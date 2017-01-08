Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
11,745 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a reviewSee all 166 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.8166 Reviews
Report abuse
shane,08/01/2017
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A)
First a bit of car owning history: I have owned the Chrysler P.T Cruiser that was an '07, I've owned a 2008 Chrysler Pacifica and now I'm the owner of a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo edition with 4 wheel drive. I bought this car for two reasons 1-I've been a long life Chrysler fan and so I took them up on the Jeep line. I will admit with owning a Chrysler product there will be maintence, it's just par for the course. Especially from the DaimlerChrysler years. I would like to say, however, that when Daimler owned Chrylser the designs, such as the one for the 2005-2010 Jeeps are some of the most handsome the company has ever put out. 2-I wanted a classic SUV with 4 wheel drive to get me through my Ohio winter commute to work. I can honestly say the only real issues I have had are the windows (the front two windows seem to act up, want to get stuck but eventually will work) the back window had to be repaired entirely with a new motor. I bought the car with a 100,000 miles even and at 106,000 I had to get a new alternator. Not bad because it had been the first replacement. The car is 10 years old after all. But, other than that, she runs like a champ. I'm in love with the look, much more than I am with the new Jeeps since Fiat bought Chrysler out. I also love the space, the interior design as well as the way the car handles. My Jeep is very responsive. The turn radius is very good for such a big car. The gas mileage for a V6 could be bit better but then again I can't complain because of how large the car is. My advice is this: if you aren't looking to spend a fortune on a Honda Pilot or Toyota Highlander (which often come at a much higher cost used) and you don't mind a few little things here and there then the Jeep is for you. Also, it's much nicer on the eyes then the latter two vehicles mentioned and the 4x4 works like a dream--also should comment on how the car detects when to go into 4 wheel drive which is a feature that I really like! And while it's nowhere on par with the infamous 4.0 engine from earlier Jeep models I still love my little buggy. Perhaps if you decide to purchase then also look at one of the larger engines. The V6 can have it's work cut out for it at times. 4/5
