to wilderness trails or metropolitan highways. As one of the first mainstream SUVs to hit the market back in the early '90s, the Grand Cherokee has long been a popular choice for people wanting a vehicle that possesses both off-road prowess and respectable urban civility. The 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee (JGC) stays close to its off-roading roots thanks to an advanced four-wheel-drive system, and for the most part, it's still a pretty civil vehicle to drive. Add to that the JGC's maximum towing capacity of 7,400 pounds and you can see why the "utility" in "SUV" is well deserved.

Unfortunately for Jeep, the vast majority of SUV owners rarely, if ever, stray from the pavement. For them, an SUV with the space and appointments for the civilized world is more important, and in this regard, the Grand Cherokee comes up short. The Grand Cherokee isn't particularly roomy, especially in the second row, and overall cargo space is less than what you'll find in many other models.

There is some good news under the hood. The two optional V8s provide plenty of grunt -- the hot-rod SRT8 version, in particular, is a hoot to drive with a 0-60-mph time of just 4.7 seconds -- but this naturally puts the hurt on fuel economy. Amusingly, the underpowered base V6 offers virtually no fuel economy benefit, so you pretty much have to order a V8 to make the JGC a viable choice.

As the latest Jeep Grand Cherokee takes to the stage for its swan song (a redesigned model is expected next year), it is surrounded by a cast of significantly better choices. The select few who still need off-road capabilities would be better served by the new Toyota 4Runner and, to a lesser degree, the Kia Borrego. For the rest of the population, midsize crossovers like the Ford Edge, Nissan Murano and Toyota Highlander are better choices overall.

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee models

The 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee midsize SUV is offered in three trim levels: base Laredo, luxurious Limited and ultrahigh-performance SRT8. The Laredo and Limited are available with either rear- or four-wheel drive, while the SRT8 is all-wheel drive only.

The Laredo's standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a 60/40-split rear seatback, cruise control, a trip computer and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. Options on the Laredo include a sunroof, foglights, a rear back-up camera with parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic headlights, power-adjustable pedals, a power front passenger seat, heated front seats, remote ignition, leather upholstery, Bluetooth, a navigation system with real-time traffic, an upgraded stereo, an iPod interface and a hard drive for digital music storage.

The Limited includes all of those features as standard and adds dual-zone climate control, driver seat memory functions, rain-sensing wipers and heated rear seats. The ultrahigh-performance Grand Cherokee SRT8 is equipped much like the Laredo (with similar options) but comes with 20-inch wheels, a street-biased sport suspension, larger brakes, special exterior styling enhancements, a performance trip computer, front sport seats, leather and suede upholstery and leather trim with a carbon-fiber look. SRT8-only options include a body-heat-sensing climate control system and an 11-speaker Kicker sound system.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Jeep Grand Cherokee's Overland trim level has been discontinued, as have the 4.7-liter V8 and diesel engine options. Also, the lineup sees a shuffling of minor features among surviving trim levels.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo and Limited models come standard with a 3.7-liter V6 that makes 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. Buyers may opt for a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 good for 357 hp and 389 lb-ft of torque. The high-performance SRT8 model receives a 6.1-liter V8 that generates 420 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission available across the board.

For the V6 models, fuel economy is underwhelming at an EPA estimated 16 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined for two-wheel-drive variants, while the 5.7-liter V8 models are rated at 14/20/16 mpg. Four-wheel-drive models deliver 1 mpg less across the board. The all-wheel-drive SRT8 turns in a predictably low 12/16/13 mpg.

Four-wheel-drive Laredos come with the Quadra-Trac I system, which essentially functions as all-wheel drive. Optional on the Laredo and standard on the Limited is the full-time Quadra-Trac II system, which adds a set of low-range gears. The Quadra-Drive II system, available on both Laredo and Limited, combines a two-speed transfer case with front, rear and center electronic limited-slip differentials. Grand Cherokees equipped with Quadra-Drive II include hill descent control, hill start assist and skid plates. The SRT8 comes with an exclusive all-wheel-drive system that's optimized for performance driving.

If you're interested in towing, your best option is the 5.7-liter V8, which gives a properly equipped Grand Cherokee a tow capacity of 7,400 pounds.

Safety

Safety features on the 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee include antilock disc brakes, stability control and side curtain airbags with a roll-over detection system. Trailer sway control is available as an option on the Laredo and Limited.

In government crash tests, the Jeep Grand Cherokee earned a perfect five-star rating in both frontal and side impact protection for all occupants. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the JGC its best rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset test but the second worst rating of "Marginal" in the side-impact test.

Driving

Considering the 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee's off-road prowess, its on-road manners are surprisingly good. Steering is precise and handling is mostly sure-footed, although the suspension can be jittery over cracks and potholes. In off-road situations, the Jeep's generous wheel travel and advanced 4WD hardware earn it true mountain-goat status.

The base V6 is woefully underpowered and lacks any significant fuel economy advantage. We recommend that buyers opt for the powerful 5.7-liter V8 if they can swing the additional cost.

The specialized SRT8 model provides more than just wicked acceleration and intoxicating sounds. A precisely tuned suspension and quick steering allow you to hustle it through turns as if it were a much smaller vehicle, and the oversized Brembo brakes skim off speed quickly and resist fade. Those expecting the Grand Cherokee's typical forgiving ride quality will be disappointed, however, as the SRT modifications firm up the suspension considerably.

