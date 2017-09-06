Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

11,745 listings
Grand Cherokee Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    27,009 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,799

    $5,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    85,640 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,996

    $4,484 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in White
    certified

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    20,426 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,922

    $3,312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Silver
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    61,545 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,316

    $4,234 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    67,988 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,999

    $4,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    79,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Gray
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    31,753 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,765

    $3,933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Silver
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    50,578 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,300

    $4,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    118,894 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,928

    $2,344 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    25,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,777

    $2,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Silver
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    99,125 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,500

    $2,737 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Gray
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    100,680 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,998

    $3,349 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    30,582 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,994

    $3,924 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    68,394 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,917

    $2,726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Silver
    certified

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    41,267 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,700

    $3,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    48,626 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,795

    $2,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    93,674 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $21,025

    $2,708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    46,607 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,333

    $3,332 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overall Consumer Rating
4.265 Reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Compares nicely to more expensive competition
Randy G.,06/08/2016
Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I did a lot of research and reviewed Mercedes, BMW, Volvo, Land Rover and Lexus online before narrowing things down to the Mercedes GLC and Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit due to number of factors including price, proximity to dealer, reviews, etc. My estimated budget was $50k. I test drove both cars and gave them both high marks. However, Jeep blew me away. It is a solid, quiet, well put together car with fit and finish as good as the Germans. While the Merc may have a slight edge on technology, ease of use goes to the Jeep. It is intuitive and requires little training to understand where all the controls are located. The Jeep is also a larger, more capable SUV than the Merc GLC which gives more flexibility. Value-wise, the Grand Cherokee Summit was several thousand less than the comparably equipped GLC and the dealer was willing to give me quite a bit more in trade than the Mercedes dealer. After a few weeks of owning the Jeep, I continue to be a happy owner. The car runs great and the 6 cylinder engine provides even more power and response than my previous Lincoln MKX 8 cylinder while getting around 22 mpg combined. I am also greatly enjoying the Harmon Kardon sound system that comes in the Summit version. One of the best factory installed car stereos I've heard. Update 6/9/17 - Still enjoying the Jeep very much. I have about 15k miles on it now and car has mostly been solid with one exception. Last fall and winter when the weather turned cold, my check engine light came on and my remote starter would not operate. Since that indicator light is multi-function, it was important to bring in the vehicle asap as I didn't want to void my warranty if it was something serious. It turned out that the problem occurred with several other Grand Cherokees that the dealer had sold as well and they were having difficulty diagnosing it. The diagnostics indicated a problem with a cam shaft timing sensor. They replaced a solenoid and reset the engine check light but the problem reoccurred several weeks later when the weather got cold again. Eventually after a couple of trips to the dealer they worked with Chrysler and after several more weeks, Chrysler was able to solve the problem. It took three, time consuming trips to the dealer to finally sort it out which was frustrating. However, the dealer was good about providing loaners and treated me well and eventually were able to fix the car. The problem did not reoccur for the rest of the winter. I remain quite happy with the vehicle.
