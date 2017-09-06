Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

I did a lot of research and reviewed Mercedes, BMW, Volvo, Land Rover and Lexus online before narrowing things down to the Mercedes GLC and Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit due to number of factors including price, proximity to dealer, reviews, etc. My estimated budget was $50k. I test drove both cars and gave them both high marks. However, Jeep blew me away. It is a solid, quiet, well put together car with fit and finish as good as the Germans. While the Merc may have a slight edge on technology, ease of use goes to the Jeep. It is intuitive and requires little training to understand where all the controls are located. The Jeep is also a larger, more capable SUV than the Merc GLC which gives more flexibility. Value-wise, the Grand Cherokee Summit was several thousand less than the comparably equipped GLC and the dealer was willing to give me quite a bit more in trade than the Mercedes dealer. After a few weeks of owning the Jeep, I continue to be a happy owner. The car runs great and the 6 cylinder engine provides even more power and response than my previous Lincoln MKX 8 cylinder while getting around 22 mpg combined. I am also greatly enjoying the Harmon Kardon sound system that comes in the Summit version. One of the best factory installed car stereos I've heard. Update 6/9/17 - Still enjoying the Jeep very much. I have about 15k miles on it now and car has mostly been solid with one exception. Last fall and winter when the weather turned cold, my check engine light came on and my remote starter would not operate. Since that indicator light is multi-function, it was important to bring in the vehicle asap as I didn't want to void my warranty if it was something serious. It turned out that the problem occurred with several other Grand Cherokees that the dealer had sold as well and they were having difficulty diagnosing it. The diagnostics indicated a problem with a cam shaft timing sensor. They replaced a solenoid and reset the engine check light but the problem reoccurred several weeks later when the weather got cold again. Eventually after a couple of trips to the dealer they worked with Chrysler and after several more weeks, Chrysler was able to solve the problem. It took three, time consuming trips to the dealer to finally sort it out which was frustrating. However, the dealer was good about providing loaners and treated me well and eventually were able to fix the car. The problem did not reoccur for the rest of the winter. I remain quite happy with the vehicle.