Interior

The Grand Cherokee's cabin is on the small side compared to other midsize SUVs. The front seats offer plenty of room, but the cramped rear seats are only suitable for children. Cargo capacity is 35 cubic feet behind the rear seat, expanding to 69 cubes with the seats folded, which is about the same as in the Ford Edge but much less than in the Nissan Pathfinder and Toyota Highlander. Materials quality has never been this Jeep's strong point, but a recent refresh yielded some improvement in that area.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(64%)
4(27%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
22 reviews
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Used not abused
Jay Asheville,06/07/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A)
This site does not offer by default to add the 5.7 Hemi engine or any V.8s. I have had 5 Jeep Grand Cherokees all V8s. The latest a 2010 4x4 5.7 Hemi Limited S, which is great & the power is just so much more than the 4.7 models. I believe that this WK model (2009-2010) with the 5.7 Hemi is by far the best power to weight ratio in all the grand Cherokees to date including the newer ones (2011-2016). The 2009-2010 got a small boost in HP & economy with no weight increase. I also had a 2009 4x2 5.7L Hemi & I thought being a 4x2 would be faster.. not so and I like towing with the little heavier 2010 Type S WK 5.7 (hard to find model) To get to the reason I'm writing this is easy. You take care of your G.C. and it will not fail you much, windows always in Jeeps go bad. I bought all of mine used and had put some money into them always at first to start from zero on fluids. I have always changed all fluids to synthetic the moment I have bought them. Never had much problems unless not garaged and in cold weather. When I tow heavy loads then some problems have come up but no big deal. With synthetic proper fluids and oils you should not experience problems when towing acceptable loads. Don't force the transmission or the engine too much.... it will smell like is burning once you park. These Wks are not large SUVs & do have good ergonomics. Driver kind of cramped left foot when up and flat. These wk hemi feel fairly tight and performance orientated for the price. The ride is soft not what I expected on the 09 & 10. I guess accomadating women too. The seating arrengemnet or size is fine, not having hardly any people in the rear seat suits me fine. The towing is very good on the Limited S model(stiffer front) but on the Limited (2009) not 4x4 is just ok. I would like stiffer suspention and did added a heavy dutty rear sway bar and stiffen with Air Lift bags the rear. Other good things is the sound system. Not a huge vehicle and fits just fine in garage. They are very practical parking in downtown too, the rear camera helps. I'm sold on the 5.7 Hemi because I tow a car here and there and the power is there when you step on it, it will GO! I will say any driver can drive these since they are not a HP bouncing machines. I used to hit the pedal to the metal often when I first got them but now I know the power is there when I need it. They do get thirsty if you pedal it down in city roads. Find the used ones with no signs of towing if possible. No matter the miles on the hemi it should be fine if not abused. People get bored of same vehicle and not necessary sell them because they are bad. These Grand Cherokees (WK) with the V8 Hemi are a great vehicles for multi uses, even city driving if you got $ for gas. Using 89 octane is the trick when towing or mountain driving. No need for 91 or 93 octane won't do any better. Have fun and if you find an Type S (2010 only) get it, much nicer than just the normal one. Despite any repairs I have enjoyed driving the V8s only for any kind of towing, and this hemi with vvt (variable valve timming) is better than all other ones I have ever owned. Add heavy duty ceramic brakes in front for great stopping power and even more safety. You should have no oil leaks at all if all tighten down good that could leak. Fun driving easy parking. Hwy driving with cruise control & @65 mph Florida flat hwy gotten 22mpg. Otherwise 18-19 mpg. :-)
Still loving this SUV after almost 4 years
vpjeep,07/06/2013
I have had this 2010 GC Laredo 3.7L base model for almost 4 years. No fancy shmancy bells or whistles; the 2WD SUV is perfect for southern/rainy climates. It sits up high, steering is tight/responsive, super Mercedes W5A580 tried- and-tested transmission, and a window liftgate to carry long items. (Very few SUVs have that window liftgate feature.) In 4 years, I have had nothing but smooth, reliable performance. TIRES. Oh what a difference good tires make- recently replaced the stock Forteras with Michelin LTX M/S and it feels like a brand new car with perfect handling. I am even happier with it now. Corners great, solid grip and confidence in major rain, and a ride smooth as glass.
It's Still a Jeep!
Samuel,06/03/2010
My family has been buying Jeeps for years now and has had generally pretty good luck with them. Our 2010 Grand Cherokee Laredo is no exception. Before believing the professional reviewers who claim the 3.7 liter V6 engine is underpowered, I suggest you drive one and decide for yourself. Mine has plenty of get up & go although the mileage could be better. My dealer was doubling the manufacturer's rebate, meaning I saved over $10,000 off of MSRP before they looked at my trade-in.
First Jeep GC
jimsjeep,02/27/2011
Didn't even consider a Jeep when I was looking at new SUVs. The limited model was very smartly styled, black with chrome accents. I wanted a V8 w 4WD, with Nav, bluetooth, memory and heated seats. The 5.7 hemi is terrific, getting 15 mpg city and 17.5 hwy over first 10K miles. steering is precise, suspension is firm but sophisticated, not like a truck (or our 2000 EB Explorer). Brakes are the right balance of pedal pressure and stopping distance. I haven't found anything that the 4WD couldn't handle on snowy mtn. roads. The Navi/radio/bluetooth system with voice interaction is very smart and responsive. This car is definitely smarter than I am . This car has been flawless.
See all 22 reviews of the 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is priced between $5,900 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 104837 and166552 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 111610 and111610 miles.

Which used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2010 Grand Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,900 and mileage as low as 104837 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

